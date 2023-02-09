Scenic, and dark. Beautiful, and haunting. Amanda’s trail on the Oregon coast is more than just a pretty spot to hike, it’s a place of reflection on Oregon’s dark history of forced relocation of native peoples. Visitors come here to hike in Oregon’s coastal rainforest, to see the brand new 142 foot suspension bridge, and to remember Amanda, a 50 year old Native American woman once forced to leave her home and march for 10 days barefoot over sharp basalt, leaving behind her a trail of blood and tears.

OREGON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO