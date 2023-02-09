Self-Help Enterprises River Grove Project in Oakhurst in Madera County Receives Over $3.5 Million as Governor Newsom Announces Awards of More Than $825 Million to Build Affordable Housing

Read full article on original website
mynspr.org
California’s COVID-19 state of emergency to end Feb. 28
California’s COVID State of Emergency will end on February 28. The emergency order was issued on March 5, 2020 and allowed for an influx of almost 600 provisions that enabled more medical providers to give COVID-19 related care and freed up funding for spending on protective equipment and treatment space.
goldrushcam.com
New Referendum Qualified for California's November 2024 Ballot - Limits Ability of Voters and State and Local Governments to Raise Revenues for Government Services
February 13, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, CA – Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D. has announced that an initiative became eligible for the November 5, 2024, General. In order to become eligible for the ballot, the initiative needed 997,139 valid petition signatures, which is equal to eight percent of the total votes cast for governor in the November 2018 General Election. The initiative has exceeded that threshold.
California high-speed rail project denied round of mega grant funding
SACRAMENTO - Is the train to nowhere finally getting somewhere? After missing out on federal grant money the California high-speed rail's status is in question. California's high-speed rail authority officials are confident in what the next year will bring to California. Construction continues in the Central Valley, but with federal funding being a big component of the completion of the controversial project, is there a cause for concern that the Biden administration said not this time? The California High-Speed Rail Authority is missing out after the Biden administration announced funding for nine transportation projects and California's bullet train wasn't on the...
Winter Rains Brought Little Relief for California’s Depleted Groundwater Reservoirs
The powerful storms that clobbered California for weeks in December and January dropped trillions of gallons of water, flooding many communities and farms. But throughout the state, the rains have done little to nourish the underground supplies that are critical sources of California’s drinking water. Thousands of people in...
sjvsun.com
Harder pushes back on Newsom’s embrace of Delta tunnel
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent embrace of a once dead-on-arrival proposal to move water from Northern California to the San Joaquin Valley and further points south via tunnel underneath the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta is coming under fire. This time, however, opposition is mounting from a fellow Democrats on Capitol Hill...
Apply for California CalWORKs: Cash and services available for needy families

California Reservoirs Refilled by Winter Deluges, Satellite Images Show
In the wake of a series of destructive storms in late December and early January, California’s long-ailing mountain reservoirs have risen, satellite images from NASA show. Lake Oroville, which sits in the northern reaches of the Sierra Nevada mountain range, was at just 28 percent of capacity in late November and is now at 69 percent capacity, following the winter deluge. Long depleted by drought, the reservoir is now close to its historical winter level. Lake Shasta, in far northern California, was at just 31 percent of capacity in late November and is now at 58 percent capacity, bringing it in line with the historical average.
KABC
32 States–Including California–To Cut Food Stamp Benefits In March
(Undated) — Food stamp cuts are less than three weeks away for more than 30-million Americans. Thirty-two states are set to cut benefits on March 1st. The cuts in SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, are due to the end of so-called emergency allotments which bumped up benefits at the start of the pandemic. Eighteen states have already ended their emergency allotments, some citing the strengthening economy as the reason. Read more:
California Utility Regulators Told Lack of Storage Caused Spike in Natural Gas Price
Gas prices have spiked in San Diego and across California. That may sound like old news after months of high prices at the pump, but this time another kind of gas is running up the tab: natural gas, which fuels stoves and heats water and homes. Average bills for PG&E...
ksro.com
Over $800-Million Going Towards Affordable Housing in California
Millions of dollars are going toward building affordable housing across the state. Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that roughly 58 communities have been awarded more than 825-million to build 95-hundred homes. This is part of a new funding approval process that eliminates the need for a developer to submit multiple applications. Newsom says the new streamlined process aims to accelerate the development of new projects while saving time and money at the local level.
proclaimerscv.com
A California Bill Would Provide Homeless High School Seniors With a Guaranteed monthly stipend of $1,000.
Under a new bill introduced by Sen. Dave Cortese (D-San Jose), thousands of homeless high school grads would get $1,000 each month for five months from California Bill (SB 333). The California Bill would establish a trial program for a guaranteed income known as SOAR, or “Success, Opportunity, and Academic Resilience.” All 12th-grade homeless students who are “without a fixed, regular, and suitable nightly dwelling” are eligible. They would get the cash payments directly from April through August of 2024.
Middle-class Payment Program for California families: See if you can get cash between $200 and $1,050

proclaimerscv.com
California: Incentives for Buying Electric Vehicle to Increase for People with Low to Moderate Income
Car buyers should check the eligibility requirements for the CVRP and the Federal Tax Credit when considering incentives upon their purchase, reminded Melanie Turner, a spokesperson of the Air Resource Board. Incentives for California Clean Vehicle Rebate Project. Most California residents qualify for the standard CVRP as long as they...
Bakersfield Californian
Policy group warns of steep ag losses without coordinated action on water
Agriculture in the San Joaquin Valley may be able to blunt a sharp decline in the years ahead if policymakers and the industry can come together on a series of strategies for reducing demand for irrigation while also increasing water supply, according to a new assessment from a prominent policy organization.
goldrushcam.com
California State Senator Monique Limón and Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes Introduce Child Care Reform Legislation
February 10, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – On Thursday, Senator Monique Limón and Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes (D- Colton) introduced legislation to address the growing child care crisis. This legislation seeks to make child care more affordable for families while also increasing provider pay. Specifically, SB...
Abandoning high-speed rail will be more costly for California than the project itself
Delays and rising costs have given high-speed rail critics an opening, but proponents say that abandoning this crucial project now would be a mistake.
KCRA.com
How much fraud is there with California's Middle Class Tax Refund? Gov. Newsom's office says wait for the tally
Could fraud from California's Middle Class Tax Refund be in the tens of millions of dollars? Gov. Gavin Newsom's office says we have to wait for the program to "wrap up." Questions about how much money fraudsters have been able to get from the MCTR and the state's response took center stage during an Assembly Budget Committee hearing at the Capitol on Wednesday.
californiaexaminer.net
California Sees An Increase In Burglary Tourism
The burglary tourism trend, whereby burglars come from outside the United States to break into homes, then leave to go back home, is a priority for law enforcement authorities in Southern California. According to The Orange County Register, these South American theft organizations frequently include Chilean or Colombian nationals who...
Californians receiving Climate Credits early to offset high natural gas bills
SoCalGas sent out an email to its customers letting them know a $50.77 credit will appear on their current or next bill.
This Small California City Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America
From San Diego to San Fransisco, California is home to some of the most exciting big cities in the country. But anyone who’s enjoyed a quiet afternoon walking through a charming downtown or frequenting a mellow farmers' market on the weekend knows that California's smaller cities are, in their own way, just as appealing.
