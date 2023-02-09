Girls soccer playoffs roundup: Channel Islands earns historic first playoff win

The Channel Islands High girls soccer team is going to remember 2023.

Unbeaten since the New Year, the Raiders won their ninth straight game Wednesday night.

And, in the process, achieved some serious program history.

Pilar Gonzalez, Ruby Martinez and Emily Ramirez scored goals as the Raiders beat visiting Fontana-Summit, 3-1, on Wednesday night in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs.

It is the first postseason win in program history.

Channel Islands’ only previous playoff appearance was a 6-0 loss to Alhambra in a Division 1 wild-card match in 1999. So Gonzalez’s early opener was the first playoff goal in program history.

“I’m happy,” said Channel Islands coach Salvador Orozco Sr. “This is a special.”

Gonzalez and Martinez scored to give Channel Islands a 2-0 halftime lead.

“Overall, it was a good win,” Orozco Sr. said. “We could have had a better first half, but in the second half we improved.”

After opening Citrus Coast League 0-2, Channel Islands won 10 straight league games to finish second behind champion Santa Paula.

“That sent a message to the squad,” Orozco said. “They’ve improved ever since then.”

The Raiders (11-8) travel to Panorama City-St. Genevieve (17-1-2), the Camino Real League champion, in Friday’s second round.

“We can get better for the next game,” Orozco said.

DIVISION 1

Oaks Christian 0, Long Beach-Millikan 0 (Oaks advances 2-0 on PKs): Berekly Mape and Avery Oder converted penalty kicks and Hannah Wieler saved two penalty kicks as the Lions advanced to the Division 1 quarterfinals on PKs after a scoreless tie in Long Beach.

It is the first time Oaks Christian has advanced in the Division 1 playoffs in its history.

The two teams, which had combined for 162 goals this season, also played a scoreless tie during a tournament in December. Their stalemate over the two matches lasted 170 total minutes.

“We were actually all over them,” Oaks Christian coach Sebastian Alvarado said. “We just couldn’t get a ball to go in.”

Oder had a penalty shout ignored late in regulation, but the Lions didn’t let the disappointment affect them.

“He didn’t call it,” Alvarado said. “But we built momentum off that.”

Oaks Christian (18-2-1) will host top-seeded Corona-Santiago (20-1-1) in Tuesday’s quarterfinals. It is a rematch of the 2015 Division 2 final, won by Santiago 2-0.

“We’ll take it,” Alvarado said. “We’re looking forward to Tuesday.”

DIVISION 2

Westlake 2, Long Beach-Wilson 0: Freshman KK Chowana and senior Taylor Brown scored goals as the Warriors cruised into the second round for the third straight year.

Westlake (13-2-3) will visit Alta Loma on Friday.

Hart 10, Oxnard 0: The Yellowjackets conceded five goals in both halves at the Foothill League champion as their season ended 9-11-1.

DIVISION 3

Moorpark 1, Lakewood-St. Joseph 1 (Moorpark advances 4-2 on PKs): Senior goalie Emma Ott made clutch two saves in the penalty kick shootout and sophomore Zaina Barakat converted the decisive spotkick as the Musketeers advanced to the second round for the third straight season.

“She’s explosive and can make saves,” Moorpark coach Mike Alexander said of Ott.

Gabriela Beauchemin, Kaitlyn Beaver and Gianna Foss also converted PKs for Moorpark (13-4), which advances to play Buena in Friday’s second round.

The Musketeers outshot St. Joseph, the defending Division 4 champion, 19-9 during the 100 minutes of play.

Junior defender Brielle Bickham headed in a corner kick from junior winger Alysa Diaz to put the Musketeers ahead in the eighth minute.

St. Joseph equalized with a free kick from 40 yards.

Kaitlyn Beaver’s potential golden goal was cleared off the goal line by a St. Joseph player in overtime.

Buena 1, Los Angeles-Marshall 0: Junior forward Amalia Nolan returned from injury to score the lone goal as the Bulldogs advanced to the second round for the third time in four seasons.

“It’s a good team effort for sure,” Buena coach AJ Tewes said. “The girls really pulled together. Up top, we were able to find a way to get one that we needed.”

Nolan tapped in Abby Wood’s cross from the left at the far post to give Buena (13-5-1) an early lead.

Buena will host Moorpark in an all-county second-round clash Friday night. Moorpark won their previous meeting, 3-1, on Dec. 2.

DIVISION 4

Cerritos-Valley Christian 2, Camarillo 1 (OT): Host Valley Christian converted a controversial penalty kick with two minutes left in overtime to eliminate the Scorpions on the road.

A Camarillo defender was judged to have handled the ball as she headed out a deflected cross in the 98th minute. Camarillo did not agree with the decision.

“It’s just the way it goes sometimes,” Camarillo coach Bryan Monka. “Our girls were outstanding as could be on that field without putting away some chances. They gave everything. It was just not our night.”

Junior Tiana Stouch gave Camarillo a 1-0 lead in the first half, minutes after teammate Courtney Hogan had another goal disallowed on a disputed hand ball.

Santa Paula 2, Oak Park 1 (OT): Anaya Davis and Anisette Hernandez scored goals from set pieces as Santa Paula came from behind to edge visiting Oak Park at Jones Field.

Hernandez’s golden goal from 20 yards came in the final minutes of overtime.

The Citrus Coast League champion Cardinals (16-1-1) will visit El Rancho in Friday’s second round.

Oak Park (10-7-2) took the lead in the first half on Ava Dermott’s header from Macie Baird’s free kick.

Canyon 2, Ventura 0: The Channel League champion conceded two goals on counterattacks midway through the second half. The Cougars finished 18-5-1.

Temescal Canyon 3, Santa Clara 1: The Saints took the lead on Alondra Ordaz’s goal from Janessah Gonzalez’s assist, but could not maintain the lead.

“We were up 1-0 and we made three errors,” said Santa Clara coach Jose Abraham Pina.

Santa Clara’s season ends at 12-2-2.

DIVISION 5

Foothill Tech 2, Fillmore 1: Tyler Hickerson and Claire Meehan scored second-half goals as the Dragons (9-2-3) came from behind to win at Ventura College.

“It was a really tough game,” Foothill Tech coach Patty Gomez said. “Fillmore bought their A game. They completely dominated the first half.”

Fillmore (12-8), which won the previous meeting between the two teams in December, 4-3, took the lead in the 16th minute when Athena Sanchez scored from Karissa Terrazas’ assist.

Hickerson tied it early in the second half and Meehan won it late, popping in a high, arching shot from Lily Shadden’s pass.

“Our girls just brought it to them in the second half,” Gomez said. “We started winning the 50-50 balls. But Fillmore kept coming at us even after the second goal.”

Foothill Tech will host Ontario Christian in Friday’s second round.

DIVISION 6

Anaheim 4, La Reina 1: The Regents were eliminated on the road despite a goal from Luch Shah.

Joe Curley covers soccer for The Star. He can be reached at joe.curley@vcstar.com. For more coverage, follow @vcspreps on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.