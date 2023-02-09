A Birmingham man was killed and two people was injured late Friday morning in a wreck involving two tractor-trailers on I-20 in Jefferson County, authorities said. Roshid D. Hinkle, 26, was driving a 2018 Volvo tractor-trailer that collided with a a 2012 Kenworth tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder of I-20 around 10:50 a.m. near Leeds, said Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO