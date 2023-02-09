Buckhorn Bucks Brace for Inclusive Basketball Tournament

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – With one week remaining until the Madison County Special Needs Basketball Tournament, Buckhorn High School’s Learning Community Basketball Team is bringing some high energy.

“We’re ready to get to the next level,” said Kyle Spencer, who is playing in his first year as a Buckhorn Buck.

He, along with teammates walked into a gym full of roaring students Tuesday with decorated signs of the player’s names and jersey numbers along the stands. The Bucks warmed up their skills against Decatur High School’s all-inclusive basketball team.

Buckhorn Learning Community Basketball Coach Hannah Nichols told News 19 these games are always a big deal for the school.

“I just think that support system goes a long way. It’s really cool to be able to play in a basketball gym full of every other student in the school,” said Nichols. “It hypes you up, it makes you want to play better and it makes big things happen.”

The next big thing the team hopes to accomplish is a win in their dual match against Madison County and New Hope High Schools in their basketball tournament on February 17th.

Students playing for the three teams each face individual disabilities, but they won’t let that stop them from giving their all on the court.

Several members of the community wanted to grant these students the joy of playing in front of a crowd, said Adapted Physical Education Teacher for Madison County Schools Jon Moore.

Win, lose or draw, Spencer says he’s gained more than a trophy.

“I love my coaches, my teammates and the brotherhood that we’ve created,” he said.

