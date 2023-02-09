Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Village of Marsh Bend woman charged with stealing $9,200 from her employer
A Village of Marsh Bend woman has been charged with stealing $9,200 from her employer. Pamela Ann Sullivan, 55, who lives in the Ryan Villas, was arrested this past week by Lake County sheriff’s deputies on a warrant charging her with grand theft. She was working as the transportation...
villages-news.com
Frankie Brin Red wins Florida Half Century softball tournament
Frankie Brin Red won the Florida Half Century softball tournament which was held Feb. 4 and 5 at Boombah Softball Complex in Sanford. Frankie Brin Red finished with a record of 3-1. Frankie Brin Red’S only loss was to handed to them by Frankie Brin Grey. The top hitters...
