Lauren Tocci of Pawling, Karissa Widman of Holmes,Lily Spinda of Dover Plains earn Dean’s List at Hofstra University for Fall 2022

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Valentine's Day Wine And Chocolate Lovers Celebration In Newtown, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNewtown, CT
Large retail store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersSouthbury, CT
Here's How It Was Like To Spend The Night In Mount Washington During A Brutal Cold WeatherNewsverifiedMount Washington, MA
Mount Washington temperatures drop to 108 degrees below zero due to wind chill, setting a new record.Malek SherifMount Washington, MA
This Middle of Nowhere Connecticut Country Store is Worth the Drive from Any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWarren, CT
theharlemvalleynews.net
Fairfield University Congratulates Fall 2022 Dean List
FAIRFIELD, CT. (February 10, 2023) – The following Fairfield University student(s) received Deans List Honors for the Fall 2022 semester. In order to be placed on the Dean’s List, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours in a semester, have no outstanding or incomplete grades for that semester, and have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Obituary, Noah Michael Thompson
Amenia – Noah Michael Thompson, 17, a lifelong area resident, died Friday, February 10, 2023 at Sharon Hospital in Sharon, CT following a tragic accident that occurred in Millerton, NY. Noah was a High School Student at Webutuck Central School District in Amenia, NY and was expecting to graduate with the Senior Class of 2023.
1 Arrested Following Neighbor Fence Fight In Upstate New York
A battle over a fence between neighbors in the Hudson Valley led to one person being placed in handcuffs. Over the weekend, police in Ulster County responded to a neighbor dispute. Neighbor Dispute In Ulster County, New York. On Friday, Feb. 10, around 12:45 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded...
Vicious Predator In New York State Bites Hudson Valley Student
Officials are still searching for a wild animal that made its way onto a school campus and bit a student. School officials in Dutchess County confirmed a student was bitten by a wild animal on campus. Wild Animal Bites Marist Student In Poughkeepsie, New York. Shortly after midnight on Wednesday,...
Teen falls through ice, drowns in Dutchess County
An unnamed teenager died after falling through ice in the town of North East around 2:50 p.m. on Friday. The incident called for DIVE Team and rescue personnel from numerous agencies.
Bear Mountain Bridge Fatal Jumper Identified
A man who jumped to his death from Bear Mountain Bridge has been identified by state police. The incident took place in Northern Westchester County in Cortlandt around 2:15 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 12. Trooper AJ Hicks said the troopers responded to the bridge for a report of a disabled vehicle.
tricornernews.com
Update: Boy drowns after fall through ice at Taconic State Park
MILLERTON – A Webutuck High School senior drowned on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Iron Mine Pond area off Shagroy Road in Taconic State Park after he and a friend fell through the ice, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office. Noah Thompson, 17, of Amenia, was at...
2 Shot Inside Popular Hudson Valley Eatery, New York Man Arrested
Following a long investigation, a Hudson Valley man has been accused of shooting two men inside a popular eatery. Following a long investigation, a Rockland County man was charged with shooting two people inside a popular eatery. 2 Shot Inside Rockland County, New York Restaurant. Google. On October 22, 2022,...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Young male recovered after falling through ice in North East
Young male recovered after falling through ice in North East. The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reports the investigation into a drowning which occurred in a body of water on the Taconic State Park in the Town of North East at approximately 2:50 pm on 2/10/23. On the above date...
Best Pizza In CT: 4 Pizzerias Rank On Yelp's Brand-New List Of Top 100 In US
In honor of National Pizza Day, enjoy a tasty slice at one of the four Connecticut pizzerias on Yelp's brand-new 2023 Top 100 list for best pizza spots in the United States. The list is based on reviews and comments by readers. The highest-ranked pizzeria in Connecticut is Zeneli Pizzeria...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Fatal crash in Livingston
Livingston, New York – On February 10, 2023, the New York State Police began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 9 in the town of Livingston. At approximately 2:50 p.m., Troopers were dispatched to State Route 9 and County Route 8 for a vehicle off the road. Investigation determined the 2012 Nissan Titan, operated by Thomas F. Jahoda, age 59, of Germantown, NY, left the roadway striking a gravel pile and then a tree near the Xtra Mart/Citgo gas station.
This Connecticut Town is a Food Lover's Paradise
Some of us are die-hard foodies. We religiously watch the Food Network, we love to try new restaurants, and dining out does not mean simply visiting a fast-food chain. From local eateries to upscale cafes, there is an abundance of excellent restaurants in Connecticut but some towns, simply offer a bit more than others.
Headlines: ‘Most Wanted’ captured, Haverstraw suspects need identified, teen drowns in icy lake
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
ID Released For Bellerose Woman Found Dead On LIRR Tracks In Floral Park
Police have released the identity of a woman found dead on the Long Island Railroad tracks after being struck by a train.Lindsay Murano, age 35, of Bellerose, was hit and killed around 8:10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13 in Floral Park, said MTA officials.Murano was on a westbound track when hit, …
fox5ny.com
BMW driver dead after going into water on Long Island
NEW YORK - The driver of a new luxury SUV died after their vehicle went into the water. The Nassau County Police Department got a call just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday of a white object floating in the water at 175 Roslyn West Shore Road in Port Washington. Police...
This Restaurant Serves Connecticut's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
WRGB
Ichabod Crane in "Lock Out" over potential situation in Columbia County
Officials with the Ichabod Crane School District say the school is currently on "lock out" According to the district the response to what they say is a potential situation in Columbia County. The lockout is precautionary and they stress that there is no immediate direct threat to the district. It...
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
Black-Owned Restaurant Delivers 'Eclectic Experience' To Diners In Bridgeport
Black history month celebrates the too-often neglected histories and accomplishments of Black Americans, according to BlackHistoryMonth.gov, and can serve as a reminder to support Black-owned businesses, including this eatery with Southern and Haitian influences.Co-created by executive chef Damon D…
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Crash Knocks Out Power
2023-02-09@10:52pm–#Bridgeport CT– A 3 car crash at Asylum and Boston Avenue has knocked the power out in the area. I wonder how many people are gong to ask about the power outage because Facebook doesn’t show you all our posts. But you could download our FREE app paid for by BMW of Bridgeport! Apple and Android!
