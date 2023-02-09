ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Frankie Brin Red wins Florida Half Century softball tournament

Frankie Brin Red won the Florida Half Century softball tournament which was held Feb. 4 and 5 at Boombah Softball Complex in Sanford. Frankie Brin Red finished with a record of 3-1. Frankie Brin Red’S only loss was to handed to them by Frankie Brin Grey. The top hitters...
SANFORD, FL

