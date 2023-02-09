Read full article on original website
MKE Lifestyle Magazine offers a preview of their February issue
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- MKE Lifestyle Magazine, a monthly publication that aims to be the voice of "what it means to live well in the metro Milwaukee region," has released its February issue. Terry Schuster, the magazine's home and garden editor joined us on Monday, Feb. 13 to offer a...
Couple bouts of precip this week, first rain & then snow
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Enjoy the 50 degree temps the next few days because some major changes are coming for the second half of the week. The first big change will be rain, especially Tuesday afternoon and night. So grab the umbrellas if you have Valentine's Day plans then. Another system on its heels will be on Thursday. Just like last Thursday, this one will feature snow as colder air moves into the region. It'll most likely start out as some rain to begin the day. Accumulations are possible. So stay tuned. The CBS 58 Ready Weather will have updates as we get closer to the event. Cold air follows the snow for a day, on Friday. Then we warm back up into next weekend with highs near 40.
Quiet weekend followed by a few bumps in the road this coming week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Enjoy the nice quiet weather while we have it for the entire weekend. Highs will be mainly in the 40s so look for a lot of snow melt. It'll be brisk with winds from the southwest 10 to 15 mph and gusts near 30 mph. Our next weather maker will be Tuesday, especially the second part of the day. It'll be rain. The next storm system to affect us will be Thursday. Expect rain to turn to snow as colder air makes its way into the region, especially during the afternoon. Look for arctic chill on Friday followed by another warmup for next weekend.
After 2-year hiatus, Serb Hall's popular fish fry is back for dine-in
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Serb Hall's popular dine-in fish fry is back!. Beginning Friday, Feb. 17 Serb Hall's fish fry will be available for dine-in or take out at the drive-thru and carry-out window on a first-come, first-serve basis. The fish...
Mayfair Mall | Shopping mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin
Mayfair Mall is a shopping mall located on Mayfair Road (Highway 100) between North Avenue and Center Street in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, United States. It serves the Greater Milwaukee area, also Wisconsin's premier shopping Center and Largest Mall in Wisconsin with 175 stores. Mayfair Shopping Center was constructed from 1956 and completed in 1959 by the Hunzinger Construction Company. It has been expanded several times since it was first built.
Racine & Me: Wild For Wine & More
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Beth Heidorn and Madison Fales from the Racine Zoo joined us with an adorable animal friend and discussed many upcoming events. Join Racine Zoo for their fundraising event for the care of their eastern black rhinos, Timu and Kianga, and the conservation of their wild counterparts! While supporting these amazing rhinos, you can enjoy an exquisite wine selection, delectable five-course catered dinner, being greeted by an animal ambassador, a presentation all about rhinos by an Animal Care Specialist, a silent auction, and more! Must be 21 or older to attend. Zoo Member: $85, Zoo Non-Member: $95, Zoo Member Non-Drinking: $75, Zoo Non-Member Non-Drinking: $85.
Racine Zoo celebrating 100-year milestone
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine Zoo is hitting a major milestone and they are asking for the public's help in honoring the occasion. The zoo is celebrating 100 years of operation this year, having begun in 1923. The celebration is scheduled to take place in various forms all year with the largest celebration taking place on Wednesday, July 5, which is close to the same time the zoo opened a century ago.
Art Against the Odds: Exhibition highlights art from inside Wisconsin prisons
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) An exhibition at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design (MIAD) shows creation through a unique lens. The art is made by those serving time in the Wisconsin prison system. Through various mediums, the displays evoke the therapeutic benefits of hands-on work, while giving those trapped in...
Putting brush to canvas to work through grief; Milwaukee Art Therapy Collective focuses on art and healing
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Art can brighten any setting. It can also be a great way to cope when you're going through some very dark times like grieving. On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Michael Schlesinger joined the Milwaukee Art Therapy Collective as they set off to support local residents with a unique opportunity to achieve better mental health.
'He is smiling down on all of us': Former coworkers remember, honor fallen officer
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As family, friends and representatives from law enforcement agencies across the Midwest gathered Monday, Feb. 13 to honor fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving, so did his coworkers from his former place of employment, Western States Envelope and Label in Brookfield. "Pete was probably one...
Saturday night attic fire near Palmer and Meinecke
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Fire Department and police are investigating an apartment fire near Palmer St. and Meinecke Ave. Fire crews say it was an attic fire and about a third of the roof collapsed. According to officials no injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.
'World of Wheels' revved up and ready to roll into Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 60th annual "O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels" is heading to the Wisconsin State Fair Park from Feb. 24 - 26, showcasing a wide assortment of custom cars, classics, hot rods, trucks, motorcycles and race cars. In a press release issued on Monday, Feb....
Racine & Me: Dave Portnoy visits Wells Brothers Pizza in Racine County
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- One-Bite pizza reviewer and the Founder of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, recently visited a pizza staple in Racine County. Dave joined CBS 58's Alex Corradetti virtually to discuss his review of Wells Brothers and ending up giving the restaurant an 8.1 rating, saying, "This is the best pizza in Milwaukee!"
Making modern history: Thelma Sias recognized for work as corporate leader in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thelma Sias has spent more than three decades as a leader with We Energies making impactful changes and breaking glass ceilings all along the way. Now in retirement Sias is being recognized among Southeast Wisconsin's modern history makers. Amanda Porterfield sat down with Sias on CBS...
Final salute: Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving to be laid to rest
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's a solemn day in Milwaukee Monday, Feb. 13, as fallen Milwaukee Police Department Officer Peter Jerving will be laid to rest. The 37-year-old was shot and killed in the line of duty on Feb. 7. A public visitation was held from 9 a.m. to 1...
Vulnerable missing man in Milwaukee found safe
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Officials confirmed on Monday, Feb. 13 that Felipe Banavides-Herrera has been found safe. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are seeking help finding a missing 68-year-old male. Police say Felipe Banavides-Herrera was last seen wearing a blue Chicago Cubs baseball hat, black Under Armour with white...
'Free and Local American Wheat' beer being brewed to help feed people in need
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Soon you'll be able to enjoy a locally brewed beer knowing that you're also helping people who are hungry in your community here in Milwaukee. "Hunger Task Force is thrilled to be here at MobCraft beer," said Hunger Task Force Director of Development Johnathan Hansen. "We are brewing the first ever 'Free and Local American Wheat' beer that we have partnered with MobCraft on to not only quench the thirst of craft beer lovers throughout our community, but also every pint is going to help feed hungry families in our community and support our mission."
'We love you': Multiple fundraising efforts begin for fallen Milwaukee police officer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Four days after Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving was shot and killed in the line of duty, community members are stepping up to help his family, friends and loved ones. Justin Sithivong remembers Jerving as a man who "was always happy." "If you couldn’t smile around...
Milwaukee flower shop continues to grow, give back
MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- One local flower shop is continuing to grow and give back to the community. "We like to say every bouquet benefits a local charity, which is true," Flowers for Dreams Lead Wedding and Event Designer Drew Hawley said. "We donate 25 percent of our net profits to...
