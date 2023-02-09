Read full article on original website
Oath of Peak is a true Xianxia MMORPG available now on iOS and Android
If you’re a fan of the Xianxia style of MMORPG, the brand new Oath of Peak is well worth checking out on iOS and Android right now. And with a Valentine’s Day event taking place as you read this, now is the best time to get involved. But...
PS VR2 owners can take this SEGA classic for a spin next month
The PS VR2 will have its own collection of interesting and unique titles, but it’s also bound to get some pretty neat classic games, like this revival of a SEGA classic called C-Smash VRS. Originally, this was a game you could pick up on the SEGA Dreamcast and in that form it was called Cosmic Smash. Back then it wasn’t a virtual reality game, despite having the kind of polygonal futuristic aesthetic that we may have imagined VR would deliver.
Galaxy Z Fold 3 screens cracking for some users, following warranty expiration
Samsung‘s Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable phones are having problems with the inner folding display. The screens are cracking randomly without any impact. Multiple users have reported the issue over the past few months. For some, the device is out of warranty, so a screen replacement would cost big. Others, meanwhile, say Samsung refused to cover the damage under warranty.
2023 to have full Call of Duty game connected to Modern Warfare
Call of Duty for 2023 will reportedly be a full premium title and it’ll be connected to the Modern Warfare franchise, according to Insider Gaming. This might not sound like a huge surprise as the Call of Duty franchise has typically had an annual release every single year for many years now. But since before Modern Warfare II’s release last year, it was rumored that 2023 would not have a full premium game.
Minecraft is coming to Chromebooks with testing already underway
Minecraft is officially coming to Chromebooks at some point in the near future, with testing already underway. As spotted by ChromeUnboxed, the fan-favorite building game that is limited only by your imagination is currently being tested for use on Chromebooks. This would mark the first time that players would have...
New leaks reveal detailed specs and prices of Galaxy A34 & A54
Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G mid-range smartphones next month. The phones have been doing rounds on the rumor mill for the past few months, revealing tidbits about them. Today, we have detailed specs and alleged prices of the upcoming mid-range duo. According...
Sony Xperia 1 V design revealed via both images & video
The Sony Xperia 1 V design has just been revealed in full, via both images and video. @OnLeaks partnered up with greensmartphones.com in order to deliver this content. The images and video clip you can see below the article show you CAD-based renders of the device. The Sony Xperia 1...
Google is preparing to integrate Bard with ChromeOS
After Microsoft announced the new Bing search engine and Edge browser powered by ChatGPT, Google is following suit. The search giant has begun preparations to integrate its LaMDA-powered conversational AI (artificial intelligence) tool Bard, which is a ChatGPT competitor, with ChromeOS. Over the past few days, Google engineers have made...
Carl Pei gives his review of the OnePlus 11
Last week, OnePlus introduced us to the OnePlus 11, its magnum opus, and it looks like it’s going to be a formidable device. Tons of reviewers are already cracking into the device; rather, tons of reviews and one notable businessman. Ex-OnePlus executive Carl Pei just gave his review of the OnePlus 11.
Advanced menstrual cycle tracking is coming to the Galaxy Watch 5
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 does a great many things for a smartwatch, but advanced menstrual tracking isn’t one of them. That is however changing as today, Samsung announced that it will be adding advanced menstrual cycle tracking to the list of features the Galaxy Watch 5 offers. Menstrual...
Phone Comparisons: OnePlus 11 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
The OnePlus 11 is a brand new smartphone at this point. It’s the best OnePlus has to offer, and we continue our series of comparisons with the best of Google. In this article, we’ll compare the OnePlus 11 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 7 Pro arrived in September last year, and it’s currently Google’s flagship. It’s considered by many to be one of the best, if not the best camera smartphone for stills. It will be interesting to see how the OnePlus 11 compares to that, amongst other things.
Meta seemingly plans to lay off more people
The coming weeks might be filled with tension as Meta job cut plans are still in motion. A few months ago, the company laid off over 11,000 of its workforce globally. Such layoffs have become a trend with most big tech firms around the world. Twitter, Amazon, Zoom, Google, and...
This Nothing Phone (2) concept looks like an iPhone from the future
The Nothing Phone (2) is coming this year, and a new third-party concept just surfaced. This Nothing Phone (2) concept actually looks like an iPhone from the future, like it traveled back in time. This Nothing Phone (2) concept looks like an iPhone from the future. What makes us think...
Yahoo will lay off over 20% of its global workforce
Tech companies have been laying off employees left, right, and center in recent months to reduce operational costs as they suffer a decline in sales and income. Yahoo is the latest to announce a similar cost-cutting measure. The veteran tech firm will lay off about 20% of its global workforce, which is more than 1,600 people, over the next few months.
HONOR Magic Vs teardown video shows its hinge design
Popular YouTuber Jerry Rig Everything has uploaded an HONOR Magic Vs teardown video to his channel. This video shows off the interior of the most recent foldable device from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer. Of most concern is the hinge of this device, the part that enables the HONOR Magic Vs to fold and unfold.
Google Translate is getting contextual translation & iOS redesign
Ever since the launch of Google Translate, the company has been at the forefront of the field of translation and language technology. At the recent Live from Paris event, Google announced new contextual tools for Google Translate, which the company claims will transform how people communicate across different languages, along with a major redesign of the iOS app.
Galaxy Z Fold 4, Fold 3 and Flip 3 also get One UI 5.1 update
After the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21, One UI 5.1 is now available for Samsung‘s Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldables. The company released the updates recently in select markets. A wider rollout covering the phones in more regions, including the US, should begin soon.
Surprise! Apple may limit iPhone 15 USB Type-C port
The iPhone 15 series is coming this year, and all models in the series will offer Type-C ports. Apple was basically forced to give up its Lightning port due to a new ruling in the EU. In any case, according to a new report, Apple may actually limit the Type-C port functionality on the iPhone 15 series.
Samsung aims to use 100% recycled plastic in all smartphones
Samsung plans to use 100% recycled plastic parts in all of its smartphones by 2050. The company aims to achieve a net-zero plastic footprint in new flagship models by as early as 2025, using recycled plastic materials in all devices. It will also entirely stop using plastic in smartphone packaging over the next couple of years.
WhatsApp starts rolling out voice transcriptions in beta
WhatsApp seems to be ready to roll out transcriptions for voice messages to the public. The company was first spotted working on the feature back in September 2021. But it stopped development a few months down the line. Over a year later, the firm has now added the ability to transcribe voice messages to the latest beta version of its popular messaging app.
