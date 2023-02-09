Read full article on original website
Winona Health stroke program earns Operational Excellence Award
Winona Health earned a Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) 2022 Operational Excellence Award. “There is an incredible amount of behind-the-scenes work that goes into implementing changes in stroke protocols and treatment,” said Chris Watras, D.O., stroke program director and emergency department physician. “This is an example of how our focus on continuous improvement drives high-quality care throughout Winona Health.”
WSU to dedicate Gretchen Cohenour Dance Studio
Winona State University (WSU) will celebrate the official dedication of the Gretchen Cohenour Dance Studio in Memorial Hall at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, in WSU’s Business Engagement Center in Somsen Hall. The naming ceremony is part of a day-long celebration that includes open studio time, a meet...
Sons of Norway host Birkebeiner skier
On Tuesday, February 28, in Grace Hall of Central Lutheran Church (Huff Street) in Winona, the Sons of Norway-Winona will gather to discover the wonder of cross-country skiing in the Wisconsin Birkebeiner ski race. Greta Bernatz Poser, a Winona native who has skied in the Birkebeiner multiple times, will be the presenter. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with Nordic Valentine waffle treats, hot off the griddle.
‘A Night of Butoh’ at Old Main Feb. 18
Butoh dancing is a rarely seen art form. Our region is fortunate that Zil Ricker, of Winona, has studied with teachers in Japan to learn this form of expression. She will offer “A Night of Butoh” at the Old Main Cultural Center in Galesville on Sunday, February 18, at 7 p.m.
‘The Rainbow Fish’ brings back theater for young audiences
The local community theater, Sugarloaf Theatre, is currently in rehearsals for its winter production of “The Rainbow Fish.” The show has a small cast of volunteer community members of many different ages. This amazing cast will have public performances on February 25 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and February 26 at 2 p.m. at Bluffview Montessori School.
