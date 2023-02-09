ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox47.com

DOJ investigating after person died during traffic stop in Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating after officials said a person died Sunday during a traffic stop in Beaver Dam. Police were called to a domestic disturbance just after 3:30 p.m. Police said one of the people involved was driving a...
BEAVER DAM, WI
fox47.com

38-year-old man killed in Fitchburg crash, police say

FITCHBURG, Wis. -- A 38-year-old man died in a rollover crash on Fish Hatchery Road in Fitchburg Sunday night, the city's police department said. The single-vehicle rollover crash happened around 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Fish Hatchery Road and Cahill Main. In a news release Monday afternoon, the Fitchburg...
FITCHBURG, WI
fox47.com

Janesville police investigating after vehicle struck by gunfire

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Janesville police are investigating after they said a vehicle was struck by gunfire Saturday night. Officers were called to the area of W. Memorial Drive and N. Grant Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. for multiple reports of shots fired. Police said multiple shell casings were found in...
JANESVILLE, WI
fox47.com

PlayStation 5 stolen from apartment on Madison's west side

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating after a man said a group of kids broke into his apartment and stole his PlayStation 5. The man told police he was talking with a group of kids while behind the sliding glass door of his apartment in the 1100 block of Gammon Lane Friday just after 4:15 p.m.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Man wanted in Madison drive-by shooting found hiding under bed, arrested

MADISON, Wis. -- Members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force on Friday arrested a 20-year-old man wanted in a drive-by shooting on Madison's east side earlier this year, the agency said. Members of the agency's Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Raizelle Schaffer at a home in the...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

PHMDC leading initiative to make State Street safer

MADISON, Wis. -- Public Health Madison and Dane County will implement strategies meant to increase safety on State Street. The plan was devised by an advisory council that PHMDC assembled, made up of community leaders, downtown business owners, elected officials, UW-Madison Student Services leaders and others. "The State Street area...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Police chief: Madison 'trending in the right direction' on crime

MADISON, Wis. -- Crime statistics show Madison is getting less violent, but the city's police chief acknowledged Friday that the public's perception of crime may not match the data. During his State of Public Safety address Friday afternoon, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes highlighted a number of metrics showing crimes...
MADISON, WI

