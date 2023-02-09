ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelham, AL

Man killed in Center Point homicide identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A man killed in Birmingham homicide Sunday has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Roosevelt Beaumont Clark, 36, was shot during an assault at the 2500 Block of 2nd Place in Center Point. Clark was transported to the UAB Hospital and pronounced...
2 dead in Tuscaloosa murder-suicide

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Lincoln Sunday morning. Police were called at 2:15 a.m. about a domestic disturbance at the Winding Creek Apartments at 6802 Old Greensboro Road. Several witnesses said a man and woman were engaged in an altercation, both inside...
Birmingham police address domestic violence cases

The Birmingham Police Department is taking action after seeing various situations of domestic violence cases. The Birmingham police special victims unit receives a high number of cases of domestic situations — with many of those turning violent. Research shows that, on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically...
Oneonta man killed in Blount County crash

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday night has left a Oneonta man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Eduardo Estrada, 44, was injured when his pickup truck left the road and hit a tree at around 10:15 p.m. The crash occurred on Reid Road near Putman Drive, approximately five […]
Suspect arrested after Michigan man killed at Chevron on Bessemer Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead Saturday night in Birmingham. According to BPD, officers arrived to the Chevron gas station in the 2100 block of Bessemer Road at around 6:10 p.m. on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found Darnell Puidokas, 36, […]
Man arrested on charges of having obscene images of children

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A tip ultimately led to the arrest of a man suspected of having obscene material involving children. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office released information that stated James Roberts, 19, of Birmingham, was arrested on 10 counts of possession of obscene images of children. Sheriff John...
Search canceled for missing 14-year-old girl in Chilton County

UPDATE: The search for Kaitlin Larae Robinson has been canceled, per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ORIGINAL: Search underway for missing 14-year-old girl in Chilton County CHILTON, COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Thorsby Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl last seen Thursday. According to the TPD, Kaitlin […]
Man shot in Forestdale

FORESTDALE, Ala. — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Forestdale Thursday evening. Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1700 block of Republic Road and found a 34-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the legs. Officials said the victim was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment. The...
Woman survives domestic violence incident, suspect kills himself

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A scary and heartbreaking chain of events in Birmingham Thursday night left a woman and a member of her family injured and the suspect dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police. Birmingham police received a domestic violence kidnapping call around...
Toddler, woman shot inside vehicle near Fairfield church

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman and a toddler were shot while riding inside a vehicle in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the toddler was grazed by a bullet and suffered minor injuries. The woman also sustained a gunshot wound, but it is considered to be non-life-threatening.
Bessemer man dies Thursday after being shot Tuesday

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office stated that a 34-year-old man from Bessemer died Thursday, Feb. 9, from a gunshot wound he received on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. According to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, Andrew Haweis Goldsmith IV was shot at the 2300 block of Bessemer […]
Birmingham man killed, 2 injured in wreck involving 2 tractor-trailers on I-20

A Birmingham man was killed and two people was injured late Friday morning in a wreck involving two tractor-trailers on I-20 in Jefferson County, authorities said. Roshid D. Hinkle, 26, was driving a 2018 Volvo tractor-trailer that collided with a a 2012 Kenworth tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder of I-20 around 10:50 a.m. near Leeds, said Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
