4 Amazing Seafood Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
yachatsnews.com
Number of outdoor visits to Oregon state parks hits second highest number in 2022, but coastal trips down slightly
The number of people visiting Oregon’s outdoors plateaued just below record numbers in 2022 during another year of packed campgrounds and busy trailheads across the state. Oregon’s state park system recorded 52.2 million day visits and 2.97 million camper nights last year, the second-highest in the agency’s 100-year history.
Oregon 6A wrestling: Champions, takeaways from district meets
By René Ferrán | Photo by Leon Neuschwander The 6A wrestling district meets took place over the weekend, with the OSAA state championships scheduled for Feb. 24-25 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. Here’s a look at the champions and three takeaways from each of the seven district ...
Channel 6000
How much snow will you see Monday night in Portland metro?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Snow is taking aim at western Oregon and Washington Monday night. Snow accumulation will vary depending on altitude, but even some of the lowest lying areas could see a few snow flakes by Valentine’s morning. What’s my elevation?. Some areas around Portland could...
Readers respond: Stops show no evidence of bias
Oregon state legislator Travis Nelson suggests that his two traffic stops in three days is evidence of overall racial bias in traffic stops, (“Watch: Police decline to ticket Oregon lawmaker, citing his position, in 2nd stop in 3 days,” Feb. 7). If one accepts the Oregon Criminal Justice...
centraloregondaily.com
Suspects arrested south of La Pine for trafficking fentanyl to Central Oregon
Suspected fentanyl traffickers from Washington and Bend face charges after an investigation by the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team (CODE). Late Saturday night in Crescent, the CODE team and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crime Unit arrested 45-year-old Keith Eugene Goodman from Bellingham, Washington, and 45-year-old Chelsea Catherine Kelly of Bend.
beachconnection.net
Treasures After Oregon Coast Storms: Old Glass Floats, Living Critters, Bedrock, Fossils, Agates
(Oregon Coast) – Once the storms are over, after the deluge of crazed waves and surf advisories, once things calm down: this is a great time to hit the beaches of the Oregon coast. (Agate Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection) A huge variety of possibilities can make for...
KDRV
The growing impact of fentanyl on Southern Oregon families
MEDFORD, Ore-- For the last three years, the use of fentanyl has become a growing crisis not only right here in Southern Oregon, but across the country. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, "deaths involving synthetic opioids other than methadone (primarily fentanyl) continued to rise with 70,601 overdose deaths reported in 2021."
smalltownwashington.com
11 Lovely Oregon Lighthouses to Visit
There’s a reason that Oregon’s incredible coastline is so beloved–and where better to enjoy its beauty than accompanied by a view of one of the prettiest lighthouses in Oregon?. The Oregon coast is dotted with beautiful historic lighthouses that overlook the ocean, many of them located near...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Senators Want Taxpayers To Refuse Financing Remote Employees Long-Distance Commutes. Union Leader Says Reconsider. Union Leader Says Reconsider
Oregon lawmakers are debating whether to pay state workers who reside in Hawaii to return to the state for periodic check-ins. Before the epidemic, several Oregon state workers lived in Washington, Idaho, California, and Nevada. They had to pay their way to state jobs. After the pandemic and remote work...
You need these dips at Oregon, Washington game-day parties
From pepperoni pizza to cranberry jalapeño, there’s apparently a wide range of favorite dips throughout the U.S.
thatoregonlife.com
A Trail Of Tears And Blood: Hiking Amanda’s Trail On The Oregon Coast
Scenic, and dark. Beautiful, and haunting. Amanda’s trail on the Oregon coast is more than just a pretty spot to hike, it’s a place of reflection on Oregon’s dark history of forced relocation of native peoples. Visitors come here to hike in Oregon’s coastal rainforest, to see the brand new 142 foot suspension bridge, and to remember Amanda, a 50 year old Native American woman once forced to leave her home and march for 10 days barefoot over sharp basalt, leaving behind her a trail of blood and tears.
wealthinsidermag.com
The Margin: This state has the most expensive pizza in the country — almost $27 for a plain cheese pie
When it comes to the price of pizza, Oregon is the state that busts the most wallets. A new study from Slice, the pizza-delivery app and technology platform, found that Oregon had the priciest pizza in the country, with the cost of a large cheese pie averaging $26.94 last year. That’s more than twice the price of a pizza in the state where it’s cheapest — Oklahoma, where a large cheese pie ran $12.70.
Westview, Newberg, McMinnville, Crater and Thurston lead the way at the OSAA cheerleading state championships
Oregon’s cheerleading state championships were held on Saturday at Oregon City High School, and eight state championships were handed out. With Class 6A split into two this season, a large and a small division, Newberg won its third state championship in a row as the Tigers won the 6A Small Traditional division with a final score of 108.5 points.
Oregon witness says sphere moved at 'unnatural speed'
An Oregon witness at Warrenton reported watching a sphere-shaped object moving at “unnatural speed” at 9:05 p.m. on March 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KGW
ODOT plans to shut down a list of Portland crosswalks, citing safety concerns
All Oregon intersections are considered crosswalks, whether marked or not. The agency said it wants to guide pedestrians toward safer, marked crossings.
kptv.com
Prineville twins airlifted to Portland to be treated for RSV
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RVS) is still sending children to the hospital even as the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said the number of positive cases is dropping since the peak in November of last year. Ryan Hood’s niece and nephew, Hartlee and Holden, are battling the virus...
kqennewsradio.com
SECOND BUSIEST CAMPING AND DAY-USE YEAR FOR OREGON PARKS
Oregon State Parks experienced its second busiest camping and day-use year in history during its centennial in 2022. A release from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department said visitors logged 2.97 million camper nights, which is 1.8 percent less than the record-breaking year in 2021. Parks tracked more than 52 million day-use visits, which is down about 2.7 percent from the record.
'It's going to save someone's life': Oregon lawmakers consider suicide prevention bills
PORTLAND, Oregon — State lawmakers in Oregon are considering several bills designed to improve how people in crisis get help, specifically for those struggling with thoughts of suicide. According to the Centers for Disease Control, Oregon ranks 13th in the nation for deaths by suicide. On Monday, lawmakers will...
Oregon's Whiskey Ring Shows Perils of State Liquor Control
Over 150 years after the infamous "Whiskey Ring" scandal during the Ulysses S. Grant administration, Oregon is the latest state to have its own whiskey scandal. In today's world of ever-expanding whiskey obsession, it is increasingly clear state governments are violating public trust when it comes to managing alcohol supply.
