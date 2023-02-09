Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Defense Attorney on Evidence in Bryan Kohberger's Quadruple Murder CaseSilence DoGoodMoscow, ID
Related
eastidahonews.com
Moscow stabbing suspect Bryan Kohberger objects to a motion to loosen the gag order
MOSCOW (Idaho Statesman) — The man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death in November has objected to a motion from one of the victims’ families to appeal the gag order in his case. The objection, filed Thursday, comes less than a week after Shanon...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Committee proposes mandatory minimum sentence for trafficking fentanyl in Idaho
Originally published Feb. 9 on Idaho Reports. The House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee held a bill in committee Thursday that would have set a standard for trafficking fentanyl and introduced a mandatory minimum prison sentence. Rep. Chris Allgood, R-Caldwell, pitched HB 67, saying it was necessary for the state’s...
Idaho AG: No need to keep protecting ER doctors from abortion prosecutions
Deputies from Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s office filed a new brief in U.S. District Court with new arguments that take into consideration the Idaho Supreme Court’s ruling on the state’s abortion laws. The Attorney General’s Office also asked the federal judge presiding over the case to again reconsider a preliminary injunction against the abortion […] The post Idaho AG: No need to keep protecting ER doctors from abortion prosecutions appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho murders: Prosecutor says victim's family 'potential witnesses' as defense opposes gag order appeal
New filings reveal opposition to the appeal of an Idaho gag order limiting comment from the attorney of Kaylee Goncalves' family and other victims or witnesses.
Idaho high school lockdown linked to suspect who called in school threats across U.S.
MOSCOW — The Moscow Police Department said Friday that it appears the same suspect who called in an active shooter threat that forced Moscow High School to go into lockdown Wednesday called in similar threats to other schools in the U.S. Capt. Anthony Dahlinger said Moscow police are forwarding the case to the FBI as the investigation continues to search for the suspect. On Wednesday, the Moscow Police Department received...
KAAL-TV
Attorney General’s Office to investigate inmate death
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has announced that his office will be assisting in a review of the death of an inmate Hardel Sherrell at the Beltrami County jail in 2018. the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension completed its investigation and referred the matter to Beltrami...
dakotanewsnow.com
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
You Won’t Believe What Surprised Travelers Visiting Idaho
There is a lot to see in this world. Typically, when asked what people would do with more time and more money, many respond with travel more, see more places, explore. Sometimes you don't have to go far to discover or explore something that others take for granted. Idaho seems to be a mystery to so many visitors. A website called planner at heart recently released an article called 10 U.S. States Travelers Were Surprised By the Most.
eastidahonews.com
Local Idaho senator presents restricted driver’s license bill for undocumented residents
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — A proposal to create a restricted driver’s license for Idaho residents who do not have a Social Security number in the United States was introduced in the Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday by Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon. Guthrie told the committee Senate...
Two men arrested following investigation into casino embezzlement scheme
The Nevada Gaming Control Board has announced the disruption of an alleged embezzlement scheme that resulted in the arrest and arraignment of two co-conspirators this week.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's arrest resurrects cold cases in region
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's arrest has given cold case investigators a number of details to explore as they seek potential clues in their own cases.
New investigation reveals Washington's most dangerous roads
SEATTLE — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) investigated 312 deadly crashes in 2022. Highway 101 was the third deadliest for the agency, with the agency investigating 13 fatal crashes along the highway last year. Four of those crashes happened in Shelton. For sisters, Tabitha Bonfield and Jamie Johnston, those...
koze.com
BREAKING: Nez Perce County K9 Officer Fired, Files Notice of Tort Claim
LEWISTON, ID – A Nez Perce County Sheriff’s K9 Deputy who was fired from the agency in January has filed a tort claim notice against approximately 25 people – including county officials, law enforcement officers (Nez Perce County and Nez Perce Tribal Police), and two Nez Perce Tribal members. A notice must be filed by those wishing to file a claim of damages against any state agency.
newsnationnow.com
Bryan Kohberger’s termination letter from WSU
(NewsNation) — Idaho killing suspect Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired from his position as a teaching assistant at Washington State University. Kohberger, 28, a criminal justice graduate student at Washington State University, is accused of killing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle in their off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho, in November 2022.
15 of the Best Names for Cannabis Shops in Idaho
In writing this story, I have to be crystal clear that I’m probably the least qualified to write about weed. I don’t smoke, nor have a desire to. I have never tried any type of illicit drug and I don’t even drink alcohol. But I do love Mt. Dew and Cheetos, and I can appreciate a good stoner movie along with the clever and fun references and jokes to be made in regard to weed and those who use it.
Federal Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Gritman Medical, Alleges Overprescribing Caused Overdose Death of Woman
SPOKANE, WA - A Whitman County man has filed a federal negligence and wrongful death lawsuit against a Palouse hospital, one of its clinics, and two of its employees for what he claims was the overprescribing of medication for his wife of nearly 27 years. Susan Cox, who was 54 years old at the time of her death last August, allegedly died after being found unconscious following an overdose. (Read the complaint below)
KTVB
Satanic Idaho group planning a 'gender affirmation ritual'
BOISE, Idaho — Satanic Idaho is a self-described, "atheistic altruistic satanic religious organization," that has planned a "gender affirming ceremony" to take place at the Idaho State Capitol. "We, like a large majority of self-identified Satanists, do not believe in a literal Satan but use the literary metaphor to...
Pullman police investigating possible attempted abduction of WSU PhD student
PULLMAN, Wash. — Recent events on the Palouse over the last few months have understandably put the Pullman community on edge. And now there's even more concern after someone tried to force their way into a WSU student's apartment Friday night. "Oh my gosh that's scary because that's like...
Lansing Daily
Idaho Murder Weapon Will Be Found in One of Two Ways: Ex-FBI Agent
There are two likely scenarios that will lead to the discovery of the murder weapon used in the University of Idaho murders case, according to former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer. Last month, 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ house in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary in the stabbings of … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Comments / 0