Two of the Most Hated States in the Country Are in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Every state in New England has its flaws, along with redeeming qualities. Most of the time, all of the states in New England are loved because the good almost always outweighs the bad. That is, unless you read the latest rankings from Zippia, which have declared that two particular states in New England are amongst the most hated in the entire country.
New England is Home to One of the Loneliest Cities in America
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. One of the definitions of lonely is to be "without companions and solitary". New data from the Chamber of Commerce shows that the average age for marriage is getting older across the United States. Men are marrying at around age 30, and women around age 28. That means a lot of people are spending a lot of time alone. The Chamber of Commerce compiled data and found that one of the loneliest cities in America happens to be right in New England.
This Maine home can stay 70 degrees without a furnace, even when it's freezing outside
What if you could design a house that on a cold day in January would stay at 70 degrees inside — without running the furnace? Or even having a furnace?. In fact, what's known as the Passivhaus concept came to the United States in 2006, and is being used to construct buildings throughout the U.S.
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
McKnight's
4 nursing homes close, citing state’s 2-beds-per-room limit
Four more nursing homes in Massachusetts announced they will close, chased out of the state by a “reconfiguring” reform meant to improve the quality of care but possibly doing the opposite. The Northeast Health Group Inc. said it will shutter four facilities in the western part of the...
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In Massachusetts Is Worth A Trip To The Country
It may come as no surprise that every corner of the Bay State has excellent restaurants. That is also true for the rural parts of the state. We found one absolute gem of a family restaurant in Massachusetts that is so worth a drive to the country. Strawberry Fair Restaurant not only has delicious food but eating here is a delightful experience.
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Massachusetts Prison Camp Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
There’s a certain spooky allure to abandoned places in Massachusetts, a state that is rich with history. There’s an abandoned Air Force base in Truro, an abandoned train tunnel in Clinton, and even an abandoned set of bear cages at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. These places have been left to decay and are being reclaimed by nature, much like the Rutland Prison Camp which we will be exploring today.
Massachusetts teachers' union begs for cash after being forced to handover $300K for illegal strike
The Woburn affiliate of the National Education Association was forced to pay hundreds of thousands in bills after illegally striking in Massachusets.
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
MASSACHUSETTS - Massachusetts has some great thrift stores if you're looking for a bargain. Check out The Thrift Shop of Boston, Cape Abilities in Hyannis, and the Garment District in Cambridge. In West Yarmouth, check out Wicked Thrift.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
What’s The Deal? Several Nursing Homes Closing In Western Massachusetts
Anyone who's ever had the worry and trepidation over having to place a parent or grandparent into a nursing facility or currently has a family member in one now may find this news a little troubling and/or frustrating. Thanks to a Massachusetts Department of Public Health mandate that went into...
New Massachusetts gun ban bill changes language to target any weapon with a semiautomatic mechanism
BOSTON, MA. - Massachusetts recently introduced a new bill, HD.353, to regulate firearms in the state. The bill is comprehensive in its approach and amends several sections of the state's General Laws, including sections 61, 121, 123, 131M, 131Q, 17, 18, 18A, 21A, 22, and 24B of chapter 140 and chapter 265.
DVM 360
PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic plans to open 2 new Massachusetts locations
These are 2 of 8 PetMedic locations anticipated to open this year. PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic plans to open its doors in Burlington and Peabody, Massachusetts in April 2023. This will create more access to urgent veterinary care on Boston’s North Shore. "I have been a clinician in...
A one-time payment is coming to millions of Massachusetts residents
If you live in Massachusetts, you very likely may have some money coming your way soon. Approximately 3 million taxpayers will receive money in the form of a mailed check or a direct deposit from the state of Massachusetts. These payments from the state started at the end of 2022. State Auditor Suzanne Bump says that the net state tax revenues of $41,812,654,358 for 2022 are above the allowable state tax revenues of $38,871,154,627 by the amount of $2,941,499,731. (source)
Auchincloss Promotes Conflict, Competition and Collaboration With China
In response to flaring tensions between the United States and China, the U.S. House of Representatives created a Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party. Sitting on that committee is Massachusetts Congressman Jake Auchincloss, who represents parts of Greater Boston and the SouthCoast...
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State University
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Whether you require a quick spot to stash your foam from a recent online order or you're an nature lover whose concerned about the environment- if you live in Bridgewater, you now have access to a special collection box that eats only one thing... foam!
Beacon Hill lawmakers plan booze crackdown
Some state lawmakers want to crack down on binge drinking by raising taxes on the vice to help pay for alcohol-related care. Why it matters: Booze caused nearly 5% of all deaths in Mass. between 2015 and 2019 and killed an average of 2,760 of the state’s residents each year during that time, according to a December report.
