Plassmeyer Could Provide Relief Out Of Phillies Bullpen

Michael Plassmeyer could see more action by providing valuable relief in the 2023 season.

It was a small sample size, but Michael Plassmeyer showed his ability to produce at the Major League level.

Plassmeyer had a 3.68 ERA in two games for the Philadelphia Phillies last season. He gave up nine hits and three earned runs in 7 1/3 innings.

More than statistics, Plassmeyer looked to be calm and collected on the mound.

And he could be ready for an even larger role in 2023.

Plassmeyer was acquired in a Minor League trade last summer from the San Francisco Giants and he earned a spot on the Phillies’ 40-man roster in August.

Plassmeyer started 16 games for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season and posted a 2.41 ERA in 82 innings.

In a marathon MLB season, players like Plassmeyer can be extremely valuable. With injuries and rest, he may be called upon by manager Rob Thomson.

