The OnePlus 11 just went official this week, and Amazon is already discounting it. You can currently pre-order it from Amazon for $799 (this is the 16GB/256GB model). But, Amazon is tossing in a $100 gift card with your pre-order. So this is technically the regular price, but you do get $100 from Amazon for it. This is a pre-order, so it will still ship on February 16.

9 HOURS AGO