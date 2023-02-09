Read full article on original website
Related
freightwaves.com
Sources: UPS lays off undetermined number of junior drivers
UPS Inc. has laid off an undetermined number of Teamsters union drivers who fall under the so-called 22.4 classification in the UPS-Teamster contract, according to people familiar with the matter. The Atlanta-based company (NYSE: UPS) said in a statement that it is “reassigning some of our employees to meet the...
freightwaves.com
Diesel down more than 9 cents as slide in retail levels continues
Retail diesel prices continue to slide and catch up to earlier declines in futures and wholesale rates, as any impact from the European Union ban on imports of Russian products has yet to emerge. The Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average retail price declined 9.5 cents per gallon to $4.444...
freightwaves.com
Air cargo’s Lunar New Year blues
Global airfreight weakness has worsened to start 2023 in the face of a global economic slowdown and the lack of a typical bounce around the Chinese New Year holiday. But there is cautious optimism that cross-border trade and demand for freight transportation could pick up in the second half of the year.
freightwaves.com
Fleet defense, heavy haul and hydrogen’s billions – WTT
On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner is talking about defending your fleet. Modern thieves now have hacking, Chinese spy balloons, cyberattacks, location stalking and a whole host of other tools in their arsenal for infiltrating your fleet. Terry Reinart founded Fleet Defender to address the critical need to protect the world from bad actors attempting to disrupt Governments, companies, and supply chains across the globe. He’s here to tell us how he’s keeping your fleet on lock.
freightwaves.com
Import demand continues to fall
Chart of the Week: Inbound Ocean TEUs Volume index – USA SONAR: IOTI.USA. Average daily bookings for container imports were half of what they were in January of 2022 and 25% lower than pre-pandemic 2020. And while the Lunar New Year has depressed bookings over the past few weeks, there was little pre-holiday shipping buildup before the dead period. Should we feel optimistic that demand is normalizing?
Comments / 0