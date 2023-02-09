ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AZFamily

Chiefs fan from Apache Junction drives to Kansas City for the Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A lot of Kansas Citians have traveled from KC to Arizona for the Super Bowl, but at least one fan traveled in the other direction. Karen West, a die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fan who lives in Apache Junction, decided to get in her van and drive 1,300 miles over three days to watch the Super Bowl in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
AZFamily

Arizona’s PENTA Building Group leads the way in construction site safety

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The PENTA Building Group and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about PENTA Building Group, visit PENTABldgGroup.com. PHOENIX, AZ (PENTA Building Group) - The PENTA Building Group is a commercial contractor...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

5 places for people who want to avoid Super Bowl events

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Super Bowl is a big event for the Valley and a big thing for many people. However, if you’re like me, where sports are not your thing, and big crowds give you anxiety, here are a few places on my list of places to (eventually) go to in Arizona. I haven’t been to most of these places, but I’ve always been interested, and I’ll tell you why.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona hands off Super Bowl to Las Vegas; watch party in Phoenix saw record crowds

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Super Bowl Host Committee has formally handed off the big game to next year’s hosts: Las Vegas!. The game was watched in 200 countries, including some locations in the Caribbean that have never had the signal capacity to watch a Super Bowl until this year. Mayor Kate Gallego told Arizona’s Family reporter Susan Campbell, “We had a 106,000 at the free event in Hance Park, and we now have the all-time record of 21,000 for a first-ever, NFL-sanctioned watch party--a free event in downtown where we could all come together as a community,” the mayor said. If you’re doing the math--that’s more than 110,000 visitors to Hance Park events alone!
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy