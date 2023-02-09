Read full article on original website
U.S. says China's military is likely behind a vast aerial spy program
The U.S. says China's military is likely behind a major aerial spy program that has targeted more than 40 countries on five continents with balloons.
Why China not taking a U.S. crisis line call is "really dangerous"
Washington — Within hours of an Air Force F-22 downing a giant Chinese balloon that had crossed the United States, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reached out to his Chinese counterpart via a special crisis line, aiming for a quick general-to-general talk that could explain things and ease tensions. But Austin's effort Saturday fell flat, when Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe declined to get on the line, the Pentagon says. China's Defense Ministry says it refused the call from Austin after the balloon was shot down because the U.S. had "not created the proper atmosphere" for dialogue and exchange. The...
OilPrice.com
Markets ‘Unshaken’ By Russian Output Threat
As Russia’s March 500,000 bpd output cut nears, data from Bloomberg shows that Russia seaborne crude exports have already fallen to a six-week low, but the markets remain relatively unperturbed. While suffering a 2% drop early on Monday, oil prices have since moderated, with the UAE saying the markets...
OilPrice.com
Saudi Arabia And Russia Face Off Over Chinese Oil Market Share
China’s oil demand is rising with the reopening from Covid restrictions after nearly three years. The initial demand trend suggests a reopening in fits and starts, but analysts say that it will be China that will account for half of this year’s global oil demand growth, with total world oil demand reaching a record.
OilPrice.com
Secretive Multi-Billion-Dollar Deals Threaten Uzbekistan’s Gas Boom
An RFE/RL investigation has uncovered a series of secretive multi-billion-dollar deals struck under President Shavkat Mirziyoev’s major energy initiatives. The documents uncovered reveal how, under Mirziyoev's program, Uzbek and Russian insiders took control of hundreds of gas and oil fields in the Central Asian nation. The investigation also found...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Ukraine Loses an Ally After Warning That Putin Planned to 'Destroy' Moldova
Moldova's prime minister resigned Friday after her country reported that a Russian missile had entered its airspace.
Russian Politician Says It's Time to 'Admit' Real Reason for Ukraine War
Russian President Vladimir Putin has given several reasons for the war, but these justifications have been dismissed by world leaders.
Ukraine Russia news - live: Germany stalls Leopard tanks for Kyiv as 14 killed in helicopter crash
Germany has stalled sending top-tier Leopard tanks to Ukraine for now and has likely imposed a precondition asking the US to send its own tanks, a government source aware of the discussions in Berlin has said, in a massive setback to the war-hit nation.Chancellor Scholz has stressed the condition about US tanks several times over pressure to send its own indigenous tanks in recent days behind closed doors, the German government source said.By doing so, Berlin has flexed its veto power in this latest move to deny Ukraine the superior Leopard tanks among the Nato, fielded by Nato-allied armies...
Here Is What Russia’s Military Aircraft And Missiles Actually Cost
Photo by Pavel Pavlov/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesWe examine official documentation to decode the actual cost of some of Russia's most prominent air combat weapons.
Russian Tanks Accidentally Run Over Their Own Troops in Shocking Video
Ukraine's military said Thursday that Russian forces had lost dozens of armored vehicles in a failed attempt to take Vuhledar.
Russian State TV Revives Effort to Reclaim Alaska From U.S.
"Alaska is ours again," said Yevgeny Satanovsky, the president of Russia's Institute of the Middle East.
Putin's Getting What He Wants
A new report this week provides Russia with some political ammo to use against the United States.
'Like turkeys at a shooting range': Mauling of Russian forces in Donetsk hotspot may signal problems to come
The scenes are chaotic: Russian tanks veering wildly before exploding or driving straight into minefields, men running in every direction, some on fire, the bodies of soldiers caught in tank tracks.
Wagner Group 'Absurdly' Claims 10 Million U.S. Applicants: ISW
A purported Wagner Group recruitment video asks U.S. veterans who "dreamed of doing much to make America great again" to fight against Ukraine.
A Message to the World From Inside a Russian Prison
Leading Russian opposition figure Ilya Yashin writes from inside prison about how the world must work with Russians to resist Putin
Ukraine Receives 20,000 Applications for 'Stormtrooper' Fighting Force
Benefits include a competitive salary, opportunity to receive housing, treatment and study at universities.
Military.com
Western Forces Are Raiding Gunrunners at Sea and Throwing Wrenches into Iran's Plans
Original article on Business Insider. Western militaries have been regularly raiding boats attempting to smuggle weapons from Iran to Yemen, seizing massive amounts of explosives, guns, and ammunition. These raids, Middle East and Iran experts say, are a coordinated effort designed to put pressure on Iran and derail its malign...
Russia massing 500K soldiers, 1.8K tanks to launch offensive in 10 days: official
Russia is preparing to launch a powerful new offensive in 10 days’ time involving up to 500,000 conscripts and thousands of pieces of military equipment with the aim of capturing the entire Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, according to Kyiv’s military officials. Ukrainian officials and foreign analysts have been predicting for weeks that the Kremlin was gearing up for a decisive push to seize the battlefield initiative from Kyiv’s forces in the hope of scoring a major victory in time for the Feb. 24 first anniversary of the war. A Ukrainian military official speaking to Foreign Policy magazine on condition of anonymity...
Zelensky is Getting Desperate
The Ukrainian president has appealed to the West during a European tour for fighter jets as Kyiv warns of a large-scale Russian offensive.
