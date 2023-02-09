Read full article on original website
Related
fox5ny.com
4 charged over taped beating of NJ teen who later took own life
NEW JERSEY - This story contains details that are disturbing. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. Four students have been charged, and a school district superintendent has resigned, after a recorded attack against a 14-year-old New...
New Jersey witness describes color-changing sphere-shaped object over daughter’s school
A New Jersey witness at East Brunswick reported watching a black-colored, sphere-shaped object that turned white and quickly moved out of sight at 8:39 a.m. on March 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
NJ hero employee saves a life at Rutgers
It turns out not all heroes wear capes. Some of them wear Rutgers dining services uniforms. On Saturday, Feb. 4 at Livingston dining hall a loud commotion erupted. A student was yelling "help, help my friend is choking." Students were looking on and showing concern but weren’t helping. Out...
2 NJ schools on lockdown over search for possibly armed dad; 3 people arrested
Two New Jersey schools were placed on lockdown Monday morning while searching for a parent who may have been armed, authorities said.
38-year-old Man Fatally Shot in Camden, NJ, Sunday Morning
Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 38-year-old man in Camden early Sunday morning. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says at 4:15, Camden County police officers responded to the 1500 block of Pershing Street in Camden for a report of a man who had been shot. The victim...
Dad of NJ girl who committed suicide after school beatdown denies racism played a role
The dad of a bullied 14-year-old New Jersey high school student who committed suicide after a video was shared online of a group of girls beating her has denied that the attack was racially motivated — insisting that the theory about the vicious assault was “garbage.” The tragic teen’s father, Michael Kuch, blasted the speculation surrounding the death of his daughter, Adriana Kuch, who was found dead at home on Feb. 3, two days after the sickening caught-on-video assault in a hallway at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township. “Adriana was beautiful and she loved everyone, she did not care about...
fox5ny.com
NJ student ends her life after video of hallway beating circulates
NEW JERSEY - This story contains details that are disturbing. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. A 14-year-old girl from Ocean County, New Jersey died by suicide after a disturbing video of girls viciously beating her...
2 Arrested Following Midnight Drug Deal in Atlantic City, NJ -Police
Two people from Atlantic City are facing charges following an alleged illegal drug deal. The Atlantic City Police Department says several officers were conducting surveillance in the area of the first block of South Bellevue Avenue around 12:30 early Saturday morning when they, "observed Dawn Gonzalez and Nathaniel Seldon engage in a suspected narcotics transaction."
NBC New York
It Lasted Just 50 Seconds, Video Shows. But It Was Enough to Drive His Daughter to Take Her Life, NJ Dad Says
Silence from local prosecutors in one New Jersey county remained deafening for one family, and many supporters, Friday, as they awaited news on whether criminal charges would be filed against students in a school bullying case that has drawn national headlines, largely for one overwhelming reason: The 14-year-old girl at its center is dead.
NJ man arrested, 2nd man sought after violent killing of Jersey City teacher, Luz Hernandez
JERSEY CITY — A man was arrested in Florida and a second man was being sought, days after the violent killing of a kindergarten teacher found in a shallow grave, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. The prosecutor announced an arrest had been made in connection with the...
On celebrated Essex-Hudson Greenway, some feeling buyers’ remorse
While legions cheer a $65 million deal to build a new state park on an old rail line, watchdogs worry about untold costs. The post On celebrated Essex-Hudson Greenway, some feeling buyers’ remorse appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Police Identify Burlington, NJ, Woman As Victim Of Morning Homicide In Trenton
February 12, 2023 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a shooting…
Treasurer stole $29K from N.J. youth baseball league, authorities say
The treasurer of a youth baseball league in New Jersey stole about $29,000 over a nearly four-year period, authorities said. John M. Brault 42, of Green Brook is charged with third-degree theft, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. Brault took the money from July 2018 to May 2022...
Dad: Security guard hurt my daughter in Galloway, NJ school fight
GALLOWAY — The father of an Absegami High School sophomore is filing charges after his daughter was reportedly injured by a security guard who was breaking up a fight in the school Wednesday morning, according to the news outlet Breaking AC. Videos that have been removed from Instagram, the...
Man shot, killed in Newark apartment building: prosecutor
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Newark Saturday morning, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. Keni Johnson, 45, was shot and killed around 9 a.m. on the 100 block of North Munn Avenue in Newark. The prosecutor’s office said police found Johnson with a gunshot wound […]
Hudson County prosecutor: 1 arrested, another sought in death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher
Police have made an arrest in the death of Jersey City teacher Luz Hernandez, according to the Hudson County Prosecutors Office.
Southern Ocean County’s Bed Bath & Beyond Set To Close
NEW JERSEY – Bed Bath & Beyond has announced plans to close more of its stores across the state, including its Manahawkin location. The New Jersey-based home goods retailer began closing locations over the past couple of years, closing up to 200 stores nationwide due to financial struggles. The...
Celebrated 142-Year-Old New Jersey Church Sadly Faces Demolition
We have so many historic buildings in New Jersey. Many of them go back hundreds and hundreds of years. Many of these buildings are churches. My church was established in 1882. This is such an amazing building situated in the quaint little town of Island Heights. Another beautiful church that...
NJ councilman killed by former PSE&G employee over work dispute, authorities say
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) – A New Jersey councilman who worked as a supervisor at PSE&G was killed by a former colleague due to a workplace dispute, investigators determined. Russell Heller, 51, was shot and killed in the PSE&G parking lot in Somerset County on Wednesday. The gunman, 58-year-old Gary Curtis, fatally shot himself in […]
Big Birthday celebration planned for Jackson, NJ Military Veteran turning 100 years old!
🇺🇸 Jackson resident and World War II Veteran Wally Jamison is turning 100-years old. 🇺🇸 Jackson Police PBA and Jackson VFW holding special birthday parade, ceremony, and party for Wally Jamison. 🇺🇸 The parade route and celebration details on where you should line up to celebrate...
Cat Country 107.3
Northfield NJ
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4