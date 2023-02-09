Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary MLB Team Owner DiesOnlyHomersWashington, DC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Washington residents seeing Social Security income go upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Washington DC—White House Office of Science & Technology Policy (OSTP) Chief Alondra Nelson, 55, Resigns After 8 MonthsJan Vincent Beltran
Avoid These Tourist Traps in DC and Make the Most of Your Visit: A Local's GuideVivian BrooksWashington, DC
Related
fox5dc.com
Chanel store in Downtown DC robbed by estimated 15 suspects: police
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The Chanel store in Downtown D.C. was robbed by approximately 15 suspects on Sunday, according to the police report. The reporting person told police that approximately 15 suspects wearing masks and hoods entered the store in the 900 block of I Street NW around 2:47 p.m.
D.C. Police Release Surveillance Photo Of Shooting Suspect
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on February 7th in Southeast D.C. Detectives are asking for help identifying two suspects involved in the shooting. Just before 11 pm on Tuesday night, police from the sixth district arrived at the 300 Block of Ridge Road to investigate a shooting report. At the location police found an adult man suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the The post D.C. Police Release Surveillance Photo Of Shooting Suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
21-year-old man charged for allegedly setting parents' home on fire in Maryland
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Police officers in Charles County, Maryland are investigating after a man allegedly set his parents' home on fire. Officers responded to a home in the 9200 block of Misting Court after the owner of the house believed that his 21-year-old son, Jordan Robinson started the fire. Officials say that the homeowner was having problems with Robinson over the past few days.
42-Year-Old Man Dead In D.C. Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. early Friday morning. The incident occurred at the 1700 Block of Minnesota Avenue. Shortly before 3 am, The D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the address to investigate a shooting report. When they arrived, an adult man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. The victim was identified as 42-year-old Thomas Goodman of D.C. Police have not identified a suspect at this time. If you have any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post 42-Year-Old Man Dead In D.C. Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
19-year-old shot and killed in Suitland
SUITLAND, MD – A 19-yeaer-old male was shot and killed Friday morning in Suitland. According to police, 19-year-old Tolonzo Stephon Rhodes of Washington, DC was found dead inside a car, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. At around 6:40 am, officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department responded to the 3200 block of Swann Road for a shooting. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. The post 19-year-old shot and killed in Suitland appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Girl Scouts robbed in front of Shady Grove Safeway
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Girl Scouts peddling their delicious cookies were robbed by a man in front of a Rockville Safeway on Sunday. According to Montgomery County police, the incident happened around 1:50 p.m. Sunday in front of the Shady Grove grocery store. A parent told police that while her child...
Man stabbed to death in District Heights was to be sentenced for dog fighting conviction next week
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD – A self-admitted dog fighter who was charged by the federal government last year for operating dog fighting events in Maryland was stabbed to death outside an apartment complex Friday morning. The victim, Laron Mecco “Frog” West, was one of three men charged by U.S. District Attorney Jessica Aber in November for conspiracy and training and transporting dogs for participation in an animal fighting venue. West pleaded guilty on November 10th. In a post he made on an internet message board, West bragged about killing wounded dogs by throwing them to their death from a bridge. In The post Man stabbed to death in District Heights was to be sentenced for dog fighting conviction next week appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Man shot and killed near Hobby Lobby in Capitol Heights
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - A man was shot and killed Monday afternoon near the Hobby Lobby in the Richie Station Marketplace, according to police. Prince George's Fire Department confirmed a call came in at 4:53 p.m. for reports of a shooting in the 18000 block of Ritchie Station Court. When first responders arrived at the scene, they located a man in the parking lot area suffering from gunshot wounds. After assessing him, authorities pronounced the victim dead.
WTOP
DC man sentenced to 120 years in prison in Southeast triple murder
A D.C. man was sentenced to 120 years in prison on Friday for the 2019 shooting deaths of three men in Southeast D.C. Rakeem Willis, 31, of D.C., was found guilty by a jury on Nov. 16, 2022, on three counts of first-degree murder while armed and fleeing law enforcement, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
Alexandria man charged in December homicide in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, 22-year-old Malik Johnson of Alexandria was arrested on Friday, Feb. 10 and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the Dec. 5 fatal shooting of 26-year-old Jordan Summers of Fairfax.
Augusta Free Press
Two D.C. teens arrested in connection with Arlington County carjacking
Two juveniles are in custody in connection with an armed carjacking in the Aurora Highlands neighborhood in Arlington County on Saturday evening. According to police, the carjacking, reported at 8:26 p.m., went down as the two juvenile suspects approached a man sitting in a parked vehicle, brandished firearms, and demanded the victim exit the vehicle.
fox5dc.com
'You shot the wrong person': Mother says son shot by police mistaken for assault suspect
The man a D.C. police officer shot on Friday on Good Hope Road, is not the suspect they were searching for. The mother of Steven Shaw, the man shot tells FOX 5 that her son is in the ICU handcuffed to his hospital bed.
WUSA
Police investigate triple shooting in Montgomery Co.
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Officers from the Montgomery County Police Department are investigating a shooting that left three people injured Sunday morning. Officers received a call minutes before 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning for a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of Reedie Drive. When officers arrived at the scene they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and the victim was given life-saving measures until the Montgomery Co. Fire and Rescue personnel arrived, according to officials.
Two juveniles taken into custody after stealing car, crashing it in D.C.
ARLINGTON, Va. — Police say two juvenile suspects were taken into custody Saturday after they allegedly stole a man's car at gunpoint in Arlington, Virginia and crashed it in D.C. a short time later. Around 8:26 p.m. on Feb. 11, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Fort...
fox5dc.com
2 dead after shooting inside car in Charles County
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Three people were shot while inside a car in Charles County on Monday, according to the sheriff's office. The Charles County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting that occurred on Shelton Ct. and Strauss Ave. in Indian Head. Police say three adult males...
Police ID Man Stabbed To Death In Broad Daylight Near District Heights Shopping Center
A 46-year-old District Heights man is dead after a gruesome attack over the weekend, authorities say. Laron Mecco West was found laying outside on the 3700 block of Donnell Drive, around 10:55 a.m., Friday, Feb. 10, according to a Prince George's County Police Department spokesperson. Investigation revealed that West was...
Police: Woman stabbed by family member in Prince William, has serious injuries
According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to an apartment building on the 9800 block of Shallow Creek Loop for a report of a domestic-related stabbing on the morning of Monday, Feb. 13.
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Carjacking suspects apprehended after chase into D.C.
(Updated at 4 p.m.) A pair of suspects carjacked a vehicle in the Arlington Ridge neighborhood last night, leading to a police chase into D.C. The carjacking happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on the 2800 block of Fort Scott Drive, not far from Crystal City. According to initial reports, the...
Mistaken Identity: Wrong Man Shot By Police During Assault Investigation In DC Busted With Coke
Drug charges have been filed against a man in Washington, DC after he was shot by police and caught with cocaine while officers were investigating an alleged assault on Friday morning, officials said. DC residents Steven Shaw, 38, and Wallace Lewis, 59, are both facing charges for an incident that...
newportdispatch.com
Man charged after spinning tires, breaking car window in Washington
WASHINGTON — A 29-year-old man was cited following an incident in Washington today. Authorities say they were notified of a citizen dispute at the Donna Lane trailer park at around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday. Following an investigation, police allege that Michael Ralph drove his truck up Donna Lane, spinning...
Comments / 0