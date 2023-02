Believe it or not, not dealing with your dog's poop could cost you big. It's not just if your dog poops in the road while you're on a walk, it's also your backyard. How terrible would it be if code enforcement got you for not picking up your doggie doo? After all, it's your backyard, and it's outside, and it's "kinda" fertilizer, right? Well, you can try to justify it all day, but you could find yourself with a big fine.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO