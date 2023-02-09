ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

California Department of Justice Investigating an Officer-Involved Shooting (Under AB 1506) in La Habra in Orange County

**The information provided below is based on preliminary details regarding an ongoing investigation, which may continue to evolve**. February 11, 2023 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Friday announced that the California Department of Justice, pursuant to Assembly Bill 1506 (AB 1506), is. investigating and will...
LA HABRA, CA
Sherman Oaks man killed by neighbor after verbal dispute: LAPD

Police said a man shot his neighbor following a verbal dispute in Sherman Oaks early Monday morning.Los Angeles police responded to a shooting on the 14000 block of Moorpark Street in Sherman Oaks at 3:13 a.m.Police said two men were involved in a verbal dispute, leading to one man to shoot the other. Police said the two are apparently neighbors.Los Angeles Fire Dept. paramedics responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.The shooting suspect was taken into custody, Los Angeles police said.Information on the suspect and the victim was not immediately released.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Suspect Dead in Officer Involved Shooting in Palmdale - Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Detectives Are Currently Investigating the Scene

February 11, 2023 - Los Angeles County Sheriff Department officials report Los Angeles County Homicide investigators are continuing their investigation into the deputy involved shooting that occurred in the 37000 block of Oxford Drive, in the city of Palmdale. Palmdale Station deputies responded to a residence regarding a domestic violence...
PALMDALE, CA
Suspect wanted for homicide near LA park arrested in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man suspected in a fatal stabbing near MacArthur Park is in police custody, authorities said Friday. Members of the LAPD/FBI Fugitive Task Force arrested Alexander Adams in Long Beach on Wednesday on suspicion of the Jan. 9 killing of Nicholas Garcia. He was booked on one count of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
LAPD sergeant charged with reckless driving after crash

LOS ANGELES - A sergeant with the Los Angeles Police Department was charged with reckless driving while on duty and seriously injuring another person, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Friday. Ruby Aguirre, 37, was charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving causing injury stemming from...
Deputies Fatally Shot Domestic Violence Suspect in Palmdale

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a suspect in Palmdale, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at approximately 10:21 p.m. Friday to the 37000 block of Oxford Drive regarding a domestic violence call, said Lt. Patricia Thomas. During their investigation of the...
PALMDALE, CA
California scammers use cloned EBT cards to steal from poor

(NewsNation) — California scammers are using cloned EBT cards to steal money from some of the poorest residents in the state. The scam is playing out all over southern California. In Los Angeles alone, officials say more than $19.6 million in EBT benefits were stolen in 2022. Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Mudslides Impact 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita

Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A few California Highway Patrol units were dispatched on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 11, to search the area of a mountainside with mudslides reported on northbound 14 Freeway just north of Newhall on-ramp to Placerita Canyon Road. When CHP arrived at the location, they found...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
California Attorney General Puts City of Huntington Beach on Notice That Its Proposed Ordinance Violates State Housing Law

Sends letter notifying the City of Huntington Beach that adoption of Zoning Text Amendment No. 2023-001 would violate the California Housing Accountability Act. February 13, 2023 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today sent a letter to the City Attorney of Huntington Beach regarding the city and City Planning Commission’s consideration of a proposed ordinance that would seek to exempt the City of Huntington Beach from the Builder's Remedy provision of the state’s Housing Accountability Act (HAA). In the letter, Attorney General Bonta puts the City on notice that adoption of the proposed ordinance, Zoning Text Amendment No. 2023-001, would violate the HAA by attempting to circumvent state law designed to ensure access to affordable housing. In the letter, the Attorney General Bonta urges the City of Huntington Beach to abandon this misguided and unlawful proposal.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Man dies after being shot by deputies in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a man in Palmdale, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at approximately 10:21 p.m. Friday to the 37000 block of Oxford Drive regarding a domestic violence call, said Lt. Patricia Thomas. During...
PALMDALE, CA
Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD

Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country. The Orange County Register reported that these groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves in the […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
SUV slams into home in East L.A.

Two people were detained by deputies after an SUV crashed into a home in East Los Angeles early Sunday morning. The crash occurred around 1 a.m. at E. Olympic Boulevard and Hendricks Avenue.  Authorities told a news photographer that both occupants of the white SUV were detained but did not require hospitalization. It was unclear […]
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
New details released in 91 Freeway shooting

Investigators with the California Highway Patrol are looking for a gunman who fired shots at a semi-truck on the 91 Freeway in Compton last Friday. The shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. in the eastbound lanes west of the 710 interchange. The driver of the semi told CHP that he heard multiple gunshots, so he […]
COMPTON, CA
Investigation underway after body found in Azusa

A homicide investigation is underway after a man’s naked body was found face down in the dirt in Azusa. The body was discovered by a citizen around 6:30 a.m. on the 200 block of San Gabriel Canyon Road. The Azusa Police Department responded to the scene with assistance from...
AZUSA, CA

