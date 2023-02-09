Sends letter notifying the City of Huntington Beach that adoption of Zoning Text Amendment No. 2023-001 would violate the California Housing Accountability Act. February 13, 2023 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today sent a letter to the City Attorney of Huntington Beach regarding the city and City Planning Commission’s consideration of a proposed ordinance that would seek to exempt the City of Huntington Beach from the Builder's Remedy provision of the state’s Housing Accountability Act (HAA). In the letter, Attorney General Bonta puts the City on notice that adoption of the proposed ordinance, Zoning Text Amendment No. 2023-001, would violate the HAA by attempting to circumvent state law designed to ensure access to affordable housing. In the letter, the Attorney General Bonta urges the City of Huntington Beach to abandon this misguided and unlawful proposal.

