ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect arrested in Vallejo for shining laser at CHP helicopter

VALLEJO, Calif. - Police arrested a suspect in Vallejo where someone is accused of shining a laser at a CHP helicopter. Video of the incident was posted on social media. The CHP said it happened late Saturday night, and their helicopter crew was flashed by a green laser several times.
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run on northbound 680

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — This is the second deadly hit-and-run crash the San Jose area has seen in the last three days. The first fatal accident happened on Friday. The latest one happened late Sunday night when law enforcement said a truck was left at the scene with no one inside. The accident happened […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Victim in deadly Novato train crash identified

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman who was killed when her car was struck by a SMART Train on Friday has been identified. Lucy Lau Hom, 83, of Novato, was the sole occupant of the vehicle which was driving eastbound on the Hamilton Parkway and failed to yield or stop at a train crossing at […]
NOVATO, CA
SFGate

Police say drug lab found after San Francisco house blast

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Investigators found an illegal drug lab in the wreckage of a San Francisco house that exploded last week, killing a woman and damaging neighboring homes, police said. Darron Price, 53, was arrested Friday afternoon and was booked into the San Francisco County jail for investigation...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

At-Risk Person Reported Missing Missing

LATHROP (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public's assistance locating a missing person in San Joaquin County who is considered at risk. Bhajan Singh, 84, is 5-foot-5, 120 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt, gray sweatpants and a black and white checkered turban.
LATHROP, CA
SFGate

Oakland bakery owner dies after violent robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The owner of an Oakland bakery and social justice activist died Thursday from injuries she sustained after being dragged more than 50 feet by a car during a violent robbery. Jen Angel was sitting inside her car Monday behind a bank in downtown Oakland when...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Crews respond to house fire in Campbell

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a house fire Sunday night, the Campbell Police Department said on Twitter. The fire happened in the area of Van Dusen Lane and York Avenue. A photo posted by Campbell police shows flames coming out of a one-story home’s roof. It is currently unclear when […]
CAMPBELL, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Two Injured in Downtown Assault

MODESTO – Police closed off a section of Tenth Street early Saturday Morning after a report of a stabbing that sent two victims to hospitals. The incident occurred shortly after midnight at a nightclub near Tenth and J Streets. People leaving the area on foot who wished to remain unidentified said they were inside of the Rancho Fresco Cantina when they noticed what appeared to be a fight break out.
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Two people shot in road rage incident in Stockton, police say

(KTXL) — Two men were shot after a road rage incident occurred in Stockton on Saturday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that the incident occurred near Holman Road and Telstar Place around 5:45 p.m. when the two victims were driving in the area. — Video Above: Crowds return to Old Sacramento […]
STOCKTON, CA
SFGate

Two Vehicles Flee Scene Following Fatal Pedestrian Collision Friday

SAN JOSE (BCN) Two vehicles fled the scene of a fatal collision with a pedestrian in San Jose early Friday morning. A San Jose police spokesperson said the incident occurred just before 5:40 a.m. in the area of Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road. That is when officers responded to the scene to investigate the hit and run collision.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 arrested in North Bay shooting, 1 charged with attempted murder

VACAVILLE, Calif. - Two were arrested Thursday for a shooting in Napa on Feb. 1 by Vacaville police in Napa. One of the suspects was also charged with attempted murder. Napa resident Abrahan Angulo Torres and Elissia Vega of Vacaville were arrested for the shooting that left one injured in the 1500 block of Alamo Drive.
NAPA, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy