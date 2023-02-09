Read full article on original website
Man found shot at Alabama Chuck E. Cheese on Highway 280
A man was shot in the abdomen and found at the Chuck E. Cheese off Highway 280 on Sunday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in deadly Montevallo shooting
Authorities are searching for a suspect in the weekend shooting death of a man at a gathering in Montevallo. Corey Antwon Broadnax, 33, of Hueytown is charged with murder, Montevallo police announced Monday. He is charged in the slaying of 45-year-old Shante Hudson. Authorities said the shooting happened shortly before...
CBS42.com
Man killed in Center Point homicide identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A man killed in Birmingham homicide Sunday has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Roosevelt Beaumont Clark, 36, was shot during an assault at the 2500 Block of 2nd Place in Center Point. Clark was transported to the UAB Hospital and pronounced...
wvtm13.com
2 dead in Tuscaloosa murder-suicide
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Lincoln Sunday morning. Police were called at 2:15 a.m. about a domestic disturbance at the Winding Creek Apartments at 6802 Old Greensboro Road. Several witnesses said a man and woman were engaged in an altercation, both inside...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police address domestic violence cases
The Birmingham Police Department is taking action after seeing various situations of domestic violence cases. The Birmingham police special victims unit receives a high number of cases of domestic situations — with many of those turning violent. Research shows that, on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically...
Oneonta man killed in Blount County crash
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday night has left a Oneonta man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Eduardo Estrada, 44, was injured when his pickup truck left the road and hit a tree at around 10:15 p.m. The crash occurred on Reid Road near Putman Drive, approximately five […]
Suspect arrested after Michigan man killed at Chevron on Bessemer Road
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead Saturday night in Birmingham. According to BPD, officers arrived to the Chevron gas station in the 2100 block of Bessemer Road at around 6:10 p.m. on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found Darnell Puidokas, 36, […]
2 dead after alleged domestic dispute at Tuscaloosa apartment complex
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Winding Creek Apartments early Sunday morning. According to TPD, officers arrived to the 6800 block of Old Greensboro Road at around 2:15 a.m. on calls of a domestic disturbance. Witnesses say they saw a man and woman engaged in a […]
wvtm13.com
Man arrested on charges of having obscene images of children
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A tip ultimately led to the arrest of a man suspected of having obscene material involving children. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office released information that stated James Roberts, 19, of Birmingham, was arrested on 10 counts of possession of obscene images of children. Sheriff John...
Police asking for assistance with 2022 homicide
Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s help regarding a 2022 homicide.
Police said an Alabama man was ‘alert and conscious’ when he left their jail. Video shows otherwise.
Anthony Mitchell, 33, died in police custody on Jan. 27.
Search canceled for missing 14-year-old girl in Chilton County
UPDATE: The search for Kaitlin Larae Robinson has been canceled, per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ORIGINAL: Search underway for missing 14-year-old girl in Chilton County CHILTON, COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Thorsby Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl last seen Thursday. According to the TPD, Kaitlin […]
wvtm13.com
Man shot in Forestdale
FORESTDALE, Ala. — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Forestdale Thursday evening. Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1700 block of Republic Road and found a 34-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the legs. Officials said the victim was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment. The...
wbrc.com
Woman survives domestic violence incident, suspect kills himself
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A scary and heartbreaking chain of events in Birmingham Thursday night left a woman and a member of her family injured and the suspect dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police. Birmingham police received a domestic violence kidnapping call around...
ABC 33/40 News
Toddler, woman shot inside vehicle near Fairfield church
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman and a toddler were shot while riding inside a vehicle in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the toddler was grazed by a bullet and suffered minor injuries. The woman also sustained a gunshot wound, but it is considered to be non-life-threatening.
17-year-old charged in overnight shooting that stemmed from dispute over vehicle
A dispute over a vehicle left one man shot and a teen behind bars. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 8:37 p.m. Thursday to a report of a person shot in the 1700 block of Republic Road in Forestdale. Once on the scene, they found a 34-year-old man...
Bessemer man dies Thursday after being shot Tuesday
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office stated that a 34-year-old man from Bessemer died Thursday, Feb. 9, from a gunshot wound he received on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. According to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, Andrew Haweis Goldsmith IV was shot at the 2300 block of Bessemer […]
Birmingham man killed, 2 injured in wreck involving 2 tractor-trailers on I-20
A Birmingham man was killed and two people was injured late Friday morning in a wreck involving two tractor-trailers on I-20 in Jefferson County, authorities said. Roshid D. Hinkle, 26, was driving a 2018 Volvo tractor-trailer that collided with a a 2012 Kenworth tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder of I-20 around 10:50 a.m. near Leeds, said Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
wbrc.com
Pell City Police say newly released state inmate rearrested within three days of freedom
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - A state inmate released from prison last week under the new mandatory supervision law is already back in jail. Pell City Police Chief Clay Morris learned an early release was already in violation of his parole, allegedly showing up high and bringing drugs to a meeting with his parole officer.
62-year-old inmate serving life sentence found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 62-year-old inmate serving a life sentence at William Donaldson Correctional Facility was found dead in the infirmary on Feb. 8. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Michael Wayne Perry was found unresponsive by medical staff around 4:25 pm. Perry was being treated for a natural disease at the time […]
