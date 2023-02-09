ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Buckhorn Bucks Brace for Inclusive Basketball Tournament

By Mariah Wiggs
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iQ7m5_0kiAte8q00

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – With one week remaining until the Madison County Special Needs Basketball Tournament, Buckhorn High School’s Learning Community Basketball Team is bringing some high energy.

“We’re ready to get to the next level,” said Kyle Spencer, who is playing in his first year as a Buckhorn Buck.

Columbia High School hosts Clyde Foster Black History STEM Program

He, along with teammates walked into a gym full of roaring students Tuesday with decorated signs of the player’s names and jersey numbers along the stands. The Bucks warmed up their skills against Decatur High School’s all-inclusive basketball team.

Buckhorn Learning Community Basketball Coach Hannah Nichols told News 19 these games are always a big deal for the school.

“I just think that support system goes a long way. It’s really cool to be able to play in a basketball gym full of every other student in the school,” said Nichols. “It hypes you up, it makes you want to play better and it makes big things happen.”

The next big thing the team hopes to accomplish is a win in their dual match against Madison County and New Hope High Schools in their basketball tournament on February 17th.

Fun activities to entertain kids on Super Bowl Sunday

Students playing for the three teams each face individual disabilities, but they won’t let that stop them from giving their all on the court.

Several members of the community wanted to grant these students the joy of playing in front of a crowd, said Adapted Physical Education Teacher for Madison County Schools Jon Moore.

Win, lose or draw, Spencer says he’s gained more than a trophy.

“I love my coaches, my teammates and the brotherhood that we’ve created,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: College Cheerleader Was Ejected From Game

A college basketball cheerleader was ejected from her team's game on Saturday night. A cheerleader was tossed from the Mississippi Valley State and Alabama A&M game on Saturday night. The cheerleader was tossed late in the contest, for allegedly talking some trash to an opposing player. ...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
themadisonrecord.com

Madison Hypersonic H-pawns win Alabama Team Championship

MADISON – Madison City Chess League or MCCL hosted the inaugural Alabama Team Championship at Calhoun Community College on Feb. 4. Plans to host the first state team championship began in August 2022 when MCCL Executive Director Ranae Bartlett mentioned the idea to Calhoun President Jimmy Hodges and Mark Branon, Dean in Huntsville.
MADISON, AL
WSMV

Missing Tullahoma boy found

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) – UPDATE: The Tullahoma Police Department reports Caleb Sanders has been found. ORIGINAL STORY: The Tullahoma Police Department is urging residents to be on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old boy. Caleb Sanders left his home in Tullahoma at about 5 p.m. Friday night and began...
TULLAHOMA, TN
WAFF

HSV Girls & Boys Club Director of 30 years has passed away

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville community hero passed away on Wednesday after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer. Liz Clemons, 69, served as the Club Director for the Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama - James A. Lane Unit for more than 30 years. It was truly her life’s mission to serve the youth in this community.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One injured in Hazel Green wreck

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers and HEMSI responded to a wreck in Hazel Green that has left one person injured. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, officials responded to the wreck that happened at the intersection of Ready Section Road and Brooks Church Road. At this time there is...
HAZEL GREEN, AL
The Daily South

A Couple Transforms A Family Farm To Bring Picturesque Tulips To Alabama

“When I was a boy, my dad would take me to visit Colonial Williamsburg to see the gardens full of tulips. I was immediately drawn to them,” says Seth Hubert, who owns Hubert Family Farms in New Market, Alabama, with his wife, Kaylee. Seth’s early interest in agriculture was hardly surprising given his roots. As a child, he watched his dad sow cotton and other row crops on the same land that his great-great-grandfather had farmed in the 1800s. Seth would confidently tell anyone who asked that he, too, wanted to be a farmer when he grew up. “I never thought that I would do anything else,” he recalls. “But then sometimes things happen, and you get thrown a curveball in life.”
NEW MARKET, AL
AL.com

New Church of the Highlands Huntsville campus taking shape

A second campus of Church of the Highlands is currently under construction in Huntsville. The church off Whitesburg Drive complements the existing Huntsville campus that opened in July 2019 at 330 Nance Road. The Birmingham-based church, Alabama’s largest church, now has 25 branch locations across the state and in Georgia....
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama

Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith has apparently decided to see if he can ride out the controversy surrounding his shoplifting arrests. However, that hasn’t stopped local pols from speculating about who might replace him on the council if he is forced to resign. Should that come to pass, anyone appointed will likely face Huntsville City School Board member Michelle Watkins should they seek election to a full term.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Two Victims in Hospital after shooting at Huntsville Gas Station

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating a shooting that left two injured at a Huntsville gas station Monday. Two Victims in Hospital after shooting at Huntsville …. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating a shooting that left two injured at a Huntsville gas station Monday. Madison County students...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

54K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy