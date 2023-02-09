Read full article on original website
Related
nationalparkstraveler.org
More Than 100 Yellowstone Bison Transferred To Fort Peck Indian Reservation
More than 100 bison from Yellowstone National Park were transferred to the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in Montana in January, marking the greatest transfer of bison to the tribes so far and bringing to nearly 300 the number of bison that have gone to the Assiniboine and Sioux tribes at the reservation.
a-z-animals.com
A Sleeping Volcano is Coming To Life After 800 Years
Active volcanos are everywhere, but it’s always a frightening thought. Volcanic explosions aren’t common, and yet a sleeping volcano is coming to life after 800 years. Although rare, even dormant volcanos can show signs of activity. Follow along to learn about Mount Edgecumbe, an inactive volcano showing signs of waking up.
American skier Kyle Smaine believed among 2 killed in avalanche in Japan backcountry: reports
Kyle Smaine, a 31-year-old American pro skier, was believed to be among two foreign skiers killed when an avalanche triggered on Mount Hakuba Norikura in central Japan.
Glacier National Park diving death lawsuit settled
The lawsuit highlighted the events and mistakes that led to the death of 18-year-old Linnea Mills as she was SCUBA diving with instructors in Glacier National Park’s Lake MacDonald in November 2020.
travelawaits.com
6 Fantastic Winter Experiences In The Beautiful Mountain Town Of Kalispell, Montana
Kalispell is a picturesque mountain town in Northwest Montana abundant in natural wonders, historic architecture, outdoor recreation, and friendly folks. With Glacier National Park as a nearby neighbor, it’s a grand destination for a winter getaway for snow skiers and non-skiers alike. Kalispell was founded in the late 1890s...
NWS issues winter weather advisory for Montana as the weather is expected to impact commutes and livestock this week
Winter weather advisory in effect for Central and North Central Montana. Snow and wind expected to impact commutes in Montana" Hazardous road conditions anticipated during winter weather warning.
Comments / 0