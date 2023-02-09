Read full article on original website
KIMT
KIMT raises money for Special Olympics Minnesota at the Rochester Polar Plunge
ROCHESTER, Minn. - For the fifth year, KIMT had a team of taking the plunge into the icy cold waters of Foster Arend Park for the 22nd Rochester Polar Plunge. The event raises money for Special Olympics Minnesota. This weekend's plunge raised more than $180,000, with Team KIMT contributing more than $1,400.
KAAL-TV
Kasson teen designs Rochester Pride shirts
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Pride is announcing its 2023 Rochester Pride t-shirt contest winner. This years shirts were designed by a 15-year-old from Kasson. Rochester Pride costs thousands of dollars to host and organizers are hoping the shirts can raise money for this year’s event. All money...
Babysitter Saves Five Children from Fire at House in Eyota
Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 24-year-old man is being credited for saving five kids he was babysitting from an apparent electrical fire at a house in Eyota last week. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain Tim Parkin said Monday that Olmsted County deputies were among first responders called to a residence in the 200 block of Rena Belle St. Northwest Thursday night. Deputies reported seeing light smoke coming from the home when they arrived around 10:30 p.m.
KAAL-TV
Mayo Clinic Store opens new Rochester location
(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic has opened a new store in Rochester. The store is located in the Crossroads Shopping Center at 1201 Broadway Ave. South in Suite 36. A variety of durable medical equipment and supplies are available at the new location including:. Walkers and mobility aids.
KIMT
Polar Plunge kicks off in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The 2023 Polar Plunge is underway at Foster Arend Park in Rochester. The annual plunge is operated statewide by local law enforcement in an effort to raise money for the Special Olympics Minnesota. Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said Rochester raised around $246,000 dollars in 2022 and have a...
myaustinminnesota.com
MCHS Austin redesignated Level 4 trauma hospital
The Minnesota Department of Health has redesignated Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin as a Level 4 trauma hospital. The recertification process included an outside review of the hospital’s resources and capabilities to care for trauma patients. To qualify for Level 4 designation, the trauma hospital must have an...
Large Apartment Project Proposed For Rochester YMCA Site
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A real estate investment firm headquartered in North Dakota has decided to enter the Rochester market by proposing a large downtown project. The firm, Enclave, has entered into a purchase and sale agreement with the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities to acquire the former YMCA property on the south edge of downtown Rochester next to Soldiers Field Memorial Park. The company is proposing a seven-story, nearly 220-unit, multi-family residential project at the site.
KIMT
Ride For Wyatt in Mantorville promotes mental health awareness
MANTORVILLE, Minn.-The fourth annual "Ride For Wyatt" happened today. The snowmobile ride was conceived by friends of Wyatt Coy's family four years ago after Wyatt died by suicide at age 18 two years prior. At Riverside Park, more than fifty people gathered together to go on a scenic 30 mile ride beginning and ending at the park. The ride's goal is to raise awareness for mental health and reduce the stigma surrounding it. The event supports the Wyatt M. Coy Scholarship Fund and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Matt Coy, Wyatt's dad, said we should have a culture where it's okay to discuss mental health.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
This week's Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff Office reports:. Shawn Whitcomb, 29, Kenyon, possession of drug paraphernalia. Heather Lanerd, 31, Cannon Falls, dog at large. Goodhue County Sheriff. Property damage. Christy Whipple, Dennison, reported on Jan. 29 that a fence on her property had been driven...
Rochester Woman Accused of Trying to Run Over Man With Her Car
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police arrested a woman accused of trying to strike a man with her vehicle last week. Police Lt. Jennifer Hodgeman said Monday that officers responded to the incident in the 4100 block of East Frontage Rd. Northwest along Hwy. 52 around 4 p.m. Thursday. Officers were called to the scene by a man who claimed a woman driving a black vehicle attempted to run him over.
KIMT
Southeast Minnesota's best spellers ready to compete in regional final
ROCHESTER, Minn. – 12 students from southeast Minnesota have qualified for the regional final spelling bee. 59 students from 29 school districts competed in two qualifying spelling bees in Rochester on February 7. The top 12 spellers, six from each bee, now advance to the final on February 21 at Wood Lake Meeting Center in Rochester. The Grand Champion of the Final will advance to the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee.
