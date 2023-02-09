Read full article on original website
Greater El Paso landfill closes early due to high winds
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Environmental Services Department will be closing the Greater El Paso Landfill early Monday to the general public due to the low visibility and high winds. The landfill closed at 2 p.m., about two hours early, as a precaution in the interest...
Opportunity Center for the Homeless to receive nearly $2.5M to build shelter for older men
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Opportunity Center for the Homeless in El Paso was awarded more than two million dollars to build a shelter for elderly and frail homeless men. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, presented a check for $2,442,706 in federal funding for the construction of the...
Road closures happening in Las Cruces, N.M. between Feb. 12th - Feb. 18th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Roadway Rehabilitation Project. Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. US 70 from milepost 143 (I-10 /US 70 Interchange) to milepost 161 (Organ). Frontage road and intersections on all eastbound and westbound lanes from Nasa Rd. to Del Rey Blvd. Crews will complete repairs at the Wiesner Rd. intersection which may also impact travel on Balsam Rd.
People sitting along Interstate 10 East median near Executive Boulevard
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — There is backup on Interstate 10 east near Executive Boulevard. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are on the scene. There was people sitting on the median. We are working to get more information. Sign up to receive the top interesting stories from in...
El Paso fire crews respond to rollover crash on Loop 375 near Executive
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire and police responded to a rollover crash in west El Paso Monday morning. The crash happened on Loop 375 near Executive, according to fire dispatcher. The Texas Department of Transportation cameras showed the right lanes and shoulder were closed. The crash...
Road closures happening the week of Feb. 12th through Feb. 18th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — I-10 Widening West. Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Vinton Road and Anthony, Texas. DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on North Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 past Anthony, Texas. Crews will be placing concrete safety barriers. Tuesday, February...
Humane Society of El Paso receives $68K grant to help homeless pets find homes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Humane Society of El Paso received a $68,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to help homeless pets in El Paso find homes. Some five million pets make their way into shelters each year in the U.S. With the help of this grant, the organization...
Alumni donate $20K to Bel Air High School at celebration of bagpipes event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Bel Air High School alumni from the Class of 1971 and Class of 1972 will hold a special celebration of bagpipes ceremony at their alma mater Wednesday, where they will provide a donation of more than $20,000. The donation will help support the school’s...
Cooler and windy conditions return
Winds return to the Borderland on Monday. West winds will increase to 25 to 35 with gusts to 5 0mph possible as a storm system approaches. A wind advisory is in effect from 12 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. on Tuesday. As a storm system approaches, west winds will increase...
El Paso ISD police chief says school safe after unlocked door found during lockdown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso police chief for the El Paso Independent School District spoke to CBS4 about the breakdown in safety after the lockdown at Franklin High School on Monday. Manuel Chavira the El Paso ISD police chief said the situation at Franklin High School...
Pedestrian dies after getting hit by vehicle on I-10 west at Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on I-10 west at Transmountain are closed after a person was hit by a vehicle and died. The crash happened around 8:37 p.m. All traffic is exiting at Artcraft exit 8. It's unknown what caused the crash. No other information was provided.
Migrants say they were kidnapped, held for ransom in central El Paso home
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation said kidnappings for ransom are on the rise in El Paso and some of the victims lately have been migrants. Three Venezuelan migrants that survived their journey to the United States, only to be kidnapped once they got here, shared their story with CBS4.
Bond set for teacher accused of sending 'obscene material' to undercover investigator
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso area high school teacher, accused of sending obscene material to an undercover investigator who posed as a 13-year-old girl, had his bond set in federal court Friday. Orlando Solis, 46, allegedly sent inappropriate images of himself and inappropriate messages to the...
NMSU students say MBB incidents a bad look for the University
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — The New Mexico State University men's basketball program has been suspended after new allegations surfaced. The suspension is indefinitely and many students and alumni told CBS4 it's an unfortunate situation for everyone involved. "Really disappointed in the team and in the coaches because I...
Body cam footage requested involving El Paso police officers in viral video denied by city
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso says it will not release the police body camera footage showing a controversial incident outside a house party in far El Paso. The incident occurred at the 3100 block of Blue Dirt in far east El Paso on Saturday,...
Police: Drunk driver takes taser away from officer during arrest in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man accused of driving drunk took the taser away from a police officer who was trying to arrest him in far east El Paso, officials said. Police arrested 29-year-old Jose Hernandez who is from Socorro. The incident happened on the 12400 block of...
Albertson's gears up on flowers sales ahead of Valentine's Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Albertson's is getting ready for massive flower sales ahead of Valentine's Day. Valentine’s Day is the largest floral event of the year. Consumers are expected to spend $25.9 billion on Valentine’s Day this year, up from $23.9 billion in 2022 and one of the highest spending years on record, according to the annual survey released by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.
Two men arrested, accused of stealing 2 vehicles in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men were arrested and accused of stealing two vehicles and multiple items in Socorro on Friday. Deputies arrested 50-year-old Leopoldo Hernandez and 41-year-old Manuel Becerra. The incident happened at the 14800 block of Socorro Drive. Deputies met with the victim, who stated that a...
Nothing Bundt Cakes in El Paso to give away free Oreo Bundtlets
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Nothing Bundt Cakes in El Paso will be giving away free OREO Cookies & Cream Bundtlets in March. A free Bundtlet in celebration of OREO’s 111th birthday will be given to the first 111 guests at each bakery on March 6 at 1:11 p.m.
NMSU students demand for change after men's basketball hazing misconduct issue reported
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University students and fans were surprised after the men's basketball team was shut down for the remainder of the season after hazing allegations. Most students CBS4 spoke to were shocked to learn about sexual contact and harassment allegations. Students said that...
