Jefferson City School District announces new South Elementary principal
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City School District announced Monday it has hired Keshia LaVergne as the principal of South Elementary, starting for the 2023-2024 school year. LaVergne will replace Teri Tillinghast, who will return to the classroom to teach third grade at Lawson Elementary, according to a JCSD news release.
CPS board to hear feedback on district learning services Monday
Several recommendations to improve student learning outcomes will be presented to the Columbia School Board during its meeting Monday. The board will hear suggestions from New Solutions K12, an outside group from Massachusetts, on expanding services for struggling students. Columbia Public Schools partnered with the group to create a thorough review of the district’s special and regular education services.
16th annual Columbia Polar Plunge set for March 11
COLUMBIA - The Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) announced the theme for the 16th annual Columbia Polar Plunge Monday. The "Reason for Freezin'" Plunge will be held on Saturday, March 11, and will be disco-themed. People can participate in swimwear and take "polar" dips into Bass Pro Shops Lake, according to the organization.
New café in Moberly aims to support children in foster care
MOBERLY — Rooted 242 held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of its café Monday morning. Located in downtown Moberly, Rooted 242 is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing resources and space for families and older aging children who have been affected by the foster care system.
City seeks funding for St. Charles Road sidewalk
COLUMBIA - Taking a walk along parts of St. Charles Road in northeast Columbia can be difficult. The section from the Clark Lane roundabout east to Demaret Drive has no sidewalk on the north side of the street, forcing pedestrians to walk through hilly yards or cross the busy street to the sidewalk on the south side.
Jefferson City flies past Blair Oaks to complete the 2nd half comeback.
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City erase a 15-point second half deficit to defeat Blair Oaks 56-50. The Jays celebrated senior night before tipping off against the Falcons, honoring seniors Cole Heller, Tripp Maassen, Steven Samuels, and manager Aarush Deshpande. Jefferson City used points off of turnovers to give themselves an...
HIGHLIGHTS: Glasgow rolls past Community 92-42
Glasgow's Edris Hamilton led the attack with 24 points.
Missing Mexico man found safe, endangered silver advisory canceled
MEXICO — Mexico Public Safety officials say a man they had been looking for was found safe Sunday afternoon. Randy Lee Kniepfel, 64, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Mexico Public Safety Department. The Mexico man's employer called his cousin after Kniepfel did not show...
Ghol-stunner: Missouri beats Tennessee on buzzer-beating 3
It felt like it was over. No. 6 Tennessee controlled the final 12 minutes as Missouri couldn’t overcome foul trouble to put away the Volunteers after leading by as much as 17. But just as he did against UCF in December, DeAndre Gholston came through again. Following a Santiago...
Last minute Super Bowl Shoppers flood grocery stores
JEFFERSON CITY- Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, grocery stores in mid-Missouri had swarms of people looking to pick up last minute items for their Super Bowl plans. Foot traffic ramped up at Schulte's Fresh Foods in Jefferson City. Employees like Richard Erhardt said that they have been busier than ever this weekend.
Mexico man reported missing, officials asking for help from the public
MEXICO — Mexico Public Safety officials are looking for a Mexico man after he left his apartment on foot and didn't return. Randy Lee Kniepfel, 64, was last seen speaking to an unknown man and woman near a dark SUV in a nearby shopping center around 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Mexico Public Safety Department.
HIGHLIGHTS: Southern Boone beats Hallsville 54-47 in close back and forth game
Chloe Bukowsky's 17 points led Southern Boone to beat Hallsville 54-47.
HIGHLIGHTS: New Franklin Boys beats Sturgeon 49-41
New Franklin holds a lead the whole game and come out with a win.
MIZZOU Gymnastics loses to Florida
GAINESVILLE — The Missouri Tigers lost to the Florida Gators in Gymnastics Friday afternoon. MU got a team score of a 196.350 compared to the 198.625 Gators team score. Helen Hu led the Tigers on bars with a 9.875 and the team score of 49.225. In the next event,...
WATCH: Friday Night Fever Hoops Feb. 10, 2023
WATCH: Friday Night Fever Hoops Feb. 10, 2023
Jury trial set for Callaway County sheriff in DWI, resisting arrest case
RANDOLPH COUNTY - A jury trial is set to begin this summer for Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism, according to online records. The trial will begin at 9 a.m. on Aug. 10, according to online records. Chism was arrested in Moberly on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, Randolph County Sheriff...
Tolton's comeback attempt falls short against Helias
A pair of 2021-22 boys basketball state runner-ups met for a heavyweight matchup Friday night in Columbia. Tolton attempted to come back from a 19-point deficit against Helias but ultimately fell short in a 68-57 home loss. “It’s a rivalry game,” Tolton coach Jeremy Osborne said. “I think everything goes...
HIGHLIGHTS: Harrisburg earns victory over Westran 59-40
The Bulldogs spoiled the Hornets' senior night with the double-digit win.
