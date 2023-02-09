Rutherford County -- February 13, 2023: On Thursday, February 2, 2023, deputies from the Rutherford County. extra rounds at the Avondale Convenience Center. They were doing this because they had reports of people breaking. in after hours. At about 1:30 a.m., when deputies were out on an extra patrol, they...

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO