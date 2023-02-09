Here's why your Colorado tax refund might be bigger (and later) than you expected for 2022

Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Judge says jurors can hear blood results, evidence in double fatal 2019 Lafayette crash
A Sussex County jury will hear key evidence that prosecutors say proves a Hampton Township tow truck driver was under the influence of psychoactive drugs prior to a horrific 2019 crash in Lafayette that killed two county residents, a state Superior Court judge has ruled. Judge Michael Gaus, in a...
YAHOO!
Person found shot, dead inside car in parking lot of Wells Fargo bank in South Fulton, police say
On Friday, Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in South Fulton as police appeared to be conducting an investigation at a Wells Fargo bank. Officers were called to the Wells Fargo location on Old Bill Cook Rd. before 10 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
YAHOO!
Second suspect charged in fatal shooting of St. Paul man as he arrived home from work
A second suspect has been arrested and charged in the killing of Alex Becker, a 22-year-old repeatedly shot in his St. Paul alley after walking home from a late-night work shift in December. Detwan Cortell Allen, 18, of St. Paul, faces aiding and abetting second-degree murder in connection with the...
YAHOO!
Man taken for psychiatric evaluation after Porter standoff
Feb. 11—A man was taken into custody early Saturday morning following a standoff at a home on Ransomville Road in the Town of Porter. Police were called to the home on the 3000 block of Ransomville Road about 3:20 a.m. for a report of a man armed with a firearm making suicidal threats following a domestic incident.
Comments / 0