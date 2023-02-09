Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Google is preparing to integrate Bard with ChromeOS
After Microsoft announced the new Bing search engine and Edge browser powered by ChatGPT, Google is following suit. The search giant has begun preparations to integrate its LaMDA-powered conversational AI (artificial intelligence) tool Bard, which is a ChatGPT competitor, with ChromeOS. Over the past few days, Google engineers have made...
Android Headlines
Oath of Peak is a true Xianxia MMORPG available now on iOS and Android
If you’re a fan of the Xianxia style of MMORPG, the brand new Oath of Peak is well worth checking out on iOS and Android right now. And with a Valentine’s Day event taking place as you read this, now is the best time to get involved. But...
Android Headlines
Googlers are expressing disappointment over 'botched' Bard AI launch
Ever since the launch of ChatGPT and Microsoft’s announcement of its integration into its Bing browser, Google has feared its search engine domination. In response, the tech giant recently unveiled its own AI chatbot, Bard. However, the rollout of the new technology has caused internal turmoil, with Googlers (Google employees) taking to internal message boards to express frustration and disappointment over the company’s handling of the crucial Bard AI launch, according to a report by CNBC.
Android Headlines
Here are the improvements Elon Musk made to Twitter
Elon Musk has listed some of the improvements he made to Twitter after taking over the company in late October. The billionaire will definitely make more radical changes in 2023. Twitter Under Elon Musk has gone through a series of changes, from laying off at least 50% of employees to...
Android Headlines
Galaxy Z Fold 3 screens cracking for some users, following warranty expiration
Samsung‘s Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable phones are having problems with the inner folding display. The screens are cracking randomly without any impact. Multiple users have reported the issue over the past few months. For some, the device is out of warranty, so a screen replacement would cost big. Others, meanwhile, say Samsung refused to cover the damage under warranty.
Android Headlines
1Password is going passwordless with 'Passkeys'
After the whole LastPass fiasco, many users are wary of entrusting their sensitive information to online password managers. But the era of password-protected vaults may soon be a thing of the past, as leading tech companies, including 1Password, are pushing for a new form of authentication technology that is more secure than passwords called passkeys. The company recently announced plans to support passkeys in the summer of 2023, allowing users to log in to accounts without using a master password.
Android Headlines
WhatsApp starts rolling out voice transcriptions in beta
WhatsApp seems to be ready to roll out transcriptions for voice messages to the public. The company was first spotted working on the feature back in September 2021. But it stopped development a few months down the line. Over a year later, the firm has now added the ability to transcribe voice messages to the latest beta version of its popular messaging app.
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Google Pixel 7
If you find the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Pixel 7 Pro to be too big for your liking, luckily they have smaller siblings. In this article, we’ll compare the Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Google Pixel 7. These are also flagship-grade smartphones, even though they are technically inferior to their larger siblings. To those of you who prefer more compact devices, these may be ideal alternatives, though.
Android Headlines
PS VR2 owners can take this SEGA classic for a spin next month
The PS VR2 will have its own collection of interesting and unique titles, but it’s also bound to get some pretty neat classic games, like this revival of a SEGA classic called C-Smash VRS. Originally, this was a game you could pick up on the SEGA Dreamcast and in that form it was called Cosmic Smash. Back then it wasn’t a virtual reality game, despite having the kind of polygonal futuristic aesthetic that we may have imagined VR would deliver.
Android Headlines
Yahoo will lay off over 20% of its global workforce
Tech companies have been laying off employees left, right, and center in recent months to reduce operational costs as they suffer a decline in sales and income. Yahoo is the latest to announce a similar cost-cutting measure. The veteran tech firm will lay off about 20% of its global workforce, which is more than 1,600 people, over the next few months.
Android Headlines
The Most Memorable Super Bowl Commercials of 2023
Now that the Super Bowl is over, it’s time to take a look back on what commercials we saw during the big game. Every year, companies spend billions for commercial spots during the Super Bowl. This year, it is being reported that Fox was charging up to $7 million for a 30-second ad-slot. And that’s just to air the commercial. Nevermind the cost of putting it together.
Android Headlines
OnePlus Nord 3 to include 100W charging, 120Hz display & more
The OnePlus Nord 3 specifications have just surfaced online, claiming that the phone will offer 100W charging, and much more. This information comes from Debayan Roy from Gadgetsdata, as he shared the specs via Twitter. The OnePlus Nord 3 specs surface, as the phone is expected to include 100W charging.
Android Headlines
Amazon is giving you a $100 Gift Card for pre-ordering the OnePlus 11
The OnePlus 11 just went official this week, and Amazon is already discounting it. You can currently pre-order it from Amazon for $799 (this is the 16GB/256GB model). But, Amazon is tossing in a $100 gift card with your pre-order. So this is technically the regular price, but you do get $100 from Amazon for it. This is a pre-order, so it will still ship on February 16.
Android Headlines
iPhone 15 & 15 Plus may include a new camera bump
According to a new report, the upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may include a new camera bump. This information comes from ShrimpApplePro, a well-known Apple insider. He shared the information via Twitter. The iPhone 15 & 15 Plus models may end up featuring a new camera bump. Do...
Android Headlines
YouTube will offer multiple packages for NFL Sunday Ticket
Since YouTube was announced as the winner of the rights for the NFL Sunday Ticket package, many have been clamoring for more details. YouTube did release a bit more details yesterday during the Super Bowl. But more specifics won’t be released until this Summer, as we get closer to the 2023 season.
