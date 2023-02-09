Read full article on original website
Super Bowl 57 coverage: Stories on entertainment, odds, Kelce brothers, more
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Super Bowl brings a lot of scrutiny to the teams and players but also to the many entertainment trappings, from who is singing the National Anthem to the color of Gatorade that will be dumped on the winning coach, coin-toss facts, performances and more. The...
Travis Kelce Super Bowl 57 bobblehead available for pre-order
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Super Bowl is less than a day old, but New Jersey-based manufacturer Foco is out with a bobblehead of Travis Kelce among its Kansas City Chiefs products. The 8-inch Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Champions bobblehead of the tight end who went...
How did Fox do with coverage of Super Bowl 57?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Here’s our take on how Fox did with its coverage of Super Bowl 57 from Glendale, Arizona, Sunday night. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35. The announcers.
Super Bowl 57 commercials: Which ads worked, which ones fell flat
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Super Bowl advertising takes on many forms – from the comfort approach after 9/11 to assorted themes over the years. From humorous to serious, the commercials remain a focal point – a respite when the game is a blowout, entertaining during close contests. Last...
How many former Ohio State football players will participate in Super Bowl LVII?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The NFL is littered with former Ohio State football players as 52 began the 2022 season on active rosters. Their roles can vary from quality depth guys to team stars such as Nick Bosa and Garrett Wilson, who took home postseason awards for their performances. Despite a large number of Buckeyes playing in the NFL, only one of them will have a chance to win the league’s most coveted trophy.
Browns’ 2024 Super Bowl odds open at +4500 - are they worth a bet at this price?
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Bet the Cleveland Browns to win next season’s Super Bowl? Well, the odds do make this one a tasty play. At...
Watch Travis Kelce catch a touchdown pass for the Chiefs in the first quarter of Super Bowl 57
Super Bowl 57 is the first time in NFL history that brothers will face each other in the Super Bowl. Jason Kelce and the Eagles scored on their opening drive of the game on Sunday night. Travis Kelce returned the favor for Kansas City as he caught an 18-yard touchdown...
Did your Super Bowl bet win? There’s a tax for that - Saving You Money
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohioans were introduced to legal sports gambling in January. If their bets are good enough, they’ll be introduced to another new phenomenon next year — paying taxes on their winnings. While you usually shouldn’t dwell on failures, keeping a record of your lost bets...
Can C.J. Stroud and Justin Fields be Super Bowl quarterbacks? Buckeye Talk Podcast
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Monday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises and Nathan Baird are reacting to the Super Bowl, and thinking about whether an Ohio State quarterback will get there one day. First (0:30), on this Monday Madness edition, Doug and Nathan do Whatcha Watchin’, Whatcha Eatin’, Whatcha Thinkin’?...
Mr. Basketball watch list: Who are Ohio’s favorites for the award in 2023?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With the regular season winding down, Mr. Basketball conversations could ramp up with the postseason. The award for Ohio’s top individual high school basketball player is often a hot topic and there are plenty of candidates for this year’s honor, including last year’s winner in Gabe Cupps of Centerville and a pair of Ohio State recruits with several underclassmen.
OHSAA Division III girls basketball district preview: Favorites, players to watch, predictions
CLEVELAND, Ohio—The girls basketball postseason begins this week with sectional games, followed by district semifinals and finals. This preview breaks down each area Division III district tournament. There are four Division III districts in the Northeast region. The region was divided into east and west, and there are two...
A look at former Bengals expected to play in Super Bowl LVII
Cincinnati Bengals looking for a familiar face to cheer for on Sunday won’t have many options. The Bengals have a pair of former players expected to play in Super Bowl LVII that includes a defender who left the team on some not-so-great terms and a place kicker who could count the number of months he spent with the team on one hand.
