ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRG News 5

Jan. 6 rioter who carried Confederate flag sentenced to three years in prison

By Zach Schonfeld
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q3NAo_0kiAtKgQ00

A man who carried a Confederate battle flag through the halls of the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, was sentenced to three years in prison on Thursday.

Kevin Seefried was found guilty last summer on one felony of obstructing an official proceeding and four misdemeanors connected to his participation on Jan. 6.

“I never should’ve entered,” a tearful Seefried said at Thursday’s sentencing.

Federal prosecutors had asked the judge for a 70-month sentence, while Seefried’s attorneys asked for no more than one year and one day.

Judge Trevor McFadden, who sits in D.C.’s federal trial court and was nominated by former President Trump, called Seefried’s conduct “humiliating” and said he had every reason to know he shouldn’t be there.

“Bringing the Confederate flag into one of our nation’s most sacred halls was outrageous,” McFadden said.

Seefried’s attorneys argued that he did not consider “the logic of those who see the flag as a symbol of American racism.”

“I never wanted to send a message of hate,” Seefried told the judge.

McFadden also sentenced Seefried to one year of supervised release and $2,000 in restitution.

The judge referenced Attorney General Merrick Garland’s remarks last year that the Justice Department would not make “one rule for Democrats and another for Republicans,” criticizing a difference in how the government prosecuted participants in Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Portland in the summer of 2020.

Seefried’s attorneys had referenced the Portland cases in arguing for a lower sentence, also discussing how Seefried accepted responsibility, never bragged about his participation and was diagnosed with medical issues.

Seefried and his son, Hunter Seefried, who was sen tenced to two years in jail in October, initially traveled on Jan. 6 to attend Trump’s rally on the Ellipse. They went to the Capitol and ate before seeing the crowd and joining in.

“His father did not do what a father should have done,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Brittany Reed told the judge.

Prosecutors say the two men were some of the first rioters to enter the Capitol Building, where they remained for 25 minutes and confronted U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman.

Goodman received widespread acclaim for leading rioters away from lawmakers in the Senate Chamber moments later in an episode captured on video.

Goodman testified during Seefried’s trial and said Seefried jabbed at him with the end of his flagpole multiple times.

“He was saying things like: ‘F you. I’m not leaving. Where are the members at? Where are they counting the votes at?’ Things to that nature,” Goodman testified, according to court filings.

“He was — he was just ignoring me,” Goodman continued. “He wasn’t following. I’m giving him commands. He’s giving me commands in return. He’s not doing what I say.”

In the roughly two years since the attack, federal prosecutors have arrested more than 950 defendants, according to the Department of Justice.

“I’ve lost my son, and I’ve lost my wife,” Seefried said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Trump bashes Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance

Former President Trump doubled down on his attacks on superstar singer Rihanna on Sunday night following her Super Bowl performance. Rihanna performed various hits including “Umbrella” and “Work” in her halftime show, during which she revealed she is pregnant with her second child. Her reps confirmed her pregnancy following the show. Trump wasn’t a fan. […]
WKRG News 5

Suspect arrested following shooting at Alabama funeral home

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect was arrested after allegedly injuring two people in a shooting at a funeral home in Cullman Monday morning, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office reports. According to Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry, deputies responded to the Cullman Funeral Home regarding a shooting where two people were injured. A suspect […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Body of woman found in woods near Shorter still unidentified

SHORTER, Ala. (WRBL) –  Investigators are still trying to identify the body of a female located in the woods Friday, February 10, in Macon County. The female was located in the woods of County Road 2 according to Sheriff André Brunson who says at this point in the investigation foul play is suspected.  Macon County Coroner […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Senators will get classified briefing on unidentified objects shot down over weekend

Senators will receive a classified briefing at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the three unidentified objects shot down by the U.S. military over Alaska, Canada and Lake Huron in recent days after lawmakers expressed frustration over a lack of information coming from the Biden administration. The all-senators briefing follows a classified briefing they received last week […]
ALASKA STATE
WKRG News 5

Chase ending in crash leads to arrest of Pensacola man wanted on several warrants: Deputies

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After leading deputies on a chase on Sunday afternoon and wrecking his car, a Pensacola man is behind bars for several warrants, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Quentin Gholston was charged with robbery, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, possession […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Coast Guard fines illegal charter operator in Destin $98k

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The United States Coast Guard fined a boat operator $98,364 for allegedly giving illegal charters around Destin in 2022. The Coast Guard Station Destin and Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office marine patrol units said they boarded the operator’s boat multiple times in 2022 to find the owner conducting illegal charters. The boat […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida man accused of impersonating a Bay County deputy

Panama City, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida man was arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle by impersonating a Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy. On Monday, Luigi Lucian Michael Morin, 34, was riding a bicycle and bumped into the victim’s car, deputies said in a news release. He then got off the bike and demanded […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man shot and robbed near Duval Street: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police said they were called to University Hospital after a man arrived with a gunshot wound, according to a department release. The release said Sunday just before noon is when officers arrived at University Hospital for the report. The man told officers he had been at the 1000 block of […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

77K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy