Newark, NJ

Michael B. Jordan Is “In His Light Right Now” After Split From Lori Harvey

By Christopher Smith
 4 days ago

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Michael B. Jordan is shedding more light on his public breakup with Lori Harvey , citing work as a healing balm.
The Creed 3 actor and director opened up about the split during an interview Wednesday (Feb. 8) with CBS Mornings cohost Gayle King. While in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey, Michael B. Jordan spoke about how his work schedule has helped him deal with the breakup with Harvey.

King brought up his SNL monologue from his hosting stint two weeks ago where he cracked jokes about the situation, claiming he was on a membership-dating app and learning a new language. “Estoy en Ray,” he quipped. He’d go on to say he was joking to King, but she asked: “You’ve been through a very high-profile breakup. How do you deal with that?”


“I think for me it’s just I was lucky enough to have a lot of work,” he replied. “I’m a firm believer in what’s for you is for you, and coming out of that situation — not to give it any energy and kind of move from that … it was an experience for me to grow, you know, and learn.“

The pair split up last June after dating each other for a year and a half. Lori’s father, entertainer Steve Harvey, confirmed the breakup on his radio show at the time. Harvey is now currently dating Snowfall lead actor Damson Idris. For Jordan, he feels that now is a prime time for him in terms of growth.

“I’m in my light right now. This is my Jordan year, I mean that,” the 35-year-old told King. “This is my year. There’s so much going on, so many blessings, so many great things.” In addition to discussing the upcoming Creed 3 featuring costar Jonathan Majors, the interview also shined a light on Jordan’s work with HBCUs, touching on his sponsorship of last weekend’s Legacy Classic basketball tournament at the Prudential Center in Newark.

