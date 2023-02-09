Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lakefield Standard
Huskies dominate Saints for BSC title
The Jackson County Central wrestling team won 12 of 14 matches Friday night to beat St. Peter 44-10 to win the Big South Conference championship for the second straight season. St. Peter won at 106 and 195 to avoid a shutout. Kayden Eller started a string of 10 straight wins...
Lakefield Standard
Tigers rally past JCC girls
The Jackson County Central girls’ basketball team led Marshall much of the first half, but the Tigers ended up beating the Huskies 77-67 Friday night. The game was played in the auxiliary gym at the JCC High School, marking the first varsity basketball game to take place in the gym.
Lakefield Standard
Huskies end 45-game skid against Tigers
The Jackson County Central boys’ basketball team beat Marshall 61-59 Friday night to snap a 45-game losing streak to the Tigers. The last win by JCC against Marshall came Jan. 28, 2000, when the Huskies won 63-56. Since, the Huskies were outscored by 997 points, losing by an average score of 74.64-51.98. Only nine of those 45 losses were by 10 points or fewer, with the closest a 51-50 loss in the 2011-12 season.
Lakefield Standard
Local NHS chapter hosts a winter clothing drive
The Jackson County Central National Honor Society is hosting a winter clothing drive. Clothes collected will be donated to Noah’s Room, which is housed in the Jackson Food Shelf. The project is ...
Comments / 0