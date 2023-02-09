This Editor-Favorite Cookware Brand Is Offering a Sweet Deal on Its Pink Set Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

Read full article on original website
Related
M&M’s New Flavor Is Absolutely Perfect for Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day just screams love, togetherness and lots and lots of candy. There’s even a map of every state’s favorite Valentine’s Day treat. And yes, I can attest to its accuracy. As an Illinois girl myself, I could throw back chocolate-covered strawberries all day. But it’s not only homemade Valentine’s Day sweets that I crave so much. I love a bit of store-bought chocolate, too.
The Pioneer Woman Is Having a Kitchen Sale With Sets Starting at Just $15
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ree Drummond of The Pioneer Woman brand has mastered the art of making modern vintage-style kitchen tools and home decor. With her country cottage florals and use of retro colors, it’s hard not to fall hard for everything in The Pioneer Woman Walmart collection. And right now, you can fall in love without having to blow through your spending budget because a handful of beautiful Pioneer Woman kitchen items are currently on sale. This gorgeous 18-piece mixing bowl set from...
Shoppers Say They Would Buy This Long Sleeve Dress ‘a Hundred Times Over’—and It’s on Sale
Meet your new winter style staple.
Costco Added a New Pastry to Its Bakery Section and You’ll Want to Try It ASAP
It’s no secret that Costco’s bakery items are some of our favorites here at Kitchn. Whether it’s their famous chocolate chip ricotta or their beloved pumpkin pie that leaves us thinking about it all year long, it’s easy to find a dessert that just hits the spot. And we have a feeling these new pastries will also be making our grocery list.
BHG
Kohler Is Bringing Back Two Vintage Colors for a Limited Time
You don’t have to be a design expert to know that Kohler has been a kitchen and bath industry leader for over a century—150 years, to be exact. This year, the company is celebrating its sesquicentennial anniversary with a series of celebrations (dubbed Come All Creators) and, in exciting news for vintage-lovers everywhere, a limited-edition product line featuring two beloved colors from days gone by: Peachblow and Spring Green.
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
msn.com
She bought a $100 Apple gift card from Target. After opening it, she found the barcode was whited out, making the gift card unusable.
Many people give Gift Cards as a nice and thoughtful gesture to their friends and loved ones. No one expects their gift cards to be scams. However, a woman bought a $100 apple gift card that couldn't be used because of white-out. So to avoid a lot of heartache and...
dontwasteyourmoney.com
The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about
Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
Costco new clearance deals this week (February 2023)
I recently returned from Costco where I discovered many items that might be discontinued in February. Now keep in mind that these items frequently have an asterisk next to them or are on sale, which implies they can disappear quickly. So, if you're interested in purchasing one of these goods, act quickly before they sell out. And as a quick reminder, keep in mind that these discounts may change based on your local store. In addition, I'd want to know where you purchase at Costco; please let me know in the comments. As always, team, remember to like and follow, and let's get this done.
I'm an interior designer. Here are 10 things I'd never have in my own home.
As an expert focused on luxury designs, here are some trends and decor pieces I don't like and would never take part in, from posters to ceiling fans.
The Depression-Era 'Secret Ingredient' That Makes Cakes Super Soft
The Great Depression of the '30s was devastating for all those involved. People lost jobs, the economy crashed, and living day-to-day became so much harder. As a result, people had to innovate to make foods last longer or compromise on ingredients they could no longer afford. This led to a time of strange recipes and creations, such as Hoover Stew, which used macaroni and hot dogs, or dandelion salad, which used weeds that could be foraged locally. Interestingly, it turns out that weeds actually have a plethora of health benefits, including a nutritional source of vitamins A, C, and K, plus it contains soluble fiber, explains Healthline.
Stop Throwing Away Produce Nets and Use Them for This Amazing Hack Instead
Never thought to use them like this!
livingetc.com
5 things to plant in containers during February to bring some joy and color to your backyard
With spring just around the corner many of us are eager to get busy in our backyards, but where should we start? Bridging the gap between winter and spring, February is somewhat of a transitional month when it comes to gardening, and there are plenty of plants we can pot up right now that offer beautiful blooms this time of year.
The Best Day of the Week To Go Grocery Shopping
Thanks to mid-week restocks, new promotions and fewer crowds, Wednesday is the best day of the week for grocery shopping -- at least according to Taste of Home. The mid-week grocery shop can help...
Today's Walmart kitchen deal: People are going nuts over this gorgeous $20 The Pioneer Woman toaster
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you want to give your kitchen an inexpensive new-for-2023 makeover, Walmart's the place to go. That's because the retailer...
This DIY Dollar Tree Cake Stand Is Cute, Inexpensive, and Easy To Make
Leave it to Dollar Tree to have the perfect supplies to craft this elegant cake stand.
The Kitchn
56K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0