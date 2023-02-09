ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WGAL

Philadelphia Eagles fans pack Xfinity Live for Super Bowl LVII

PHILADELPHIA — A raucous crowd of Philadelphia Eagles fans flocked to Xfinity Live in Philadelphia for Super Bowl LVII, but it wasn't their night. The game itself proved to be a back-and-forth thriller that came down to the final seconds. Unfortunately for Eagles fans, it was the Kansas City...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Damar Hamlin honored alongside first responders on field at Super Bowl

Related video above: Clarified: How is the NFL tackling player safety?. Damar Hamlin has made it to the Super Bowl. The Buffalo Bills safety made his third appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week, this time on the field at State Farm Stadium prior to Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WGAL

Live updates: The biggest moments of Super Bowl LVII

Video above: Rihanna teases 'almost impossible' Super Bowl halftime show. From pregame entertainment to commercial breaks and of course, the halftime show, there's a lot more to the Super Bowl than just football. Here's a look at the biggest moments from Super Bowl LVII:. (All updates in ET) 8:15 p.m....
KANSAS CITY, MO

