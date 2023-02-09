Read full article on original website
Ford to build $3.5B LFP battery factory using China tech
The factory, which will be located in Marshall, Michigan, will not make nickel manganese cobalt (NMC), a technology that is in its current EVs. Ford said it is working with Chinese company Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., known as CATL, confirming previous coverage. Under the arrangement, Ford’s wholly owned subsidiary would manufacture the battery cells using LFP battery cell knowledge and services provided by CATL.
AI comes to expense reports
Welcome to The Interchange! If you received this in your inbox, thank you for signing up and your vote of confidence. If you’re reading this as a post on our site, sign up here so you can receive it directly in the future. Every week, I’ll take a look at the hottest fintech news of the previous week. This will include everything from funding rounds to trends to an analysis of a particular space to hot takes on a particular company or phenomenon. There’s a lot of fintech news out there and it’s my job to stay on top of it — and make sense of it — so you can stay in the know. — Mary Ann.
Uber and Lyft earnings diverge, a self-driving truck roadblock emerges and Redwood Materials lands a big one
Welcome back to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. No lengthy lead-in this week. There is simply too much to recap. So let’s get right to it this week. Onward!. You can...
Phenomenal Ventures, built by Meena Harris and Helen Min, debuts
The entrepreneur, who is the niece of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, is starting the venture firm with partner Helen Min, a former head of marketing at AngelList, Plaid and beyond. The duo met as early employees at Facebook, where they became close friends and eventually tech operators who shared notes on everything from grad school to angel investing. The idea for a joint VC firm materialized in 2021, months before the downturn began, Harris explained.
InfluxData lands $51M to grow its time series database offerings
Years later, it seems InfluxData is still doing something right. The company late last week announced that it raised $30 million in debt and $51 million in a Series E equity round led by Princeville Capital and Citi Ventures with participation from Battery Ventures, Mayfield and Sapphire Ventures, sources say at a valuation higher than its Series D in 2019. CEO Evan Kaplan tells TechCrunch that the combined $81 million will be put toward developing InfluxData’s new database engine, InfluxDB IOx, as well as dedicated cloud tiers and a new on-premesis, enterprise-focused InfluxDB product built atop InfluxDB IOx.
Highbeam secures $10M loan to provide credit, spend monitoring and more to e-commerce retailers
Co-founders Samir Shergill (previously at Microsoft, McKinsey and AppNexus) and Gautam Gupta (formerly of Shopify, Venmo and Alloy) spent years working with e-commerce firms to help them scale. Together, they arrived at the conclusion that while online brands have been built to maximize revenue growth, aided by a surge in tech and marketing solutions, e-commerce is inherently capital-intensive and low-margin. The missing link to building a sustainable business, they believed, was effective cash management and responsible credit utilization.
AI is coming to your Bing and Google searches, Apple’s M2 chip and Super Bowl streaming
And now, let’s get on with this week in AI — I mean, this week in tech news. Microsoft and AI: This week at a press event, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that “it’s a new day for search.” He was referring to the company’s integration of OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4 into Bing, its 13-year-old search engine. The hope, say the folks in Redmond, is that the integration will help Bing better compete with Google. Downloads of the app jumped 10x after the AI news broke since Microsoft promises priority access to the new Bing to those who have it installed. Wanna get more in-depth? Check out Frederic’s hands-on with the search engine.
Bigscreen’s new VR headset goes small
Back at CES, I tried HTC’s Vive XR Elite, which made portability a centerpiece. After also demoing the PlayStation VR2, the Magic Leap 2 and the Meta Quest Pro at CES, I can confirm that size does, indeed, matter here, as far as comfort is concerned. And that was just over the course of a 20-minute trial. Get much longer than that, and the things can wear on the neck, inhibit movement and generally turn you into a sweaty mess.
Startup pledges to ‘deliver a cup of coffee’s worth of energy in just three sprays’
Draper Associates led the investment and was joined by Midnight Venture Partners and Cartograph Ventures. The new capital gives VAE Labs an $8.5 million post-money valuation, according to co-founder Orri Bogdan. Bogdan, Chaim Weinerman and Mohand Khouider, based out of Canada, created VAE Energy Spray a few years ago. Bogdan...
Tesla’s biggest hater airs Super Bowl ad against FSD
Safety advocacy group The Dawn Project is taking its campaign to ban Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system to the Super Bowl. The 30-second ad, which is broadcasting to millions of football fans, including political leaders in Washington, D.C. and state capitals like Austin, Tallahassee, Albany, Atlanta and Sacramento, outlines several alleged critical safety defects of Tesla FSD, the automaker’s advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).
Subaru recalls Solterra for its nagging wheels-fall-off problem
Subaru said the issue affects 1,182 model year 2023 Subaru Solterra vehicles. The 2023 Subaru Solterra EV and 2023 Toyota bZ4x — the products of a partnership between Toyota and Subaru to jointly develop a platform dedicated to EVs — were recalled last June for the same issue.
The electric RAM 1500 REV is packed with screens and, surprisingly, buttons and knobs
According to the Super Bowl ad, the RAM 1500 REV will be packed with screens and, surprisingly, buttons and knobs. The interior of the electric RAM is similar to that of the gas-powered RAM. The center stack features a giant, vertical touchscreen flanked by physical buttons for climate control, media...
