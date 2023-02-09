Read full article on original website
Rihanna's Super Bowl Half-time Performance: A Highlight of the NightA. M. RayGlendale, AZ
Rihanna is Expecting Baby #2; Reveals the News during Superbowl Halftime PerformanceEveryday EntertainmentGlendale, AZ
Texas-Born QBs Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts Shine in the Super BowlTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Rihanna Announces Her Pregnancy During Her Super Bowl Halftime ShowWilliamGlendale, AZ
A Win for Freedom of Speech in Court Case Against Super Bowl Sign OrdinanceThe Maine WriterPhoenix, AZ
AZFamily
Chiefs fan from Apache Junction drives to Kansas City for the Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A lot of Kansas Citians have traveled from KC to Arizona for the Super Bowl, but at least one fan traveled in the other direction. Karen West, a die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fan who lives in Apache Junction, decided to get in her van and drive 1,300 miles over three days to watch the Super Bowl in Kansas City.
AZFamily
Machine Gun Kelly at Birds Nest talks alleged "electrocution" while on stage
The Super Bowl Committee hand-off between Glendale and Las Vegas happened Monday morning in Phoenix. People from Kansas City and Philadelphia came here this week to go to the Super Bowl and check out the game of golf while they’re here!. Catching up with Kurt Warner before Super Bowl...
AZFamily
Arizona’s PENTA Building Group leads the way in construction site safety
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The PENTA Building Group and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about PENTA Building Group, visit PENTABldgGroup.com. PHOENIX, AZ (PENTA Building Group) - The PENTA Building Group is a commercial contractor...
AZFamily
5 places for people who want to avoid Super Bowl events
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Super Bowl is a big event for the Valley and a big thing for many people. However, if you’re like me, where sports are not your thing, and big crowds give you anxiety, here are a few places on my list of places to (eventually) go to in Arizona. I haven’t been to most of these places, but I’ve always been interested, and I’ll tell you why.
AZFamily
Arizona hands off Super Bowl to Las Vegas; watch party in Phoenix saw record crowds
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Super Bowl Host Committee has formally handed off the big game to next year’s hosts: Las Vegas!. The game was watched in 200 countries, including some locations in the Caribbean that have never had the signal capacity to watch a Super Bowl until this year. Mayor Kate Gallego told Arizona’s Family reporter Susan Campbell, “We had a 106,000 at the free event in Hance Park, and we now have the all-time record of 21,000 for a first-ever, NFL-sanctioned watch party--a free event in downtown where we could all come together as a community,” the mayor said. If you’re doing the math--that’s more than 110,000 visitors to Hance Park events alone!
