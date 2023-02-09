ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, IN

wbiw.com

Orleans man arrested on strangulation and battery charges

MITCHELL – An Orleans man faces charges of strangulation and domestic battery after an incident on Friday. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies detained 41-year-old Timothy Pemberton after responding to a domestic altercation in the 4000 block of Stonington Road. A male caller reported a woman and Pemberton were...
MITCHELL, IN
cbs4indy.com

Greenwood police: Wallet stolen at Dollar General leads to shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police made an arrest Monday after a stolen wallet led to a shooting in Greenwood. Authorities said a male stole a woman’s wallet at the Dollar General store on Madison Avenue. When her boyfriend ran after him, the suspect turned and fired shots at the boyfriend, said police. No one was struck by the gunfire.
GREENWOOD, IN
wbiw.com

Woman signs domestic battery affidavit, Mitchell man arrested

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Friday on a warrant that was issued for his arrest after a domestic dispute on January 25, 2023. Donald Carter, 37, is facing charges of strangulation, intimidation, and domestic battery. According to a probable cause affidavit on that day, at 7:49 p.m....
MITCHELL, IN
953wiki.com

MADISON MAN ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

Has the presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty. February 8, 2023, Madison Police arrested Darren K. Stewart 50, Madison, Indiana, for level six felony possession of methamphetamine. Stewart was taken into custody after a traffic stop executed by Officer Curtis Shellman, at the corner of Fillmore and Baltimore Streets.
MADISON, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after brandishing a gun and robbing Columbus Moose Lodge

COLUMBUS – An Indianapolis man accused of an armed robbery at the Moose Lodge was detained. According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were called to the Moose Lodge at 330 Eighth Street at about Thursday 12:38 p.m. afternoon after a report of a robbery. Witnesses told police a man entered the establishment and robbed the lodge at gunpoint and then ran from the scene.
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX59

Edinburgh police recover more than $4,500 in stolen goods

EDINBURGH, Ind. — The Edinburgh Police Department has recovered more than $4,500 in stolen items at an outlet mall. Officers responded to reports of a theft that had occurred Friday, Feb. 10 at Indiana Premium Outlets in Edinburgh. They successfully recovered several thousand dollars of merchandise after apprehending the suspects, who EPD confirmed as a […]
EDINBURGH, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man arrested after crash in Greenfield that caused power outage

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police in Greenfield made an arrest after a crash that caused a power outage for some residents. According to officials, a 911 call was made around 3:40 a.m. The caller said a Chevrolet SUV had crashed into a utility pole in front of the Veterans of Foreign Wars building on Apple Street.
GREENFIELD, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Shelby County death investigation in Smithland

An autopsy has been scheduled in a death investigation in Smithland. The Shelby County Sheriff's Department has confirmed that a woman was found Saturday by a passerby. The woman was deceased outside of a Smithland home. An autopsy will be held to confirm identity and to properly name the cause...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Man dies in fatal Johnson County motorcycle accident

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A man has died in a fatal motorcycle accident in Johnson County Saturday night. The Johnson County Coroner’s Office and the Greenwood Police Department responded to reports of an accident at Worthsville Road and Eastwood Street at around 7:16 p.m. Saturday. GPD said the driver of a motorcycle crashed into a […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

ISP: 154 pounds of cocaine found in traffic stop by K9

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indiana state trooper discovered 154 pounds of cocaine in a routine traffic stop on I-70, according to the Indiana State Police. The driver, Onkar Singh, has been arrested on drug charges and transported to the Marion County jail. Officers stated that the 43-year-old Singh was stopped...
MARION COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

Trooper buys hungry man a meal

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Sgt. Stephen Wheels, public information officer for the Indiana State Police-Versailles District provided Local News Digital (LND) with the “feel-good” story of last week. On Friday, he gave LND a “behind the scenes” look at what happened Thursday. Sgt. Bryce Harris...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Sheriff: K9 helps take wanted meth dealer into custody

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Columbus man, who was on the Intelligence Led Policing Units’ most wanted list, is in custody after hiding from police and attempting to evade arrest. Daniel Michael, 31, was arrested for dealing in methamphetamine and manufacturing methamphetamine, both Level 2 felonies, as well...
COLUMBUS, IN
cbs4indy.com

City settles Dreasjon Reed lawsuit for $390,000, calls it “not an admission of guilt”

INDIANAPOLIS — A Special Grand Jury cleared IMPD Officer De’Joure Mercer of any criminal charges in the May, 2020 fatal officer-involved shooting of Dreasjon Reed. A subsequent internal IMPD review found Mercer did not violate any department policies during the vehicle and foot pursuit and exchange of gunfire that ended the 21-year-old man’s life in the 6200 block of North Michigan Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

