MULLENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two people are facing serious charges out of Wyoming County related to drugs and child neglect. According to authorities, on February 8, 2023, police pulled over a Volkswagen Beetle in the parking lot of Little General. They noticed that the driver, Tiffany Duncan, was driving the vehicle and observed her to be jerky and her speech slurred. The car’s passenger, Justin Duncan, also appeared under the influence of some narcotic. Police had Tiffany and Justin Duncan perform multiple field sobriety tests, which both failed.

WYOMING COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO