Woman says she was attacked by dog and no emergency personnel followed up
An Indianapolis woman wants answers after a dog bit her in August by her home on Indy's West side.
wbiw.com
Orleans man arrested on strangulation and battery charges
MITCHELL – An Orleans man faces charges of strangulation and domestic battery after an incident on Friday. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies detained 41-year-old Timothy Pemberton after responding to a domestic altercation in the 4000 block of Stonington Road. A male caller reported a woman and Pemberton were...
Man arrested in connection to death investigation in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Shelby County arrested a man in connection to a death investigation over the weekend. Police were called on Saturday afternoon in reference to a woman lying in the driveway in the 5000 block of Smithland Road. The woman was found to be deceased and had suffered some sort of […]
cbs4indy.com
Greenwood police: Wallet stolen at Dollar General leads to shooting
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police made an arrest Monday after a stolen wallet led to a shooting in Greenwood. Authorities said a male stole a woman’s wallet at the Dollar General store on Madison Avenue. When her boyfriend ran after him, the suspect turned and fired shots at the boyfriend, said police. No one was struck by the gunfire.
wbiw.com
Woman signs domestic battery affidavit, Mitchell man arrested
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Friday on a warrant that was issued for his arrest after a domestic dispute on January 25, 2023. Donald Carter, 37, is facing charges of strangulation, intimidation, and domestic battery. According to a probable cause affidavit on that day, at 7:49 p.m....
15-year-old female arrested after reported stabbing on west side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a 15-year-old female for a reported stabbing on the west side of Indianapolis overnight, according to IMPD records. Police said the incident happened just before 12:15 a.m. on Welch Drive, near the intersection of W. 34th and Georgetown Road. An IMPD incident report listed the arrested party as a 15-year-old female. […]
953wiki.com
MADISON MAN ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
Has the presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty. February 8, 2023, Madison Police arrested Darren K. Stewart 50, Madison, Indiana, for level six felony possession of methamphetamine. Stewart was taken into custody after a traffic stop executed by Officer Curtis Shellman, at the corner of Fillmore and Baltimore Streets.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after brandishing a gun and robbing Columbus Moose Lodge
COLUMBUS – An Indianapolis man accused of an armed robbery at the Moose Lodge was detained. According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were called to the Moose Lodge at 330 Eighth Street at about Thursday 12:38 p.m. afternoon after a report of a robbery. Witnesses told police a man entered the establishment and robbed the lodge at gunpoint and then ran from the scene.
Edinburgh police recover more than $4,500 in stolen goods
EDINBURGH, Ind. — The Edinburgh Police Department has recovered more than $4,500 in stolen items at an outlet mall. Officers responded to reports of a theft that had occurred Friday, Feb. 10 at Indiana Premium Outlets in Edinburgh. They successfully recovered several thousand dollars of merchandise after apprehending the suspects, who EPD confirmed as a […]
Motorcyclist killed in Greenwood crash
A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night in a crash in Johnson County, the coroner's office confirmed.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD investigating 3 weekend homicides, arrest man accused of killing his brother
IMPD investigating 3 weekend homicides, arrest man accused of killing his brother
cbs4indy.com
Man arrested after crash in Greenfield that caused power outage
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police in Greenfield made an arrest after a crash that caused a power outage for some residents. According to officials, a 911 call was made around 3:40 a.m. The caller said a Chevrolet SUV had crashed into a utility pole in front of the Veterans of Foreign Wars building on Apple Street.
Wave 3
Southern Indiana mother pushing for justice more than 100 days after daughter’s shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The newest addition to Shawnee Goodman’s home is a little furrier, and a lot more energetic than she may have asked for. Yet, she’s grown close to Bentley, her three-year-old blue heeler. “He’s very close,” Goodman said. “He’s very loving. He’s very affectionate.”...
shelbycountypost.com
Shelby County death investigation in Smithland
An autopsy has been scheduled in a death investigation in Smithland. The Shelby County Sheriff's Department has confirmed that a woman was found Saturday by a passerby. The woman was deceased outside of a Smithland home. An autopsy will be held to confirm identity and to properly name the cause...
Man dies in fatal Johnson County motorcycle accident
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A man has died in a fatal motorcycle accident in Johnson County Saturday night. The Johnson County Coroner’s Office and the Greenwood Police Department responded to reports of an accident at Worthsville Road and Eastwood Street at around 7:16 p.m. Saturday. GPD said the driver of a motorcycle crashed into a […]
cbs4indy.com
ISP: 154 pounds of cocaine found in traffic stop by K9
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indiana state trooper discovered 154 pounds of cocaine in a routine traffic stop on I-70, according to the Indiana State Police. The driver, Onkar Singh, has been arrested on drug charges and transported to the Marion County jail. Officers stated that the 43-year-old Singh was stopped...
korncountry.com
Trooper buys hungry man a meal
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Sgt. Stephen Wheels, public information officer for the Indiana State Police-Versailles District provided Local News Digital (LND) with the “feel-good” story of last week. On Friday, he gave LND a “behind the scenes” look at what happened Thursday. Sgt. Bryce Harris...
cbs4indy.com
Sheriff: K9 helps take wanted meth dealer into custody
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Columbus man, who was on the Intelligence Led Policing Units’ most wanted list, is in custody after hiding from police and attempting to evade arrest. Daniel Michael, 31, was arrested for dealing in methamphetamine and manufacturing methamphetamine, both Level 2 felonies, as well...
cbs4indy.com
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in weekend shooting on near northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – A 40-year-old man died in a weekend shooting on the near northwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Northwest District officers responded to the 1100 block of W. 27th St. around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. Officers found a man inside the residence with...
cbs4indy.com
City settles Dreasjon Reed lawsuit for $390,000, calls it “not an admission of guilt”
INDIANAPOLIS — A Special Grand Jury cleared IMPD Officer De’Joure Mercer of any criminal charges in the May, 2020 fatal officer-involved shooting of Dreasjon Reed. A subsequent internal IMPD review found Mercer did not violate any department policies during the vehicle and foot pursuit and exchange of gunfire that ended the 21-year-old man’s life in the 6200 block of North Michigan Road.
