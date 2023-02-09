Read full article on original website
Olmsted Falls fourth in final Associated Press state girls basketball poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Olmsted Falls is beginning its quest for an OHSAA Division I state girls basketball championship. Entering the tournament, the Bulldogs are fourth in the final Associated Press state poll, released Monday by that organization after a vote among writers from across Ohio.
OHSAA Division III girls basketball district preview: Favorites, players to watch, predictions
CLEVELAND, Ohio—The girls basketball postseason begins this week with sectional games, followed by district semifinals and finals. This preview breaks down each area Division III district tournament. There are four Division III districts in the Northeast region. The region was divided into east and west, and there are two...
St. Edward holds off Brecksville to win 5th consecutive Division I state dual wrestling title
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- With the exception of the cancelled 2020 state championship, St. Edward has claimed both the dual and individual state tournament championships each year since 2019. The Eagles knocked down the first domino for this season with their 35-21 win over Brecksville-Broadview Heights in Saturday’s Division I state...
Mr. Basketball watch list: Who are Ohio’s favorites for the award in 2023?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With the regular season winding down, Mr. Basketball conversations could ramp up with the postseason. The award for Ohio’s top individual high school basketball player is often a hot topic and there are plenty of candidates for this year’s honor, including last year’s winner in Gabe Cupps of Centerville and a pair of Ohio State recruits with several underclassmen.
Buckeye wins Division II crown; Rootstown is runner-up in Division III: State wrestling duals recap
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- State Duals weekend was a big one for area wrestling teams. While St. Edward, Brecksville and Wadsworth claimed the top three spots at the Division I State Dual, Buckeye and Rootstown showed out in Divisions II and III, respectively. After wins against West Holmes (64-6) and 2020...
DraftKings Ohio Super Bowl promo: $200 bonus bets for Chiefs-Eagles
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Kickoff of Super Bowl 57 is just a few hours away and Buckeye State bettors can sign up for the DraftKings...
Bet365 Ohio bonus code: turn any $1 NBA, college hoops bet into $200 bonus credits
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sign up with the latest bet365 Ohio bonus code offer this week to bet on any basketball or hockey game. New...
Super Bowl bonus from BetMGM Ohio provides $1,000 first bet offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Downloading the BetMGM Ohio app before the Super Bowl is a great way to go all in on the big game....
Super Bowl 57 coverage: Stories on entertainment, odds, Kelce brothers, more
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Super Bowl brings a lot of scrutiny to the teams and players but also to the many entertainment trappings, from who is singing the National Anthem to the color of Gatorade that will be dumped on the winning coach, coin-toss facts, performances and more. The...
Final four teen bands chosen and are ready to rock the Tri-C High School Rock Off Final Exam
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The 26th Annual Tri-C High School Rock Off Final Exam is set, with four more bands passing their initial tests this past weekend. The four bands that will be taking the Final Exam on Saturday, February 25, at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame are:. Antimatter...
Breaking a promise? A lifeline for students could be lost, unless we do what it takes to save it: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If you’ve been following our special project, Cleveland’s Promise, you likely are the kind of reader who approached it with an open heart and, 38 chapters later, felt a deep kinship with the kids and families of Almira Elementary School. Since the fall of 2021,...
Travis Kelce Super Bowl 57 bobblehead available for pre-order
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Super Bowl is less than a day old, but New Jersey-based manufacturer Foco is out with a bobblehead of Travis Kelce among its Kansas City Chiefs products. The 8-inch Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Champions bobblehead of the tight end who went...
Lutheran East, Richmond Heights remain ahead in Associated Press state boys basketball poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lutheran East and Richmond Heights remain atop their respective divisions in the Associated Press state boys basketball poll, released Monday by that organization after a vote among writers from across Ohio. Lutheran East leads Division III, while Richmond Heights is atop Division IV as the defending...
FanDuel Ohio promo code: last chance for Gronk kick, $3K no-sweat offers
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Before the Chiefs and Eagles kick off Super Bowl LVII this evening, prospective Buckeye State bettors have one final chance to...
With a week to go, who will finish the regular season No. 1? Richmond Heights, St. Edward remain atop cleveland.com Top 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The area’s top ranking will be settled Friday, when No. 1 Richmond Heights puts its undefeated record on the line in Lakewood against No. 2 St. Edward.
How many former Ohio State football players will participate in Super Bowl LVII?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The NFL is littered with former Ohio State football players as 52 began the 2022 season on active rosters. Their roles can vary from quality depth guys to team stars such as Nick Bosa and Garrett Wilson, who took home postseason awards for their performances. Despite a large number of Buckeyes playing in the NFL, only one of them will have a chance to win the league’s most coveted trophy.
Bet365 Ohio bonus code: last chance for Super Bowl 57 bet credits
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs kick off Super Bowl 57 tonight, and there is a new bet365 Ohio bonus...
St. Ignatius High School closed Monday because of threat
CLEVELAND, Ohio – St. Ignatius High School closed Monday because of an online threat. Families received an email from the principal’s office Monday morning that said the school, located in the city’s Ohio City neighborhood, received information about “a potential and serious threat to the safety and security of our community.”
Can C.J. Stroud and Justin Fields be Super Bowl quarterbacks? Buckeye Talk Podcast
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Monday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises and Nathan Baird are reacting to the Super Bowl, and thinking about whether an Ohio State quarterback will get there one day. First (0:30), on this Monday Madness edition, Doug and Nathan do Whatcha Watchin’, Whatcha Eatin’, Whatcha Thinkin’?...
1950s game show contestant gets an ‘Encore’ at Tri-C class
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Final Jeopardy clue: “This young woman from Cleveland, a teen disc jockey, appeared on the ‘What’s My Line?’ game show in 1959, sharing the episode with a popular singer.”. If you attended Gerry Nemeth’s course on the history of TV quiz shows --...
