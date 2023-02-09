ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Self-Help Enterprises River Grove Project in Oakhurst in Madera County Receives Over $3.5 Million as Governor Newsom Announces Awards of More Than $825 Million to Build Affordable Housing

goldrushcam.com
 4 days ago
mynspr.org

California’s COVID-19 state of emergency to end Feb. 28

California’s COVID State of Emergency will end on February 28. The emergency order was issued on March 5, 2020 and allowed for an influx of almost 600 provisions that enabled more medical providers to give COVID-19 related care and freed up funding for spending on protective equipment and treatment space.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

New Referendum Qualified for California's November 2024 Ballot - Limits Ability of Voters and State and Local Governments to Raise Revenues for Government Services

February 13, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, CA – Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D. has announced that an initiative became eligible for the November 5, 2024, General. In order to become eligible for the ballot, the initiative needed 997,139 valid petition signatures, which is equal to eight percent of the total votes cast for governor in the November 2018 General Election. The initiative has exceeded that threshold.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

California high-speed rail project denied round of mega grant funding

SACRAMENTO - Is the train to nowhere finally getting somewhere? After missing out on federal grant money the California high-speed rail's status is in question. California's high-speed rail authority officials are confident in what the next year will bring to California. Construction continues in the Central Valley, but with federal funding being a big component of the completion of the controversial project, is there a cause for concern that the Biden administration said not this time? The California High-Speed Rail Authority is missing out after the Biden administration announced funding for nine transportation projects and California's bullet train wasn't on the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sjvsun.com

Harder pushes back on Newsom’s embrace of Delta tunnel

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent embrace of a once dead-on-arrival proposal to move water from Northern California to the San Joaquin Valley and further points south via tunnel underneath the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta is coming under fire. This time, however, opposition is mounting from a fellow Democrats on Capitol Hill...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Yale Environment 360

California Reservoirs Refilled by Winter Deluges, Satellite Images Show

In the wake of a series of destructive storms in late December and early January, California’s long-ailing mountain reservoirs have risen, satellite images from NASA show. Lake Oroville, which sits in the northern reaches of the Sierra Nevada mountain range, was at just 28 percent of capacity in late November and is now at 69 percent capacity, following the winter deluge. Long depleted by drought, the reservoir is now close to its historical winter level. Lake Shasta, in far northern California, was at just 31 percent of capacity in late November and is now at 58 percent capacity, bringing it in line with the historical average.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KABC

32 States–Including California–To Cut Food Stamp Benefits In March

(Undated) — Food stamp cuts are less than three weeks away for more than 30-million Americans. Thirty-two states are set to cut benefits on March 1st. The cuts in SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, are due to the end of so-called emergency allotments which bumped up benefits at the start of the pandemic. Eighteen states have already ended their emergency allotments, some citing the strengthening economy as the reason. Read more:
CALIFORNIA STATE
ksro.com

Over $800-Million Going Towards Affordable Housing in California

Millions of dollars are going toward building affordable housing across the state. Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that roughly 58 communities have been awarded more than 825-million to build 95-hundred homes. This is part of a new funding approval process that eliminates the need for a developer to submit multiple applications. Newsom says the new streamlined process aims to accelerate the development of new projects while saving time and money at the local level.
CALIFORNIA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

A California Bill Would Provide Homeless High School Seniors With a Guaranteed monthly stipend of $1,000.

Under a new bill introduced by Sen. Dave Cortese (D-San Jose), thousands of homeless high school grads would get $1,000 each month for five months from California Bill (SB 333). The California Bill would establish a trial program for a guaranteed income known as SOAR, or “Success, Opportunity, and Academic Resilience.” All 12th-grade homeless students who are “without a fixed, regular, and suitable nightly dwelling” are eligible. They would get the cash payments directly from April through August of 2024.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California State Senator Monique Limón and Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes Introduce Child Care Reform Legislation

February 10, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – On Thursday, Senator Monique Limón and Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes (D- Colton) introduced legislation to address the growing child care crisis. This legislation seeks to make child care more affordable for families while also increasing provider pay. Specifically, SB...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

How much fraud is there with California's Middle Class Tax Refund? Gov. Newsom's office says wait for the tally

Could fraud from California's Middle Class Tax Refund be in the tens of millions of dollars? Gov. Gavin Newsom's office says we have to wait for the program to "wrap up." Questions about how much money fraudsters have been able to get from the MCTR and the state's response took center stage during an Assembly Budget Committee hearing at the Capitol on Wednesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaexaminer.net

California Sees An Increase In Burglary Tourism

The burglary tourism trend, whereby burglars come from outside the United States to break into homes, then leave to go back home, is a priority for law enforcement authorities in Southern California. According to The Orange County Register, these South American theft organizations frequently include Chilean or Colombian nationals who...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

