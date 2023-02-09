PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Super Bowl Host Committee has formally handed off the big game to next year’s hosts: Las Vegas!. The game was watched in 200 countries, including some locations in the Caribbean that have never had the signal capacity to watch a Super Bowl until this year. Mayor Kate Gallego told Arizona’s Family reporter Susan Campbell, “We had a 106,000 at the free event in Hance Park, and we now have the all-time record of 21,000 for a first-ever, NFL-sanctioned watch party--a free event in downtown where we could all come together as a community,” the mayor said. If you’re doing the math--that’s more than 110,000 visitors to Hance Park events alone!