KIMT
Guilty plea over heroin bought in Austin
AUSTIN, Minn. – The investigation of a known drug house has led to a guilty plea. The Austin Police Department says a confidential reliable informant went to a known drug house in the 100 block of 2nd Avenue SE on June 20, 2021, to see if the informant could buy heroin or methamphetamine from anyone.
KIMT
Fugitive wanted for ramming Olmsted County law enforcement vehicles arrested in North Iowa
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – A Minnesota fugitive was arrested after a car chase in Worth County. Jesse James Johnson, 39 of Byron, has been charged with eluding and second-degree theft. Law enforcement says Johnson was seen Friday night driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Kasson, Minnesota. Court documents state a chase that reached speeds of 101 miles per hour began on 410th Street and continued onto Raven Avenue and 370th Street.
2 teenage boys dead, 2 others in unknown condition after St. Paul crash
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Four teenagers were involved in a fatal crash in St. Paul late Friday night.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened after 11 p.m. along Highway 61 north of Lower Afton Road.A Nissan Maxima was said to be traveling at fast speeds when it veered off the road, rolled and went airborne. The vehicle crashed in the tree line, striking a number of trees.Investigators say that the car came to rest about 40 to 50 feet from the main roadway.The driver, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to Regions Hospital with unspecified injuries. There were three...
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County accuses Rochester woman of swinging lead pipe at student, orders John Marshall to submit security footage of alleged incident
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Court ordered Rochester Public Schools Thursday to provide footage of an incident from May 2022, where the mother of a student allegedly tried to hit another student with a lead pipe during a fight. According to court documents, Rochester police reported to John...
KIMT
"Chocolate Shoppe" is getting busy ahead of Valentine's Day
MANTORVILLE, Minn.-Valentine's Day is coming up soon, and a chocolate shop is gearing up for it. Chocolate Shoppe has been hand dipping a lot of items, such as chips, in chocolate. January is usually a pretty quiet time for them, but they've been seeing an uptick in sales in the last week, and they tend to see many last-minute shoppers on Valentine's Day itself if it's on a weekday like it is this year. Lynnette Nash, the owner of Chocolate Shoppe, said that something as simple as chocolate can make a difference for someone.
KAAL-TV
ABC & Toy Zone signs returned after store posted photo of suspects
(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: ABC & Toy Zone confirmed early Friday that the group of teenagers suspected of stealing their “sale” signs from in front of the store have been identified and will return them later in the day. (ABC 6 News) – A Rochester toy...
2 killed, 2 critically injured in Cottage Grove wrong-way crash
COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. -- Public safety officials in Cottage Grove say two people are dead following a wrong-way crash Sunday morning.The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident occurred at around 8:15 a.m. on northbound Highway 61, between 80th Street and Jamaica Avenue. One vehicle was traveling the wrong way on Highway 61. The wrong-way driver was a 95-year-old woman from Cottage Grove. She died, along with a 32-year-old woman from Lakeville who was a passenger in the other car. Two others are in the hospital with critical injuries.This crash lead to several hours of traffic delays, with many of the drivers...
3 ejected from vehicle in fatal western Wisconsin crash
ALDEN, Wis. -- One person is dead and two others are severely injured Saturday after being ejected from a vehicle in western Wisconsin.The Polk County Sheriff's Office says its dispatch center received a call of a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 65 north of 28th Avenue in Alden shortly before 3 p.m.An initial investigation revealed a vehicle with five occupants had been traveling northbound on Highway 6 at a high rate of speed when it lost control after cresting a hill. The vehicle crossed the center line and struck two southbound vehicles.Occupants from the southbound vehicles had minor to moderate injuries, the sheriff's office says.Two people from the northbound vehicle were airlifted to a hospital and another person was pronounced dead at the scene. On Monday, authorities updated that the person killed was 18-year-old Masen Powell, of Spring Valley.The crash is under investigation.
Check Out The New Restaurant Now Open in Southeast Minnesota
While Rochester is having one business close after another, some happy news showed up in a town nearby in Southeast Minnesota. A new restaurant is now open and if you'd like a look at the menu, check below - we've got a photo!. Center Family Restaurant Now Open in Dodge...
