Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wchstv.com
Kanawha County man accused of slapping, stabbing ex-girlfriend with a screwdriver
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a man was arrested after he was accused of slapping and stabbing his ex-girlfriend with a screwdriver. Eric S. Duncan, 31, of Jefferson is charged with one count of domestic battery with a weapon following an incident that was reported about 6:45 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of First Street S.E. in Jefferson, according to a news release Monday from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
West Virginia man arrested for allegedly stabbing woman in leg with screwdriver
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed a woman with a screwdriver in the Jefferson area of Kanawha County. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a disturbance on the 200 block of 1st St. SE on Saturday, and they were told that a man had been arguing […]
wchstv.com
Roane County deputies investigate after church broken into, vandalized
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Roane County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating after a church was broken into and vandalized. On Thursday, it was discovered that Mount Zion Community church was vandalized, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page. The sheriff’s office...
Man sentenced to life in prison for West Virginia attempted murder
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man convicted in the beating of an elderly couple has been sentenced to life in prison. In November 2022, a jury found Nathan Dolen, 42, guilty of 12 counts including attempted murder, entry of a building other than a dwelling, two counts of grand larceny, burglary, two counts of first-degree robbery, one […]
wchstv.com
Fire reported at Charleston apartment building
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 6:36 p.m. 2/13/23. Firefighters in Charleston said nobody got hurt in a fire that tore through an apartment building on Elizabeth Street. The fire happened at the apartment building across from the Red Carpet Lounge shortly before 5 p.m. Monday. Firefighters said the fire...
Mingo County, West Virginia deputies find car that hit school bus
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office says that they’ve found the car involved in a hit-and-run with a school bus on Wednesday, Feb. 8. On Friday, they asked for the public’s help finding what appeared to be a silver/grey Buick Regal that allegedly struck a school bus. It happened on Breeden Creek Road […]
Metro News
Suspect holds up video gaming parlor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies are trying to locate a man involved in an apparent holdup overnight at a local gambling establishment. Metro 911 got a call just before midnight from Ivy’s in Kanawha City. The caller claimed a man had come into the establishment armed with a gun, but then quickly took off. It was unclear if the suspect got any money in the incident.
lootpress.com
Tudor’s employee cusses customer out, threatens to shoot up restaurant
BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tudor’s Biscuit World employee is facing terroristic charges after she cussed a customer out and threatened to shoot up the restaurant. On February 7, 2023, police responded to Tudor’s Biscuit World in Danville after an employee, Tiffany Rae Hill, had threatened to retrieve a gun from her vehicle and shoot up the restaurant. The threats occurred after Hill was brought to the manager’s office to discuss an incident where she had cussed out a customer she thought was stealing.
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha City armed robbery under investigation
Kanawha County deputies are trying to locate a man involved in an apparent holdup overnight at a local gambling establishment. Metro 911 got a call just before midnight from Ivy’s in Kanawha City. The caller claimed a man had come into the establishment armed with a gun, but then quickly took off. It was unclear if the suspect got any money in the incident.
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Nonprofit arrives to test leaking orphaned wells
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Thursday, a contractor was working to conduct plugging operations on a natural gas well leaking in a Charleston neighborhood, according to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protections. For more than a year, David Bentley said he’s been trying to get orphaned wells near Crouch...
West Virginia authorities search for fleeing driver
UPDATE (3:56 p.m., Feb. 11): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the pursuit in Cabin Creek began over a failure to stop. According to the KCSO, deputies lost sight of the vehicle — an older model, beat-up Ford F-150 — around Ohley. The KCSO says it will update our team if deputies locate the […]
WSAZ
Police investigating hit-n-run involving school bus
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police in Mingo County are investigating a hit-and-run involving a school bus along Breeden Creek Road. Mingo County Superintendent Johnny Branch said a bus driver was leaving their home to do their afternoon run when the crash happened on Thursday. “While he was en route...
Sunday morning working fire at former West Virginia taxidermy shop
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there was an early Sunday morning fire in what used to be a Kanawha County, West Virginia, taxidermy shop. Dispatchers say crews arrived at a working fire in a 20-by-20 building within the 1300 block of Silas-Kanawha Two Mile Road. Crews got on the scene and were […]
wchstv.com
House fire reported Sunday afternoon on Charleston's West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston firefighters said they were responding Sunday afternoon to a fully involved house fire on the West Side. Metro 911 dispatchers said the fire was reported about 1 p.m. in the 1200 block of Stuart Street. Kanawha County emergency dispatchers said no injuries were reported....
Crews put out house fire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 tells 13 News there was a home fire in the 1300 block of Neel Street on Sunday. Crews had the fire out by 2:55 p.m. and are still on the scene investigating, dispatchers say. Huntington Fire Department (HFD) and Cabell County Emergency Medical Services responded, according to dispatchers. […]
Working fire with exposure concerns in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 said there is a working fire in the 1200 block of Stuart Street in Charleston, West Virginia. Dispatchers said the structure is a house, but they do not know if anyone was inside at the time of the fire. Witnesses told 911 that flames were coming through the roof […]
wchstv.com
One taken to hospital after semi, SUV I-77 crash in Jackson County, W.Va.
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 12:30 p.m. 2/13/23. Emergency dispatchers said one person was transported to the hospital after a Little Debbie tractor trailer caught fire following a crash on Interstate 77 in Jackson County. The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 north of the Goldtown exit remained closed...
Two parents charged with child neglect and drug charges
MULLENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two people are facing serious charges out of Wyoming County related to drugs and child neglect. According to authorities, on February 8, 2023, police pulled over a Volkswagen Beetle in the parking lot of Little General. They noticed that the driver, Tiffany Duncan, was driving the vehicle and observed her to be jerky and her speech slurred. The car’s passenger, Justin Duncan, also appeared under the influence of some narcotic. Police had Tiffany and Justin Duncan perform multiple field sobriety tests, which both failed.
lootpress.com
Burglar leads police to himself after stealing tracking device
ELKVIEW, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities have arrested a Charleston man after his involvement in a breaking and entering situation on Tuesday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at around 7:40am, an overnight breaking and entering situation was being investigated at Xpec Power Inc. at 4998A Elk River Road in Kanawha County.
WSAZ
Copper theft investigation turns up class ring lost nearly 50 years ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A copper theft investigation turned up something much more rare and valuable in its own special way. While executing a search warrant Wednesday in the Cabin Creek area, detectives found a class ring inside a vehicle that dated back to 1965, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.
Comments / 2