MLS preseason: FC Cincinnati faces Philadelphia Union in 2022 playoff rematch

CLEARWATER, Florida − It's time for FC Cincinnati's on-field product to step out into public view.

FC Cincinnati is still in the formative stages of 2023 but it will nonetheless on Friday reveal itself to live spectators, fans and media for the first time this year. That will mean an open season for outside opinions, critiquing and scrutiny of FCC when it faces Philadelphia Union at the Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex in a 2023 Major League Soccer preseason contest.

The game is scheduled for a noon kickoff and while it isn't being televised or live-streamed, the match was long ago billed as being open to the public. The match doesn't figure to be a huge draw in the middle of a weekday, and with miles of white-sand beaches nearby, but some fans will likely trickle in for the occasion.

The Enquirer will provide live, on-site updates of the game on Cincinnati.com.

The game holds some familiar intrigue as Cincinnati and Philadelphia overlap in several respects, including the fact that they met less than four months ago in an MLS Cup playoff match that ended FCC's best-ever season in MLS.

Earlier in 2022, FC Cincinnati finally made a dent in the all-time series against the Union via an undefeated, 1-0-1 record in the clubs' two matches. Those games represented FCC's first draw against Philadelphia since the closed-door, pandemic-shortened 2020 season. A win Aug. 6 was Cincinnati's first against the Union.

Seeing as Philadelphia, the defending Eastern Conference champion, remains a standard bearer in MLS, Friday's final score will hold some weight. At the very least, the outcome should be more telling than FCC's preseason scrimmages of Feb. 1 and Jan. 27, respectively.

More: Why FC Cincinnati fans could be watching the final months of Brenner in MLS

More: MLS Season Pass launches on Apple TV today. Here's what you need to know

More: Report: FC Cincinnati's value climbed from $285M to $560M in just four years

Still, it's more likely both teams will emphasize squad rotation and fitness, along with refining tactics, rather than chasing an outright win.

Union head coach Jim Curtin on Thursday confirmed the teams agreed to play a 120-minute game.

Aside from the final result, fans and media figure to learn plenty about the 2023 FC Cincinnati squad as a result of the Union encounter. That should come as a welcome injection of information and soundbites for a Cincinnati fan base that appears increasingly eager about the club's Feb. 25 season-opener against Houston Dynamo FC.

Any progress FC Cincinnati demonstrates will be relative to its first two preseason games. Both were wins and, according to head coach Pat Noonan, both were far from perfect.

Here's an overview of FC Cincinnati's preseason games to date . Noonan spoke publicly about FCC's first two preseason games during a Feb. 2 news conference.

Preseason results

Most recent game: Feb. 1 vs. University of South Florida. Score: 3-0 win for FC Cincinnati. Goal-scorers: Alvaro Barreal (49th minute), Arquimides Ordonez (77th minute), Stiven Jiminez (85th minute). Noonan's analysis: "The conditions were much warmer and you could see physically, it was a little bit of a struggle for some. Even though it was only two times 45 (minutes) in those conditions when you're not good on the ball and, you know, I don't think we were consistently good enough in terms of our decision making and just making simple plays, simple passes, so the game opens up a little bit, and now you're into more transitions than you'd like to be when you're physically and mentally tired. I think we saw that in the USF game. First 45, we had some good moments in terms of how we got into the box and how we had chances at goal, and we were able to get good numbers in the box. We just couldn't finish off plays and so the second group that came on, I thought struggled a little bit defensively with a little bit of a tweak in our formation of how we could get to the ball. But they did a good job of attacking the goal and scoring goals. So I think that was the difference of the two groups. But again, it was good to get a win, credit to USF. They've got some good players, and (USF head coach) Bob (Butehorn) does a good job. And while you might be expected to win those games, it was still a good exercise for all of our guys. But there's still a lot to work on with where we're at and with all the new faces. But you know, that's normal at this time that it doesn't look perfect."

First preseason game: Jan. 27 vs. Austin FC (planned 120-minute game with 30-minute periods). Score: 3-2 win for FC Cincinnati. Goal-scorers: Nick Hagglund (27th minute), Brenner Souza da Silva (33rd minute), Dominique Badji (91st minute). Noonan's analysis: "We've been putting on the calendar a lot of 120-minute games. And so we did that in the Austin (match) as a starting point to see if we could get everybody the minutes and some good fitness. And I think that was a success. We got out of it, for the most part, pretty healthy. But it was to get a tough opponent early on to see, you know, where we're at after two, three weeks of preseason. And so I think the first I'd say 60 minutes − we had two groups that played 60 minutes − defensively saw some really good things in terms of how we got pressure to the ball and some of our chance creation. Final third play wasn't great, but I think defensively it was pretty strong. And then the second 60, I think, with a lot of new faces, younger faces, there was some struggle against the team that moves the ball well, with our defensive structure and how we could get to the ball. And so they adjusted well, and took information well in that period of time, after 90 minutes to make that last 30 minutes more successful and, you know, found a way to get a goal, to win the 120 minutes, which we've talked a lot about. It's important to win games and regardless of how we play, that helps with confidence. So, you know, that was a success."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: MLS preseason: FC Cincinnati faces Philadelphia Union in 2022 playoff rematch