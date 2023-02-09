ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Red River Showdown one of College Sports Wire's best rivalries

By Ben Dackiw
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
One doesn’t truly understand how special the annual Red River Showdown is until they’ve been there to see it for themselves. The setting of the Texas State Fair, combined with the imposing Cotton Bowl, is one of the iconic sights in college football.

Of course, the OU-Texas football rivalry is regarded as one of the best in the country, and these rankings from College Sports Wire are consistent with that. OU-Texas came in at No. 4 on the list.

In the states of Oklahoma and Texas, there is no bigger matchup than the Red River Rivalry. The winner gets the Golden Hat Trophy and bragging rights for a full year until the Texas State Fair returns once again. The fact that the fanbases split the Cotton Bowl at the 50-yard line is a sight to see.

In recent years it has been Oklahoma that has dominated the series but Texas still holds the overall edge. In 2022, we saw pure domination as the Longhorns blanked the Sooners 49-0. The return matchup in 2023 will be full of passion and the path of retribution for Oklahoma, or at least, they hope so.- Patrick Conn, College Sports Wire

OU fans won’t really be over that dreadful 49-0 loss until they see their Sooners rocking the golden cowboy hat once more. Hopefully, when Oklahoma and Texas meet in 2023, the Sooners will have a healthy QB that can throw the ball.

The rivalries that came ahead of Red River are pretty obvious ones, though there might be a case to bump the Iron Bowl down a spot. When the Sooners and Longhorns move to the SEC, the Big 12 will have to figure out what they’re going to do to replace this iconic rivalry.

