COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The NFL is littered with former Ohio State football players as 52 began the 2022 season on active rosters. Their roles can vary from quality depth guys to team stars such as Nick Bosa and Garrett Wilson, who took home postseason awards for their performances. Despite a large number of Buckeyes playing in the NFL, only one of them will have a chance to win the league’s most coveted trophy.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO