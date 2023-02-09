Read full article on original website
MTSU Baseball Legend and Tennessee Walking Horse Champion Rider Stephen B. Smith Announced as 2023 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Inductee
Stephen B. Smith, Chairman of the MTSU Board of Trustees, former Blue Raiders pitcher, and Championship Walking Horse rider and breeder, has been named a member of the 2023 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Class. Smith was surprised with the news Saturday evening prior to the MTSU Lady Raiders basketball game versus UAB. MTSU President Dr. Sidney McPhee, MTSU Athletics Director Chris Massaro, and Lady Raiders Coach and TSHF Inductee Rick Insell were all present for the announcement.
University of Tennessee legend Gus Manning dies at 99
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gus Manning, a 1950 University of Tennessee grad who would spend his career working in the Tennessee Athletics Department, has died at 99 years old. Messages and condolences from fans of Manning and Vol Nation poured in all through social media. UT said Manning was the...
Tennessee Basketball hoping to checker Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Basketball is hoping to checker Thompson-Boling Arena in orange and white sections, similar to how fans organized to checker Neyland Stadium in the past. A website is available to help basketball fans figure out if they should wear either white or orange at the game...
Tennessee Tech-TSU game ended after player injury
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee Tech basketball player has been released from the hospital after suffering an injury late in Saturday’s game at Tennessee State that caused the game to end. Tennessee Tech’s Diante Wood fell to the floor after a collision with two Tennessee State players with...
Tennessee falls in AP college basketball poll
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers dropped in the AP Top 25 Monday after losing in back-to-back games. The Vols are now No. 10, falling four from No. 6. Tennessee fell to in-state rival Vanderbilt at the buzzer on the road Wednesday night, 66-65. With Vanderbilt trailing by two points with 4.8 seconds remaining, the Commodores inbounded the ball near midcourt. Ezra Manjon drove toward the basket and kicked out to an open Tyrin Lawrence in the corner, who hit a 3-pointer as time expired to give Vanderbilt the one-point win.
No. 12 Tennessee gets top 10 win against No. 7 Northwestern, 6-0
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee softball picked up a top-10 win by beating Northwestern on Sunday in Clearwater, Florida, 6-0. The 12th-ranked Lady Vols took the lead after the first pitch against No. 7 Northwestern. Centerfielder Kiki Milloy launched a home run on the game's first pitch to give UT a 1-0 lead.
Down Two Starters and their Head Coach; Raiders fall in Chattanooga
The Coffee County boys’ basketball team competed in the Dr. Pepper Classic on Saturday afternoon at Chattanooga’s McCallie School against Red Bank. The Lions held a slim lead after the first quarter, 9-7, but got hot in the second as they scored 30 points to grab a 39-17 advantage at halftime. Red Bank was able to pull away even further in the second half to win 77-47 in the final regular season game for the Red Raiders.
Tennessee softball opens season with two wins on day one of NFCA Leadoff Classic.
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Tennessee softball began the season with a bang on Friday night with a season-opening blowout win against Howard in their first game of the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla. The Lady Vols closed out the two-game slate with a win over Illinois to sweep the day.
What Rick Barnes said about No. 6 Vols' buzzer-beating loss to Missouri
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 6 Tennessee's heartbreaking loss to Missouri at the buzzer on Saturday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's what Barnes had to say about the Vols' 86-85 loss after Tigers guard DeAndre Gholston hit a game-winning three from near midcourt to pull off the upset.
BJ's coming to Tennessee with first store in Nashville area
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is getting another wholesale retailer with the announcement BJ's Wholesale Club is expanding into the Midstate area. The company announced on Thursday it will open the first Tennessee location in La Vergne in the first half of the year. "The opening of our club in La Vergne represents...
TDOT: Road work near UT campus could affect travel to basketball games this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — TDOT and the University of Tennessee are asking basketball fans to plan ahead this weekend before making their way to Thomson-Boling Arena. Mark Nagi, a spokesperson for TDOT, says road crews will be doing work and closing lanes on I-40 East and West near Downtown Knoxville all weekend long, through Monday morning at 6 a.m.
This Tennessee Hidden Gem Shouldn’t Be So ‘Hidden’…It’s Enormous
I'm not sure when you can apply the term "hidden gem," so I've come up with my own condition. And it's pretty simple. If enough people to whom you've described said "gem" have never heard of it, then I think you can say it's a "hidden gem." And with that, I'll stop using quotation marks.
East Tennessee roofer helps fix Cerebral Palsy Center problems
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sharon Earl brings the buckets out every time it rains. She said the roof at the Cerebral Palsy Center in North Knoxville has leaked for more than a year. "When it rains in here, it just looks like a waterfall coming down," Earl said. "[Another section] is ready to collapse at any moment."
Quote from Josh Heupel in 2018 shows why Vols fans should never worry about him going back to Oklahoma
If you’re a Tennessee Vols fan, your worst fear right now, whether you admit it or not, is UT head coach Josh Heupel leaving Knoxville one day to go back to Oklahoma, his alma mater. After watching Lane Kiffin leave for USC in early 2010, it’s a legitimate concern...
BJ’s to open in La Vergne
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) – BJ’s Wholesale Club announced Thursday it has plans to expand into Tennessee sometime in the first half of the 2023. Tennessee’s first-ever BJ’s will be built in La Vergne, according to a media release. “The opening of our club in La...
This Restaurant Serves Tennessee's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this longtime local favorite in Tennessee.
$190K lottery ticket sold at Nashville market
A Daily Tennessee Jackpot player in Nashville won a $190,000 jackpot from Thursday night's drawing.
Man arrested for murder following deadly shooting in Glasgow
A man is facing multiple charges, including murder, after an argument reportedly led to gunfire in Glasgow Friday evening. Man arrested for murder following deadly shooting …. A man is facing multiple charges, including murder, after an argument reportedly led to gunfire in Glasgow Friday evening. Memphis Fire Department workers...
Stones River Town Centre | Shopping mall in Tennessee
Stones River Town Centre (formerly Stones River Mall) is a partially enclosed regional shopping mall in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, United States. Built in 1992, it was expanded and renovated in the late 2000s. The mall comprises more than fifty stores. The mall is owned and managed by Sterling Organization. The anchor...
Williamson community pushing to name new school after first Black principal
The one in Spring Hill is where many parents are hoping it's named after an educator who started teaching in the 1930s in a segregated all-Black school in Thompson's Station.
