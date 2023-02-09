The Jackson County Central boys’ basketball team beat Marshall 61-59 Friday night to snap a 45-game losing streak to the Tigers. The last win by JCC against Marshall came Jan. 28, 2000, when the Huskies won 63-56. Since, the Huskies were outscored by 997 points, losing by an average score of 74.64-51.98. Only nine of those 45 losses were by 10 points or fewer, with the closest a 51-50 loss in the 2011-12 season.

