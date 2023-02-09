Millions plan to call out sick Monday after the ‘Big Game’

( WHNT ) — If you’re already planning to party hard for the Big Game on Sunday and call out sick on Monday, a recent study shows that you’re definitely not alone.

Around 18.8 million Americans are predicted to use a sick day on Monday, Feb. 13 after the Super Bowl, while 7.8 million of those expected to “ghost” their employers or fake being sick to get out of work, according to the Workforce Institute.

What about the other 11 million? They actually scheduled the day off in advance.

The argument has been brought up before, that with the anticipation of the ripple effect of staffing shortages, why not just bite the bullet and call it a national holiday?

After all, in 2020, there were nearly 17.5 million employees who called out that Monday, which cost employers an estimated $4 billion from the loss of productivity, according to the Workforce Institute.

In a recent survey , two out of five employees said they would rather work on Black Friday than the Monday after Super Bowl.

Despite a variety of online petitions to solidify the day as a national holiday (including celebrities, state lawmakers and of course fans), there hasn’t been a significant amount of traction on the federal level to make it happen.

Sort of like missing the game-winning touchdown by one yard…

