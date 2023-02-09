Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TV Star Found Dead At 34Daily News NowAustin, TX
Famed Hollywood Actor Dies Suddenly At 34News Breaking LIVEAustin, TX
Texas and Oklahoma to pay $100M for early exit from Big 12 to join SECJalyn SmootAustin, TX
This Austin based actress is giving away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
This Massive Farmers' Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAustin, TX
Related
Ziki to open its 8th location in Austin this March
Ziki serves health-conscious Greek and Mexican food without seed oils, vegetable oils or soy. (Courtesy Ziki) Health-conscious food truck Ziki is opening a new location on 2120 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin, in early March. The new South Lamar truck will mark Ziki’s eighth location, and they are expecting to have...
2 new businesses coming to Barton Creek Square this spring
Blu Spero and Steepologie Teas will be opening in Barton Creek Square this spring. (Courtesy Barton Creek Square Mall) Women’s clothing boutique Blu Spero will open an Austin location at Barton Creek Square, 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Austin, in April or May. The clothing store features several collections, including resort wear, bodysuits, dresses, sweaters and jackets. Various tops, bottoms, rompers, shoes and other accessories are also available for purchase online.
Cruzteca to celebrate five-year anniversary in March
Cruzteca is a family-owned restaurant and was started by the Galindo and Winters families after opening a food truck on South First Street called Mellizoz Tacos in 2008. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Cruzteca Mexican Kitchen will celebrate its five-year anniversary after opening March 4, 2018. The Mexican eatery, located at 5207...
Pflugerville indie book store The Book Burrow to operate inside Three Legged Goat wine bar
The Book Burrow Owner Kelsey Black said she will have her grand opening at Three Legged Goat March 25. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) The Book Burrow, an independent book store that has operated at the Pflugerville flea market since August, will relocate March 1 to local wine bar Three Legged Goat, with a grand opening on March 25.
New restaurant Namaste Dine-In to offer Nepali, Indian cuisine in Georgetown
Namaste Dine-In in Georgetown will feature a variety of Nepali and Indian cuisine. (Courtesy Namaste Dine-In) A new restaurant featuring Nepali and Indian cuisine is set to open March 1 at 103 N. Austin Ave., Ste. 105, Georgetown. Owned by Dinesh Mishra, who is from a small hamlet in Nepal,...
Austin coffee shop named among the best in the country
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover has named its favorite coffee shops in the country, and an Austin company made the cut.
Turquoise Peacock Boutique celebrates 5 years of business in March
Turquoise Peacock Boutique specializes in women’s fashion. (Community Impact/Zacharia Washington) On March 8, Turquoise Peacock Boutique in Leander will be celebrating its fifth anniversary. Turquoise Peacock Boutique specializes in women’s fashion, offering a variety of tees, dresses, shoes and accessories. Owner Angela Huling will be hosting a SipNShop...
Austin café sells all of its $150-per-cup coffee
“When you have got the best coffees in the country that grows the best coffee in the world, you know whatever hits the top of that, is going to be something insane.”
Pflugerville wine bar Three Legged Goat to expand indoor square footage, add kitchen
Three Legged Goat co-owner Jim McDonald is working to complete the wine bar expansion by summer. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) The Three Legged Goat, a wine bar located at 200 E. Pecan St., Stes. 5-7, Pflugerville, will expand its indoor square footage from 600 to 1,600. Co-owner Jim McDonald said he...
Taste on Main debuts in Buda after months of anticipation
Taste on Main held its soft opening Feb. 9 at 116 Main St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Hays City Store & Ice House owners Tamra and Travis Tindol debuted their newest venture, Taste on Main, with a soft opening Feb. 9 at 116 Main St., Buda. The husband and wife duo have been working on this project since late 2020.
Third Round Rock Hotworx location scheduled to open in March
The new location will be inside an all-new strip center at 17420 RM 620, behind the Chase Bank nearby. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A third Round Rock location of fitness studio Hotworx is scheduled to open in March, according to a company representative. The new location will be inside an all-new strip center at 17420 RM 620, Ste. 120, Round Rock, behind the Chase Bank nearby. As a virtually instructed fitness studio, Hotworx offers yoga, Pilates, core and cycle fitness class options, among others, that are all carried out within an infrared sauna. Hotworx is open 24/7, offering unlimited access to its members. 512-309-1475.
Austin Modern Home Tour extends to the Hill Country with spectacular 2-day showcase
Modern design lovers, architecture buffs, and those looking for a unique home builder will have a chance to explore even more homes in the Central Texas area at this year’s Austin Modern Home Tour. The Modern Architecture + Design Society (MA+DS) has announced the addition of a second day to their 14th annual showcase at the end of February, giving the bonus day its own name, the Hill Country Modern Tour.Taking place on February 25 and 26, the goal of the two tours is to showcase the talent and hard work of architects, designers, and developers around the Central Texas...
Keeping roots in East Austin: Meet the couple behind Black-owned business ‘Ink Empire’
The DJ inside the shop, sets the tone. And it's hard to miss the tall regal chair sitting in the middle of the back wall, underneath the business' bold letters, 'Ink Empire.' The couple behind Ink Empire is from Killeen, Texas. About five years ago, they wanted a better chance of creating something they could call their own, that would be successful. So, they took a leap of faith and moved to Austin where they've built their empire—an ink empire that is.
Construction for new San Marcos Auto Center facility underway
The San Marcos Auto Center's new facility is under construction in San Marcos. (Courtesy San Marcos Auto Center) The groundbreaking for the new San Marcos Auto Center facility took place in late January at 2510 Hunter Road, San Marcos. The original dealership is located on Hwy. 123 and will relocate to the new facility in late 2023 or early 2024 once it is completed.
Tuk Tuk Thai Cafe will celebrate 10-year anniversary in February
Tuk Tuk Thai Cafe will celebrate its 10-year anniversary in February. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Tuk Tuk Thai Cafe will celebrate its 10-year anniversary in February. Located at 5517 Menchaca Road, Austin, family-owned Tuk Tuk Thai Cafe serves traditional, authentic Thai food with recipes that have been passed down for generations, employee Eric Saybounkjan said.
Dutch Bros to Debut in Buda
The upcoming restaurant will be located at 2090 Main Street, near McDonald’s and Tacos La Pachanga.
P Terry’s to Debut in Bastrop
“We don’t have an opening date as we are still waiting on permits,” Mr. Terry said.
San Antonio chain Delicious Tamales expands with new Austin location
The Latina-owned business has six locations in San Antonio
wilcosun.com
Light show, Market Days on Georgetown, Wilco 175th anniversary celebration schedule
Williamson County and the City of Georgetown will celebrate their 175th birthday with a two-day event March 10-11. A formal kick off ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. March 10 on the east side of the historic courthouse. The county will host tours of the courthouse throughout the day. Birthday cake will be available inside until it runs out. A laser light show will follow at around 7:30 p.m. On…
Mighty Fine Burgers to Open in Hutto
“We’ll open sometime in the summer, but we do not have an exact date just yet.”
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0