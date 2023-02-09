ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

Channel 3000

PlayStation 5 stolen from apartment on Madison's west side

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating after a man said a group of kids broke into his apartment and stole his PlayStation 5. The man told police he was talking with a group of kids while behind the sliding glass door of his apartment in the 1100 block of Gammon Lane Friday just after 4:15 p.m.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Beaver Dam police pursuit, driver found dead in car

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - A driver was found dead in their vehicle after a pursuit by Beaver Dam police Sunday, Feb. 12. The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating. According to the DOJ, around 3:30 p.m., police learned of a domestic disturbance and located the vehicle...
BEAVER DAM, WI
seehafernews.com

Janesville Police Looking For Suspects In Weekend Shooting

Police in Janesville are looking for suspects after a weekend shooting. It happened on the city’s west side Saturday night. No one was hurt, police say they found several shell casings and a car that was hit. Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen something, or captured something...
JANESVILLE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

2-13-23 state doj investigating officer-involved critical incident in dodge county

The state department of justice is investigating after a man involved in a domestic incident and subsequent high speed chase in Dodge County apparently shot and killed himself. Shortly after 3:30pm Sunday a Beaver Dam police officer attempted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle which led to a brief pursuit, The vehicle pulled over in the city of Beaver Dam but the driver ignored verbal commands from the officer. When the officer approached the vehicle he found the driver was dead and a firearm in the vehicle. DOJ is leading the investigation assisted by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

DOJ investigating after person died during traffic stop in Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating after officials said a person died Sunday during a traffic stop in Beaver Dam. Police were called to a domestic disturbance just after 3:30 p.m. Police said one of the people involved was driving a...
BEAVER DAM, WI
nbc15.com

Car flipped upside down in Fitchburg

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A car flipped completely in Fitchburg on Sunday night. The accident is in near Cahill Main and Fish Hatchery Road. There is a large police presence and roads are blocked off. Fitchburg Police Department confirmed the incident with NBC15 around 8:10 p.m. but did not give any...
FITCHBURG, WI
Channel 3000

38-year-old man killed in Fitchburg crash, police say

FITCHBURG, Wis. -- A 38-year-old man died in a rollover crash on Fish Hatchery Road in Fitchburg Sunday night, the city's police department said. The single-vehicle rollover crash happened around 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Fish Hatchery Road and Cahill Main.
FITCHBURG, WI
seehafernews.com

High Speed Chase Ends With Arrests In Monona

There are questions to answer about a high speed chase that ended in Monona. Police say they arrested three people after the chase Saturday night. Madison Police say the suspects fled from Madison. No one is saying what started the chase, or just what the three suspects were arrested for.
MONONA, WI
oregonobserver.com

Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

A town of Bristol woman is out $3,500 after she was victimized by a telephone scammer claiming to be a Sun Prairie Police Officer. According to a Feb. 9 county news release, the thief claimed the victim had been subpoenaed and she needed to pay him, or she would be charged with a crime. The woman initially paid the scammer over $7,000 through the two different money transfer apps.
BRISTOL, WI
nbc15.com

Madison police arrest three teens after string of crimes

With wintry weather hitting the Madison area, some people brought the winter activities out onto the ice. Madison area crews say heavy snow will take time to clear. Part of the challenge specific to this storm is the weight of the snow. A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Janesville police searching for law enforcement impersonator

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Janesville residents should be on the look out for a man driving a black Hummer posing as a law enforcement officer, local police said Thursday. Authorities said they were first alerted to the impersonator after a woman reported he tried to stop her while she was driving on the city's southside around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
JANESVILLE, WI

