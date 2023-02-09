ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

State Patrol sergeant honored for saving her neighbor’s child’s life

By Susie Jones
 4 days ago

State Patrol sergeant Kelly Phillips is among those being given a lifesaving award from the Minnesota State Patrol for the heroics she showed last year that saved the life of a child while she was off the clock.

Last fall, while Phillips was at her apartment, her neighbor came running over, screaming and banging on the door. When she opened it, her neighbor immediately handed the sergeant her son.

“He was completely limp,” Phillips said. “His lips were blue.”

Thinking quickly, Phillips immediately began administering CPR on the child while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

Thankfully the boy is alive and well, and Phillips says she is just grateful.

“It’s great to see him out there walking and know that I had a part in that,” she said.

