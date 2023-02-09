ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maury County Source

MTSU Baseball Legend and Tennessee Walking Horse Champion Rider Stephen B. Smith Announced as 2023 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Inductee

Stephen B. Smith, Chairman of the MTSU Board of Trustees, former Blue Raiders pitcher, and Championship Walking Horse rider and breeder, has been named a member of the 2023 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Class. Smith was surprised with the news Saturday evening prior to the MTSU Lady Raiders basketball game versus UAB. MTSU President Dr. Sidney McPhee, MTSU Athletics Director Chris Massaro, and Lady Raiders Coach and TSHF Inductee Rick Insell were all present for the announcement.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WBIR

University of Tennessee legend Gus Manning dies at 99

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gus Manning, a 1950 University of Tennessee grad who would spend his career working in the Tennessee Athletics Department, has died at 99 years old. Messages and condolences from fans of Manning and Vol Nation poured in all through social media. UT said Manning was the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tennessee Tech-TSU game ended after player injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee Tech basketball player has been released from the hospital after suffering an injury late in Saturday’s game at Tennessee State that caused the game to end. Tennessee Tech’s Diante Wood fell to the floor after a collision with two Tennessee State players with...
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee falls in AP college basketball poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers dropped in the AP Top 25 Monday after losing in back-to-back games. The Vols are now No. 10, falling four from No. 6. Tennessee fell to in-state rival Vanderbilt at the buzzer on the road Wednesday night, 66-65. With Vanderbilt trailing by two points with 4.8 seconds remaining, the Commodores inbounded the ball near midcourt. Ezra Manjon drove toward the basket and kicked out to an open Tyrin Lawrence in the corner, who hit a 3-pointer as time expired to give Vanderbilt the one-point win.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

No. 12 Tennessee gets top 10 win against No. 7 Northwestern, 6-0

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee softball picked up a top-10 win by beating Northwestern on Sunday in Clearwater, Florida, 6-0. The 12th-ranked Lady Vols took the lead after the first pitch against No. 7 Northwestern. Centerfielder Kiki Milloy launched a home run on the game's first pitch to give UT a 1-0 lead.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On Target News

Down Two Starters and their Head Coach; Raiders fall in Chattanooga

The Coffee County boys’ basketball team competed in the Dr. Pepper Classic on Saturday afternoon at Chattanooga’s McCallie School against Red Bank. The Lions held a slim lead after the first quarter, 9-7, but got hot in the second as they scored 30 points to grab a 39-17 advantage at halftime. Red Bank was able to pull away even further in the second half to win 77-47 in the final regular season game for the Red Raiders.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about No. 6 Vols' buzzer-beating loss to Missouri

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 6 Tennessee's heartbreaking loss to Missouri at the buzzer on Saturday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's what Barnes had to say about the Vols' 86-85 loss after Tigers guard DeAndre Gholston hit a game-winning three from near midcourt to pull off the upset.
COLUMBIA, MO
fox17.com

BJ's coming to Tennessee with first store in Nashville area

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is getting another wholesale retailer with the announcement BJ's Wholesale Club is expanding into the Midstate area. The company announced on Thursday it will open the first Tennessee location in La Vergne in the first half of the year. "The opening of our club in La Vergne represents...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBIR

East Tennessee roofer helps fix Cerebral Palsy Center problems

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sharon Earl brings the buckets out every time it rains. She said the roof at the Cerebral Palsy Center in North Knoxville has leaked for more than a year. "When it rains in here, it just looks like a waterfall coming down," Earl said. "[Another section] is ready to collapse at any moment."
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSMV

BJ’s to open in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) – BJ’s Wholesale Club announced Thursday it has plans to expand into Tennessee sometime in the first half of the 2023. Tennessee’s first-ever BJ’s will be built in La Vergne, according to a media release. “The opening of our club in La...
LA VERGNE, TN
WKRN

Man arrested for murder following deadly shooting in Glasgow

A man is facing multiple charges, including murder, after an argument reportedly led to gunfire in Glasgow Friday evening. Man arrested for murder following deadly shooting …. A man is facing multiple charges, including murder, after an argument reportedly led to gunfire in Glasgow Friday evening. Memphis Fire Department workers...
NASHVILLE, TN
tourcounsel.com

Stones River Town Centre | Shopping mall in Tennessee

Stones River Town Centre (formerly Stones River Mall) is a partially enclosed regional shopping mall in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, United States. Built in 1992, it was expanded and renovated in the late 2000s. The mall comprises more than fifty stores. The mall is owned and managed by Sterling Organization. The anchor...
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy