COLUMBUS – An Indianapolis man accused of an armed robbery at the Moose Lodge was detained. According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were called to the Moose Lodge at 330 Eighth Street at about Thursday 12:38 p.m. afternoon after a report of a robbery. Witnesses told police a man entered the establishment and robbed the lodge at gunpoint and then ran from the scene.

COLUMBUS, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO