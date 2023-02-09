ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

wdhn.com

Taylor Parker becomes seventh woman on Death Row in Texas

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Taylor Parker is set to become the seventh woman on Death Row in Texas, following her sentencing Wednesday in Bowie County for the capital murder of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage. The baby did not survive. The last woman...
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

2023 Most Dangerous Texas City! You Will Be Shocked

When thinking about the most overall dangerous city in Texas, you would probably guess one of the biggest ones like Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas. We know that at one point and time, Odessa fell into the list of most dangerous cities and we do know that Odessa is listed as one of the most dangerous places after dark.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Suit settled over sale of Texas school shooter’s ammo

HOUSTON (AP) - The families of those killed and injured in a 2018 Texas high school shooting have settled a lawsuit they filed against a Tennessee-based online retailer accused of illegally selling ammunition to the student who authorities say fatally shot 10 people on campus. Retailer Lucky Gunner was accused...
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TEXAS STATE
B106

Beware! This Texas City Is The #1 Dangerous City In The State

Texas is and will always be home for me. There are not a lot of bad things you can say about the great state of Texas that I haven’t heard already. Maybe it’s just me being biased because I am a Texan, but when terrible events happen here, I just want people to remember that we are the Second largest state in the United States, with a population of 28.7 million people across 261,797 mi.². There's going to be a lot of crimes that take place here unfortunately, but that’s like any other state.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Can dogs ride in the bed of a truck in Texas? It depends

HOUSTON (KIAH) – In many states, it’s illegal to have a dog riding in the bed of a truck, but is Texas one of them?. Though there are restrictions on people riding in the back of a pickup, the state of Texas does not prohibit animals from riding in truck beds.
TEXAS STATE
tourcounsel.com

Southwest Center Mall | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas

Southwest Center Mall, formerly Red Bird Mall, is a shopping mall located in Dallas, Texas. Originally owned by the DeBartolo family, it opened in 1975. It was, and remains, the only major one located in the southern half of Dallas. Its original name, Red Bird Mall, came from the Red Bird area of Dallas in which it is located.
DALLAS, TX
Z94

Massive Blue Catfish Caught at Lake Lawtonka, Oklahoma

While everyone was focused on the Super Bowl, a pair of local anglers reeled in a rare massive blue catfish during a tournament this weekend. That's a 94.7-pound (94-pound, 11-ounce) behemoth of a blue. Biologist studies suggest it has likely been living in Lawtonka for +/-30 years. By any measure in the state of Oklahoma, that's a living dinosaur and far rarer than you'd expect.
LAWTON, OK
US105

What Were a Couple of Goats Doing in a Target in Texas?

So, a couple of goats went shopping at Target yesterday. Mark Herman, Constable for Harris County Precinct 4 posted about the two goats that were wandering around the Target on Wednesday, February 8. A deputy responding to the call about the unwanted shoppers found the goats, who were safely detained.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Gov. Abbott Wants to Grow State Park System

Governor Greg Abbott called for the growth of the Texas State Parks system on Wednesday. The governor said he is concerned about future generations being engulfed in concrete, and he also wants future generations to have proper access to parks. “We’re better than that,” he said at a 100-year anniversary...
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
TEXAS STATE
102.3 The Bull

102.3 The Bull

Wichita Falls, TX
ABOUT

102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1023thebullfm.com/

