MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Enjoy the 50 degree temps the next few days because some major changes are coming for the second half of the week. The first big change will be rain, especially Tuesday afternoon and night. So grab the umbrellas if you have Valentine's Day plans then. Another system on its heels will be on Thursday. Just like last Thursday, this one will feature snow as colder air moves into the region. It'll most likely start out as some rain to begin the day. Accumulations are possible. So stay tuned. The CBS 58 Ready Weather will have updates as we get closer to the event. Cold air follows the snow for a day, on Friday. Then we warm back up into next weekend with highs near 40.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO