WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. early Friday morning. The incident occurred at the 1700 Block of Minnesota Avenue. Shortly before 3 am, The D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the address to investigate a shooting report. When they arrived, an adult man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. The victim was identified as 42-year-old Thomas Goodman of D.C. Police have not identified a suspect at this time. If you have any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post 42-Year-Old Man Dead In D.C. Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 12 HOURS AGO