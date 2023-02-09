ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

fox5ny.com

4 charged over taped beating of NJ teen who later took own life

NEW JERSEY - This story contains details that are disturbing. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. Four students have been charged, and a school district superintendent has resigned, after a recorded attack against a 14-year-old New...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ hero employee saves a life at Rutgers

It turns out not all heroes wear capes. Some of them wear Rutgers dining services uniforms. On Saturday, Feb. 4 at Livingston dining hall a loud commotion erupted. A student was yelling "help, help my friend is choking." Students were looking on and showing concern but weren’t helping. Out...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
New York Post

Dad of NJ girl who committed suicide after school beatdown denies racism played a role

The dad of a bullied 14-year-old New Jersey high school student who committed suicide after a video was shared online of a group of girls beating her has denied that the attack was racially motivated — insisting that the theory about the vicious assault was “garbage.” The tragic teen’s father, Michael Kuch, blasted the speculation surrounding the death of his daughter, Adriana Kuch, who was found dead at home on Feb. 3, two days after the sickening caught-on-video assault in a hallway at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township. “Adriana was beautiful and she loved everyone, she did not care about...
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
fox5ny.com

NJ student ends her life after video of hallway beating circulates

NEW JERSEY - This story contains details that are disturbing. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. A 14-year-old girl from Ocean County, New Jersey died by suicide after a disturbing video of girls viciously beating her...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NBC New York

It Lasted Just 50 Seconds, Video Shows. But It Was Enough to Drive His Daughter to Take Her Life, NJ Dad Says

Silence from local prosecutors in one New Jersey county remained deafening for one family, and many supporters, Friday, as they awaited news on whether criminal charges would be filed against students in a school bullying case that has drawn national headlines, largely for one overwhelming reason: The 14-year-old girl at its center is dead.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
PIX11

Man shot, killed in Newark apartment building: prosecutor

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Newark Saturday morning, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. Keni Johnson, 45, was shot and killed around 9 a.m. on the 100 block of North Munn Avenue in Newark. The prosecutor’s office said police found Johnson with a gunshot wound […]
NEWARK, NJ
Northfield NJ
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

