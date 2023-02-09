Read full article on original website
Car drives into Lids store at San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf during alleged burglary
The suspects fled before police arrived.
KTVU FOX 2
Group of drivers 'dooring' East Bay bicyclists, 2 hospitalized with serious injuries
OAKLAND, Calif. - A number of bicyclists have reported being targeted by a group of drivers from Thursday through Saturday in Oakland, Emeryville, and Berkeley; attacks that left two seriously injured, according to members of the East Bay Bike Party. Members and victims alleged the driver would speed alongside bicyclists...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested in Vallejo for shining laser at CHP helicopter
VALLEJO, Calif. - Police arrested a suspect in Vallejo where someone is accused of shining a laser at a CHP helicopter. Video of the incident was posted on social media. The CHP said it happened late Saturday night, and their helicopter crew was flashed by a green laser several times.
Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run on northbound 680
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — This is the second deadly hit-and-run crash the San Jose area has seen in the last three days. The first fatal accident happened on Friday. The latest one happened late Sunday night when law enforcement said a truck was left at the scene with no one inside. The accident happened […]
Suspect's brother, neighbors and local leaders speak out after explosion in Sunset District
A home explosion that rocked the Sunset District and killed one woman has left the community with more questions than answers. A private town hall to address the impacts of the explosion is now on the books.
Elderly woman injured Castro Valley hit-and-run in church parking lot
An elderly woman was struck by a car in a church parking lot on Saturday night, and law enforcement is asking for the public's help to find the suspect and their vehicle, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
Victim in deadly Novato train crash identified
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman who was killed when her car was struck by a SMART Train on Friday has been identified. Lucy Lau Hom, 83, of Novato, was the sole occupant of the vehicle which was driving eastbound on the Hamilton Parkway and failed to yield or stop at a train crossing at […]
SFGate
Police say drug lab found after San Francisco house blast
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Investigators found an illegal drug lab in the wreckage of a San Francisco house that exploded last week, killing a woman and damaging neighboring homes, police said. Darron Price, 53, was arrested Friday afternoon and was booked into the San Francisco County jail for investigation...
SFGate
At-Risk Person Reported Missing Missing
LATHROP (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public's assistance locating a missing person in San Joaquin County who is considered at risk. Bhajan Singh, 84, is 5-foot-5, 120 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt, gray sweatpants and a black and white checkered turban.
SFGate
Oakland bakery owner dies after violent robbery
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The owner of an Oakland bakery and social justice activist died Thursday from injuries she sustained after being dragged more than 50 feet by a car during a violent robbery. Jen Angel was sitting inside her car Monday behind a bank in downtown Oakland when...
KTVU FOX 2
Thieves causes thousands in damage to family-run Vallejo deli just to steal $50
VALLEJO, Calif. - Rocio Bedolla said intruders caused thousands of dollars of damage to her store, just to take about $50 from her family-run business. "It’s terrible, you know?" said Bedolla. This happened early Wednesday morning at Guanajuato Grill, Deli, and Bakery off Fairgrounds Drive in Vallejo. Bedolla said...
Suspect identified in connection with fatal Sunset District home explosion
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect after a home exploded in the Sunset District Thursday, leaving one person dead. Darron Price, 53, of San Francisco was arrested for manslaughter, manufacturing drugs and two counts of child endangerment. The three-alarm fire broke out in a home in the 1700 block […]
'Zip tie murder': 'Unsolved Mysteries' features bizarre Bay Area case
"I wish I had a theory for that," one Stanislaus County detective said. "I don't."
Crews respond to house fire in Campbell
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a house fire Sunday night, the Campbell Police Department said on Twitter. The fire happened in the area of Van Dusen Lane and York Avenue. A photo posted by Campbell police shows flames coming out of a one-story home’s roof. It is currently unclear when […]
centralvalleytv.net
Two Injured in Downtown Assault
MODESTO – Police closed off a section of Tenth Street early Saturday Morning after a report of a stabbing that sent two victims to hospitals. The incident occurred shortly after midnight at a nightclub near Tenth and J Streets. People leaving the area on foot who wished to remain unidentified said they were inside of the Rancho Fresco Cantina when they noticed what appeared to be a fight break out.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman's car burglarized at Oakland cemetery while leaving flowers for dead mother
OAKLAND, Calif. - Cathy Martinsen of Lafayette said a day to honor her late mother turned into a frightening experience when she was burglarized at an Oakland cemetery. "Your stomach just drops," said Martinsen. This happened February 1st at St. Mary Cemetery in Rockridge. Martinsen parked inside the gates near...
Two people shot in road rage incident in Stockton, police say
(KTXL) — Two men were shot after a road rage incident occurred in Stockton on Saturday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that the incident occurred near Holman Road and Telstar Place around 5:45 p.m. when the two victims were driving in the area. — Video Above: Crowds return to Old Sacramento […]
SFGate
Two Vehicles Flee Scene Following Fatal Pedestrian Collision Friday
SAN JOSE (BCN) Two vehicles fled the scene of a fatal collision with a pedestrian in San Jose early Friday morning. A San Jose police spokesperson said the incident occurred just before 5:40 a.m. in the area of Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road. That is when officers responded to the scene to investigate the hit and run collision.
Cyclist who died after collision in Union City identified
A cyclist who died after a collision on Jan. 31 has been identified by authorities, according to the Union City Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
2 arrested in North Bay shooting, 1 charged with attempted murder
VACAVILLE, Calif. - Two were arrested Thursday for a shooting in Napa on Feb. 1 by Vacaville police in Napa. One of the suspects was also charged with attempted murder. Napa resident Abrahan Angulo Torres and Elissia Vega of Vacaville were arrested for the shooting that left one injured in the 1500 block of Alamo Drive.
SFGate
