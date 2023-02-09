ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
Are you loading your dishwasher wrong?

There are few things quite as frustrating about household chores as opening a dishwasher to discover still-dirty dishes. Trying to ascertain what went wrong with the wash can be perplexing, but it doesn’t have to be. Here is how to load a dishwasher the right way to ensure that every dish comes out squeaky clean.
Design Recipes: What's hot in hardware

Have a cabinet, dresser or console that needs a quick refresh? Looking to remodel your kitchen or bathroom and want to know what the latest and hottest trends in hardware are?. Some clear trends are emerging from national companies and local artisans. Here are our top 10:. 1. Quality. No...
Here are some of Pinterest’s top interior design predictions

Pinterest is one of the hottest places on the internet when it comes to the latest in interior design trends. From biophilic design to sprucing up your bathroom, there are a number trends picking up speed in 2023. Here are some of the most exciting trends to grace Pinterest this year.
