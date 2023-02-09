ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

How many former Ohio State football players will participate in Super Bowl LVII?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The NFL is littered with former Ohio State football players as 52 began the 2022 season on active rosters. Their roles can vary from quality depth guys to team stars such as Nick Bosa and Garrett Wilson, who took home postseason awards for their performances. Despite a large number of Buckeyes playing in the NFL, only one of them will have a chance to win the league’s most coveted trophy.
Mr. Basketball watch list: Who are Ohio’s favorites for the award in 2023?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With the regular season winding down, Mr. Basketball conversations could ramp up with the postseason. The award for Ohio’s top individual high school basketball player is often a hot topic and there are plenty of candidates for this year’s honor, including last year’s winner in Gabe Cupps of Centerville and a pair of Ohio State recruits with several underclassmen.
A look at former Bengals expected to play in Super Bowl LVII

Cincinnati Bengals looking for a familiar face to cheer for on Sunday won’t have many options. The Bengals have a pair of former players expected to play in Super Bowl LVII that includes a defender who left the team on some not-so-great terms and a place kicker who could count the number of months he spent with the team on one hand.
