Bend, OR

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

How much snow will you see Monday night in Portland metro?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Snow is taking aim at western Oregon and Washington Monday night. Snow accumulation will vary depending on altitude, but even some of the lowest lying areas could see a few snow flakes by Valentine’s morning. What’s my elevation?. Some areas around Portland could...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Stops show no evidence of bias

Oregon state legislator Travis Nelson suggests that his two traffic stops in three days is evidence of overall racial bias in traffic stops, (“Watch: Police decline to ticket Oregon lawmaker, citing his position, in 2nd stop in 3 days,” Feb. 7). If one accepts the Oregon Criminal Justice...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Suspects arrested south of La Pine for trafficking fentanyl to Central Oregon

Suspected fentanyl traffickers from Washington and Bend face charges after an investigation by the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team (CODE). Late Saturday night in Crescent, the CODE team and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crime Unit arrested 45-year-old Keith Eugene Goodman from Bellingham, Washington, and 45-year-old Chelsea Catherine Kelly of Bend.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KDRV

The growing impact of fentanyl on Southern Oregon families

MEDFORD, Ore-- For the last three years, the use of fentanyl has become a growing crisis not only right here in Southern Oregon, but across the country. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, "deaths involving synthetic opioids other than methadone (primarily fentanyl) continued to rise with 70,601 overdose deaths reported in 2021."
OREGON STATE
smalltownwashington.com

11 Lovely Oregon Lighthouses to Visit

There’s a reason that Oregon’s incredible coastline is so beloved–and where better to enjoy its beauty than accompanied by a view of one of the prettiest lighthouses in Oregon?. The Oregon coast is dotted with beautiful historic lighthouses that overlook the ocean, many of them located near...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Senators Want Taxpayers To Refuse Financing Remote Employees Long-Distance Commutes. Union Leader Says Reconsider. Union Leader Says Reconsider

Oregon lawmakers are debating whether to pay state workers who reside in Hawaii to return to the state for periodic check-ins. Before the epidemic, several Oregon state workers lived in Washington, Idaho, California, and Nevada. They had to pay their way to state jobs. After the pandemic and remote work...
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

A Trail Of Tears And Blood: Hiking Amanda’s Trail On The Oregon Coast

Scenic, and dark. Beautiful, and haunting. Amanda’s trail on the Oregon coast is more than just a pretty spot to hike, it’s a place of reflection on Oregon’s dark history of forced relocation of native peoples. Visitors come here to hike in Oregon’s coastal rainforest, to see the brand new 142 foot suspension bridge, and to remember Amanda, a 50 year old Native American woman once forced to leave her home and march for 10 days barefoot over sharp basalt, leaving behind her a trail of blood and tears.
OREGON STATE
wealthinsidermag.com

The Margin: This state has the most expensive pizza in the country — almost $27 for a plain cheese pie

When it comes to the price of pizza, Oregon is the state that busts the most wallets. A new study from Slice, the pizza-delivery app and technology platform, found that Oregon had the priciest pizza in the country, with the cost of a large cheese pie averaging $26.94 last year. That’s more than twice the price of a pizza in the state where it’s cheapest — Oklahoma, where a large cheese pie ran $12.70.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Westview, Newberg, McMinnville, Crater and Thurston lead the way at the OSAA cheerleading state championships

Oregon’s cheerleading state championships were held on Saturday at Oregon City High School, and eight state championships were handed out. With Class 6A split into two this season, a large and a small division, Newberg won its third state championship in a row as the Tigers won the 6A Small Traditional division with a final score of 108.5 points.
NEWBERG, OR
kptv.com

Prineville twins airlifted to Portland to be treated for RSV

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RVS) is still sending children to the hospital even as the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said the number of positive cases is dropping since the peak in November of last year. Ryan Hood’s niece and nephew, Hartlee and Holden, are battling the virus...
PRINEVILLE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SECOND BUSIEST CAMPING AND DAY-USE YEAR FOR OREGON PARKS

Oregon State Parks experienced its second busiest camping and day-use year in history during its centennial in 2022. A release from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department said visitors logged 2.97 million camper nights, which is 1.8 percent less than the record-breaking year in 2021. Parks tracked more than 52 million day-use visits, which is down about 2.7 percent from the record.
OREGON STATE
Reason.com

Oregon's Whiskey Ring Shows Perils of State Liquor Control

Over 150 years after the infamous "Whiskey Ring" scandal during the Ulysses S. Grant administration, Oregon is the latest state to have its own whiskey scandal. In today's world of ever-expanding whiskey obsession, it is increasingly clear state governments are violating public trust when it comes to managing alcohol supply.
OREGON STATE

