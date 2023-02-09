ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Group asks how African American course violates Florida law

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RpvCx_0kiAysn300

The organization that created a high school African American studies program rejected by Florida said Thursday it’s still waiting for specifics from the state about how the course violates state law.

The College Board also disputed what it said were Florida’s claims it had deleted 19 topics from the proposed Advance Placement course at Florida’s behest, saying in a statement online that it already was streamlining topics to fit into an academic year.

In a letter Tuesday to the College Board, Florida Department of Education said it was “grateful” to see that a Feb. 1 revision had deleted the 19 topics, including Intersectionality, Reparations and the Movement for Black Lives. It also welcomed the College Board to resubmit the course for Florida to review for its 2023-24 school year.

Florida rejected the pilot program last month, saying it violated state law and was historically inaccurate. Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate who has opposed what he calls “woke” ideologies in schools, said the course amounted to “indoctrination” rather than education.

The state said the course promotes the idea that modern American society oppresses Black people, other minorities and women, includes a chapter on “Black Queer Studies” that the administration finds inappropriate, and uses articles by critics of capitalism.

Last year, the governor signed legislation dubbed the Stop WOKE Act that restricts certain race-based conversations and analysis in schools and businesses. The law bars instruction that says members of one race are necessarily oppressed or privileged based on their race.

The College Board, which said it believes all of its original pilot program had educational merit and which denied any inaccuracies, said it needs more specific information about how any of its course materials are out of compliance with Florida law.

“We never received written feedback from the Florida Department of Education specifying how the course violates Florida law, despite repeated requests,” the organization said.

The organization said it would be regretful for any state to reject the course. ”We believe every student should have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the facts and evidence of the African American experience," it said.

Comments / 16

Alice Waggle
4d ago

🤡🤹‍♂️🎪🤡🤹‍♂️🎪🤡 clown show ! Political circus in the Republican Party

Reply(1)
20
Commonsense
3d ago

Ron or his half brain minions cannot explain. It is because no one is violating this senseless law.

Reply
5
Related
captimes.com

MMSD to offer AP African American course that riled DeSantis

Florida politics could play a role in what some Madison high school students learn next fall. Memorial and East high schools are part of next year’s expanded pilot for the new Advanced Placement African American Studies course, which is debuting at about 60 schools across the U.S. this year and will be offered at a few hundred more in 2023-2024.
MADISON, WI
newstalkflorida.com

Another State Follows DeSantis’ Lead And Requests Data On University Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Spending

South Carolina lawmakers followed Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration’s lead and requested data about how much money public colleges and universities spend to support Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programming and staff, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education. The legislators requested the 33 public colleges and...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

“Intimidation tactic”: Florida GOP voting bill may “disenfranchise” voters for simple mistakes

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Civil rights advocates on Friday condemned the Republican-led Florida Legislature for passing another voter suppression bill that far-right Gov. Ron DeSantis, a likely GOP presidential candidate for 2024, is expected to sign into law.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Governor DeSantis Supports Democratic Effort to End Diaper Tax for Florida Families

In his “Framework for Freedom” budget, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis announced strong support for Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book’s continued quest to end the diaper tax in Florida by preventing Florida families from being charged sales tax when purchasing diapers and adult incontinence undergarments. The Davie Democrat said this builds on her landmark victory last year, which resulted in the elimination of diaper sales tax through June 30, 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Florida Libertarian Calls for Ending Qualified Immunity for Police

A Florida Libertarian running for President said it is time to end qualified immunity for police and “let markets impose cultural advancements.”. Mike ter Maat, candidate for the Libertarian Party Presidential nomination, believes the answer is liability insurance. He reflected on the issue after the beating of unarmed Tyre Nichols by Memphis police caused his death.
FLORIDA STATE
PSki17

Florida Legislature Looks to Provide Relief to Seniors With This New Bill

With the cost of living skewing ever-higher, and housing prices continuing their surge throughout the state, Florida residents have been facing an affordability crisis. This is even more true for those living on fixed incomes from pensions, social security, or some combination thereof. In an effort to provide some relief from those pressures, the Florida Senate has proposed some changes to the state's tax code in one of the legislature's newest proposed bills.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried officially enters race to lead Florida Democrats

While a late entry, she's still the last Democrat to win a statewide race. Nikki Fried is announcing she’s running for Florida Democratic Party Chair, reversing a previous decision rejecting a run. “As we chart a path forward for our Party and our state, a path of unity, a...
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Orange & Osceola House Democrats Opposed Reedy Creek Legislation

With Governor Ron DeSantis’ Republican supermajority, the Florida legislature passed a bill that renames the Reedy Creek Improvement District to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and gives Governor DeSantis the sole power to name all five members of the board. All House Democrats from Orange County and Osceola...
FLORIDA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Over 50% of LGBTQ Florida Parents are Considering Leaving

According to a recently released survey, over half of Florida families lead by same-sex or gender nonbinary parents are thinking of leaving the state, and 17% have already started the process. Based on a report from the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, among the top sources of...
FLORIDA STATE
PSki17

New Florida Bill Would Outlaw Rent and Price Controls

In the wake of Florida's surging housing prices, some local counties, cities, and municipalities have been discussing rent control and limitation measures to provide relief to local residents. A new bill introduced in the Florida Senate would stop those measures dead in their tracks.
FLORIDA STATE
fsunews.com

DeSantis's attack on FSU's DEI programs must be called out

Over the past few years, Governor Ron DeSantis has made a name for himself in Republican circles over his strongly right-wing vision for Florida, and this has come at the expense of everyday Floridians. From his antagonism of the COVID vaccines and his lazy-faire attitude towards the pandemic to his insistence on fighting the culture war, DeSantis has governed as a hyper-partisan who longs for acceptance from his base while the rest of Florida’s residents watch in horror as their state has become a lab rat for right-wing bucket list policies. But as many say, many don’t pay attention until it directly affects you. And for Florida State University, DeSantis’s extremism is starting to sink in.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
338K+
Post
548M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy