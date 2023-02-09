ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wchstv.com

Kanawha County man accused of slapping, stabbing ex-girlfriend with a screwdriver

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a man was arrested after he was accused of slapping and stabbing his ex-girlfriend with a screwdriver. Eric S. Duncan, 31, of Jefferson is charged with one count of domestic battery with a weapon following an incident that was reported about 6:45 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of First Street S.E. in Jefferson, according to a news release Monday from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Roane County deputies investigate after church broken into, vandalized

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Roane County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating after a church was broken into and vandalized. On Thursday, it was discovered that Mount Zion Community church was vandalized, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page. The sheriff’s office...
ROANE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Fire reported at Charleston apartment building

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 6:36 p.m. 2/13/23. Firefighters in Charleston said nobody got hurt in a fire that tore through an apartment building on Elizabeth Street. The fire happened at the apartment building across from the Red Carpet Lounge shortly before 5 p.m. Monday. Firefighters said the fire...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Suspect holds up video gaming parlor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies are trying to locate a man involved in an apparent holdup overnight at a local gambling establishment. Metro 911 got a call just before midnight from Ivy’s in Kanawha City. The caller claimed a man had come into the establishment armed with a gun, but then quickly took off. It was unclear if the suspect got any money in the incident.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Tudor’s employee cusses customer out, threatens to shoot up restaurant

BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tudor’s Biscuit World employee is facing terroristic charges after she cussed a customer out and threatened to shoot up the restaurant. On February 7, 2023, police responded to Tudor’s Biscuit World in Danville after an employee, Tiffany Rae Hill, had threatened to retrieve a gun from her vehicle and shoot up the restaurant. The threats occurred after Hill was brought to the manager’s office to discuss an incident where she had cussed out a customer she thought was stealing.
DANVILLE, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha City armed robbery under investigation

CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Nonprofit arrives to test leaking orphaned wells

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Thursday, a contractor was working to conduct plugging operations on a natural gas well leaking in a Charleston neighborhood, according to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protections. For more than a year, David Bentley said he’s been trying to get orphaned wells near Crouch...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia authorities search for fleeing driver

UPDATE (3:56 p.m., Feb. 11): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the pursuit in Cabin Creek began over a failure to stop. According to the KCSO, deputies lost sight of the vehicle — an older model, beat-up Ford F-150 — around Ohley. The KCSO says it will update our team if deputies locate the […]
CABIN CREEK, WV
WSAZ

Police investigating hit-n-run involving school bus

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police in Mingo County are investigating a hit-and-run involving a school bus along Breeden Creek Road. Mingo County Superintendent Johnny Branch said a bus driver was leaving their home to do their afternoon run when the crash happened on Thursday. “While he was en route...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

House fire reported Sunday afternoon on Charleston's West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston firefighters said they were responding Sunday afternoon to a fully involved house fire on the West Side. Metro 911 dispatchers said the fire was reported about 1 p.m. in the 1200 block of Stuart Street. Kanawha County emergency dispatchers said no injuries were reported....
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews put out house fire in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 tells 13 News there was a home fire in the 1300 block of Neel Street on Sunday. Crews had the fire out by 2:55 p.m. and are still on the scene investigating, dispatchers say. Huntington Fire Department (HFD) and Cabell County Emergency Medical Services responded, according to dispatchers. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Two parents charged with child neglect and drug charges

MULLENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two people are facing serious charges out of Wyoming County related to drugs and child neglect. According to authorities, on February 8, 2023, police pulled over a Volkswagen Beetle in the parking lot of Little General. They noticed that the driver, Tiffany Duncan, was driving the vehicle and observed her to be jerky and her speech slurred. The car’s passenger, Justin Duncan, also appeared under the influence of some narcotic. Police had Tiffany and Justin Duncan perform multiple field sobriety tests, which both failed.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Burglar leads police to himself after stealing tracking device

ELKVIEW, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities have arrested a Charleston man after his involvement in a breaking and entering situation on Tuesday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at around 7:40am, an overnight breaking and entering situation was being investigated at Xpec Power Inc. at 4998A Elk River Road in Kanawha County.
