KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers dropped in the AP Top 25 Monday after losing in back-to-back games. The Vols are now No. 10, falling four from No. 6. Tennessee fell to in-state rival Vanderbilt at the buzzer on the road Wednesday night, 66-65. With Vanderbilt trailing by two points with 4.8 seconds remaining, the Commodores inbounded the ball near midcourt. Ezra Manjon drove toward the basket and kicked out to an open Tyrin Lawrence in the corner, who hit a 3-pointer as time expired to give Vanderbilt the one-point win.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO