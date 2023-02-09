Read full article on original website
Janice Edwards
4d ago
I thank God for the time we had it through this pandemic. It truly was a blessing and if they take it all away from my family, I know God will provide. Thank you Lord for your many blessings. I trust you 😊
Kelly Girl fair and just
4d ago
FOOD PRICES HAS NOT WENT DOWN BUT THE GOVERNMENT DOESN'T CARE THEY DONT CARE IF PEOPLE STARVE ! There is so much I could say about this but you know what I'm wasting my thoughts and time !
carolyn johnson
3d ago
It's so sad how we send trillions of dollars to other countries and let the United States people suffer. We pay taxes but can't get help for ourselves. So sad 😭😭😭
